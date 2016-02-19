Human Judgement and Decision Processes

Human Judgment and Decision Processes is a collection of papers that covers the various theoretical frameworks that relate judgment to decision making. The book is comprised of 10 chapters that cover both mathematical models involved in decision making and interpersonal aspect of judgment process. The first five chapters cover papers about decision making. The subjects of the papers include multiattribute utility measurement for social decision making; portfolio theory and the measurement of risk; and information-integration analysis of risky decision making. The other half of the text deals with the judgment process, which includes topics such as interaction of judge and informational components; judgment and decision processes in the formation and change of social attitudes; and the role of probabilistic and syllogistic reasoning in cognitive organization and social inference. The book will be of great use to psychologists involved in research on human judgment and decision process.

1. Public Values: Multiattribute-Utility Measurement for Social

Decision Making

Introduction

The State of the Art in Land-Use Regulation

An Overview of Decision Analysis as it Applies to Planning and Evaluation

Outcome Evaluation Using Multiattribute-Utility Measurement

A Simple Multiattribute-Rating Technique (SMART)

The Case Study

A Public Technology for Land-Use Management

References

2. Decision Processes in Recognition Memory

Decision and Memory: A Hypothetical Mechanism for the Influence of Semantic Memory on Episodic Recognition- Memory Tasks

The Decision Model: Evidence from Experiments on the Recognition of Words and Names

The Decision Model: Evidence from Experiments on the Recognition of Word Strings and Sentences

Relationships between the Decision Model and Other Views of Memory

Conclusions

References

3. Portfolio Theory and the Measurement of Risk

Introduction

A Theory of Risk Preference

The Measurement of Risk

Discussion and Interpretation

Appendix

References

4. Formal Models of Dilemmas in Social Decision Making

Introduction

Social Dilemma: A Formal Definition

The Commons Dilemma

References

5. An Information-Integration Analysis of Risky Decision Making

Introduction

Information-Integration Theory

Multiplying Model

Adding Model

Discussion

References

6. Information Integration in Social Judgment: Interaction of Judge and Informational Components

Introduction

The Basic Model

The Judge in Social Judgment

Interaction of Judge and Informational Variables

Concluding Comments

References

7. Integrating Verbal Information: The Referential-Communication Paradigm

Introduction

Related Work

Redundancy and Communication

Ensemble Size and Communication

Concluding Remarks

References

8. Judgment and Decision Processes in the Formation and Change of Social Attitudes

Introduction

An Overview of the System

Phase 1: Processing Information about Alternative

Positions on an Issue

Phase 2: Choosing among Alternative Positions

Phase 3: Describing Oneself on Attitude-Related Variables

Phase 4: Attitude Change and Judgmental Change

Conclusion

References

9. The Role of Probabilistic and Syllogistic Reasoning in Cognitive Organization and Social Inference

Introduction

The Nature of Cognitions

Tests of Subjective-Probability Models of Social Inference

Implications of a Syllogistic Model of Cognitive

Functioning

The Contribution of Nonlogical Factors to Inference Phenomena

Concluding Remarks

References

Why is Judgment Required?

Basic Concepts

Quantitative Method

Discussion of Unique Contributions in Four Cases

Summary

References

