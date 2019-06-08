Human Interaction with Electromagnetic Fields

Dragan Poljak was born on 10 October 1965. He received his BSc in 1990, his MSc in 1994 and PhD in electrical engineering in 1996 from the University of Split, Croatia. He is the Full Professor at Department of Electronics, Faculty of electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and naval architecture at the University of Split, and he is also Adjunct Professor at Wessex Institute of Technology. His research interests include frequency and time domain computational methods in electromagnetics, particularly in the numerical modelling of wire antenna structures, and numerical modelling applied to environmental aspects of electromagnetic fields. To date Professor Poljak has published nearly 200 journal and conference papers in the area of computational electromagnetics, seven authored books and one edited book. Professor Poljak is a member of IEEE, a member of the Editorial Board of the journal Engineering Analysis with Boundary Elements, and co-chairman of many WIT International Conferences. He is also editor of the WIT Press Series Advances in Electrical Engineering and Electromagnetics. He was awarded by several prizes for his carrier achievements, such as National Prize for Science (2004), Croation section of IEEE annual Award (2016). In 2011 professor Poljak became a member of WIT Bord of Directors. From 2011 to 2015 he was the Vice-dean for research at the Faculty of electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and naval architecture. In June 2013 professor Poljak became a member of the board of the Croatian Science Foundation