Human Judgement and Decision Processes

Human Judgment and Decision Processes is a collection of papers that covers the various theoretical frameworks that relate judgment to decision making. The book is comprised of 10 chapters that cover both mathematical models involved in decision making and interpersonal aspect of judgment process. The first five chapters cover papers about decision making. The subjects of the papers include multiattribute utility measurement for social decision making; portfolio theory and the measurement of risk; and information-integration analysis of risky decision making. The other half of the text deals with the judgment process, which includes topics such as interaction of judge and informational components; judgment and decision processes in the formation and change of social attitudes; and the role of probabilistic and syllogistic reasoning in cognitive organization and social inference. The book will be of great use to psychologists involved in research on human judgment and decision process.
1. Public Values: Multiattribute-Utility Measurement for Social
Decision Making
Introduction
The State of the Art in Land-Use Regulation
An Overview of Decision Analysis as it Applies to Planning and Evaluation
Outcome Evaluation Using Multiattribute-Utility Measurement
A Simple Multiattribute-Rating Technique (SMART)
The Case Study
A Public Technology for Land-Use Management
2. Decision Processes in Recognition Memory
Decision and Memory: A Hypothetical Mechanism for the Influence of Semantic Memory on Episodic Recognition- Memory Tasks
The Decision Model: Evidence from Experiments on the Recognition of Words and Names
The Decision Model: Evidence from Experiments on the Recognition of Word Strings and Sentences
Relationships between the Decision Model and Other Views of Memory
Conclusions
3. Portfolio Theory and the Measurement of Risk
Introduction
A Theory of Risk Preference
The Measurement of Risk
Discussion and Interpretation
Appendix
4. Formal Models of Dilemmas in Social Decision Making
Introduction
Social Dilemma: A Formal Definition
The Commons Dilemma
5. An Information-Integration Analysis of Risky Decision Making
Introduction
Information-Integration Theory
Multiplying Model
Adding Model
Discussion
6. Information Integration in Social Judgment: Interaction of Judge and Informational Components
Introduction
The Basic Model
The Judge in Social Judgment
Interaction of Judge and Informational Variables
Concluding Comments
7. Integrating Verbal Information: The Referential-Communication Paradigm
Introduction
Related Work
Redundancy and Communication
Ensemble Size and Communication
Concluding Remarks
8. Judgment and Decision Processes in the Formation and Change of Social Attitudes
Introduction
An Overview of the System
Phase 1: Processing Information about Alternative
Positions on an Issue
Phase 2: Choosing among Alternative Positions
Phase 3: Describing Oneself on Attitude-Related Variables
Phase 4: Attitude Change and Judgmental Change
Conclusion
9. The Role of Probabilistic and Syllogistic Reasoning in Cognitive Organization and Social Inference
Introduction
The Nature of Cognitions
Tests of Subjective-Probability Models of Social Inference
Implications of a Syllogistic Model of Cognitive
Functioning
The Contribution of Nonlogical Factors to Inference Phenomena
Concluding Remarks
Why is Judgment Required?
Basic Concepts
Quantitative Method
Discussion of Unique Contributions in Four Cases
Summary
