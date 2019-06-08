Human Interaction with Electromagnetic Fields - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128164433, 9780128166246

Human Interaction with Electromagnetic Fields

1st Edition

Computational Models in Dosimetry

Authors: Dragan Poljak Mario Cvetkovic
eBook ISBN: 9780128166246
Paperback ISBN: 9780128164433
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th June 2019
Page Count: 280
Description

Human Interaction with Electromagnetic Fields: Computational Models in Dosimetry presents some highly rigorous and sophisticated integral equation techniques from computational electromagnetics (CEM), along with practical techniques for the calculation and measurement of internal dosimetry. Theory is accompanied by numerical modeling algorithms and illustrative computational examples that range from academic to full real-world scenarios.

Key Features

  • Covers both deterministic and stochastic modeling
  • Presents implementations of integral equation approaches, overcoming the limitations of the FDTD approach
  • Presents various biomedical applications

Readership

PhD students and Post-Docs working in bioelectromagnetics

Table of Contents

  1. On Exposure of Humans to Electromagnetic Fields – General Considerations
  2. Theoretical Background: an Outline of Computational Electromagnetics (CEM)
  3. Incident Electromagnetic Field Dosimetry
  4. Simplified Models of the Human Body
  5. Realistic Models for Static and Low Frequency (LF) Dosimetry
  6. Realistic Models for Human Exposure to High Frequency (HF) Radiation
  7. Biomedical Applications of Electromagnetic Fields

About the Author

Dragan Poljak

Dragan Poljak was born on 10 October 1965. He received his BSc in 1990, his MSc in 1994 and PhD in electrical engineering in 1996 from the University of Split, Croatia. He is the Full Professor at Department of Electronics, Faculty of electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and naval architecture at the University of Split, and he is also Adjunct Professor at Wessex Institute of Technology. His research interests include frequency and time domain computational methods in electromagnetics, particularly in the numerical modelling of wire antenna structures, and numerical modelling applied to environmental aspects of electromagnetic fields. To date Professor Poljak has published nearly 200 journal and conference papers in the area of computational electromagnetics, seven authored books and one edited book. Professor Poljak is a member of IEEE, a member of the Editorial Board of the journal Engineering Analysis with Boundary Elements, and co-chairman of many WIT International Conferences. He is also editor of the WIT Press Series Advances in Electrical Engineering and Electromagnetics. He was awarded by several prizes for his carrier achievements, such as National Prize for Science (2004), Croation section of IEEE annual Award (2016). In 2011 professor Poljak became a member of WIT Bord of Directors. From 2011 to 2015 he was the Vice-dean for research at the Faculty of electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and naval architecture. In June 2013 professor Poljak became a member of the board of the Croatian Science Foundation

Affiliations and Expertise

Full Professor, Department of Electronics and Computing, University of Split, Croatia

Mario Cvetkovic

Mario Cvetkovic received the B.S. degree in electrical engineering from the University of Split, Croatia in 2005. In 2009 he obtained M.Phil degree from the Wessex Institute of Technology, University of Wales, UK. In December 2013 he received Ph.D. from University of Split, Croatia. To date he has published more than 50 journal and conference papers and two book chapters. He is assistant professor at the Faculty of electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and naval architecture (FESB), University of Split were he teaches undergraduate fundamentals of electrical engineering course. His research interests are numerical modeling including finite element and moment methods, computational bioelectromagnetics and heat transfer related phenomena. He is a member and is also serving as a secretary of Working Group 2 of IEEE/International Committee on Electromagnetic Safety (ICES) Technical Committee 95 SC6 EMF Dosimetry Modeling.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Faculty of Electrical Engineering, University of Split, Croatia

