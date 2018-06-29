Human Inspired Dexterity in Robotic Manipulation
1st Edition
Description
Human Inspired Dexterity in Robotic Manipulation provides up-to-date research and information on how to imitate humans and realize robotic manipulation. Approaches from both software and hardware viewpoints are shown, with sections discussing, and highlighting, case studies that demonstrate how human manipulation techniques or skills can be transferred to robotic manipulation. From the hardware viewpoint, the book discusses important human hand structures that are key for robotic hand design and how they should be embedded for dexterous manipulation.
This book is ideal for the research communities in robotics, mechatronics and automation.
Key Features
- Investigates current research direction in robotic manipulation
- Shows how human manipulation techniques and skills can be transferred to robotic manipulation
- Identifies key human hand structures for robotic hand design and how they should be embedded in the robotic hand for dexterous manipulation
Readership
Robot engineers who are interested in developing robots for the human environment. Professors and Post doctors who would like to start research in robotic manipulation imitating human manipulation. Undergraduate and graduate students who are interested in object manipulation by robots as well as by humans
Table of Contents
- Underactuated Hand Exoskeleton-simple, compact and low-cost design to support grasping motion in ADL
2. Human Motor Performance in Robot-Assisted Surgery
3. Approaching human hand dexterity through highly biomimetic design
4. A neural basis of hand muscle synergy
5. Dynamic Manipulation based on thumb opposability
6. Robust grasping and manipulation against uncertainty of sensing information: One of applications of thumb opposability based controller
7. Planning Dexterous Dual-arm M
Details
- No. of pages:
- 218
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 29th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128133965
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128133859
About the Editor
Tetsuyou Watanabe
Dr. Watanabe received his Doctor of Philosophy in Engineering in 2003 in the Kyoto University. His research interest include Intelligent mechanics/Mechanical systems with emphasis in Robotics, Robotic hands, Human assist, Medical Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Institute of Science and Engineering, Kanazawa University
Kensuke Harada
Kensuke Harada received BS, MS and Doctor degree on Mechanical Engineering from Kyoto University on 1992, 1994 and 1997, respectively. From 1997 to 2002, he worked as a research associate at Hiroshima university. On 2002, he joined National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology. For one year from 2005 to 2006, we was a visiting scholar at Computer Science Department of Stanford University. From 2013 to 2016, he was a leader of Vision and Manipulation Research Group of Intelligent Systems Research Institute. From 2016, he has been a Professor of Graduate School of Engineering Science, Osaka University. His research interest includes mechanics, control and motion planning of robotic mechanisms such as robot manipulator, robotic hand and biped humanoid robots.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Graduated School of Engineering Science, Osaka University
Mitsunori Tada
Dr. Tada received his Ph.D from Nara Institute of Science and Technology in 2002. In April 2002, he joined Digital Human Laboratory, National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology, JST CREST Researcher (PD). His researches topics include Fingertip Deformation Measurement for Studies of Human Touch Perception; Development of Optical Force Sensors for Force Sensing in MRI Environments; Incipient Slip Measurement for Studies of Human Grasping Skills.
Affiliations and Expertise
Group Leader, Digital Human Research Group, Human Informatics Research Institute, AIST