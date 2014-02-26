Human Herpesviruses HHV-6A, HHV-6B and HHV-7 - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780444627032, 9780444627162

Human Herpesviruses HHV-6A, HHV-6B and HHV-7, Volume 12

3rd Edition

Diagnosis and Clinical Management

Editors: Louis Flamand Irmeli Lautenschlager Gerhard Krueger Dharam Ablashi
eBook ISBN: 9780444627162
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444627032
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 26th February 2014
Page Count: 362
Table of Contents

List of Contributors

Foreword

Dedication

Chapter 1. HHV-6A and HHV-6B Officially Classified as Distinct Viruses

Introduction and Classification History

Distinct Epidemiology and Disease Associations

Acknowledgment

References

Chapter 2. Practical Diagnostic Procedures for HHV-6A, HHV-6B, and HHV-7

An Overview of Diagnostic Strategies

Methods of Direct Diagnosis

Serologic Methods

Indications and Findings

Conclusions: Practical Management of Diagnosis

References

Chapter 3. Pathologic Features of HHV-6A, HHV-6B, and HHV-7 Infection (Light and Electron Microscopy)

Introduction

Anatomic (Systemic) Pathology of Tissues and Organs

Autoimmune Disorders

Virus Interactions

References

Chapter 4. HHV-6A, HHV-6B, and HHV-7 in Febrile Seizures and Status Epilepticus

Introduction

History of HHV-6, Roseola Infantum, and Febrile Seizures

HHV-6B and Febrile Seizures

HHV-6B and Recurrence of Febrile Seizures

HHV-6A, HHV-6B, and HHV-7 in Children with Febrile Status Epilepticus

HHV-6 and HHV-7 and Temporal Lobe Epilepsy

HHV-6 Encephalitis in Immunocompetent Patients

HHV-6 and Limbic Encephalitis in Immunosuppressed Patients

Conclusions

References

Chapter 5. HHV-6A, HHV-6B, and HHV-7 in Encephalitis

Introduction

General Aspects and Neurotropism of Human Herpesvirus 6A Infection

General Aspects of Human Herpesvirus 6B Infection

Human Herpesvirus 7

Clinical Presentation of HHV-6- or HHV-7-Associated Encephalitis

Pathology and Pathogenesis

Risk Factors

Diagnosis

Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 6. Cognitive Dysfunction from HHV-6A and HHV-B

Introduction

The Difficulty of Attributing a Causal Role to HHV-6 in Encephalitis

HHV-6 Encephalitis at the Time of Primary Infection

HHV-6 Encephalitis in Immunocompetent Adults

HHV-6 Encephalitis in Inherited, Chromosomally Integrated Virus

HHV-6 Encephalitis in Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation Recipients

Laboratory Diagnosis in Encephalitis

Treatment of Encephalitis

Outcomes in Encephalitis

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Conclusion

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 7. HHV-6 and Multiple Sclerosis

Introduction

Multiple Sclerosis

Viruses and Multiple Sclerosis

HHV-6 and MS

Potential Mechanisms for HHV-6 Induced Autoimmunity in Ms

Additional Mechanisms by Which HHV-6 May Affect MS

Conclusion

References

Chapter 8. Human Herpes Virus 6B in Mesial Temporal Lobe Epilepsy

Introduction

Immunohistochemical and PCR Studies on Epilepsy Biopsy Samples

Discussion

References

Chapter 9. HHV-6B and HHV-7 in Exanthema Subitum and Related Skin Diseases

Introduction

Exanthem Subitum and HHV-6B

Exanthem Subitum and HHV-7

HHV-6B Reactivation in Severe Forms of Drug Allergy

Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease and HHV-6B

Pathogenesis of Skin Manifestations Due to HHV-6B Infection

References

Chapter 10. HHV-6A and HHV-6B in Autoimmune Disease

Introduction

HHV-6 and Multiple Sclerosis

HHV-6 and Autoimmune Connective Tissue Diseases

HHV-6 in Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis

References

Chapter 11. HHV-6A and HHV-6B in Drug-Induced Hypersensitivity Syndrome/Drug Reaction with Eosinophilia and Systemic Symptoms

Introduction

DIHS/DRESS Defined

Epidemiology

DIHS/DRESS Pathophysiology

Clinical Features and Laboratory Findings

Histopathology

Viral Reactivation

Visceral Involvements and Sequelae of DIHS/DRESS

Differential Diagnosis

Management and Treatment

Conclusion

Acknowledgment

References

Chapter 12. HHV-6A and HHV-6B in Solid Organ Transplantation

Introduction

HHV-6 Infections in Solid Organ Transplantation

Chromosomally Integrated HHV-6 (ciHHV-6) in Organ Transplant Patients

Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 13. HHV-6A and HHV-6B in Recipients of Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

Introduction

Epidemiology

Pathogenesis

Encephalitis

Diagnosis

Treatment

Prevention

Outcomes

Conclusion

References

Chapter 14. The Immune Response to HHV-6

Introduction

HHV-6 and Innate Immune Responses

Adaptive Immune Response to HHV-6

Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 15. Chromosomally Integrated HHV-6

Historical Perspectives on ciHHV-6

ciHHV-6 and Diagnosis of HHV-6 Active Infection

Potential Clinical Outcomes Associated with ciHHV-6

Mechanism of Chromosomal Integration

Role for HHV-6 U94 in Chromosomal Integration

Conclusion

Acknowledgments

References

Chapter 16. HHV-6 and HHV-7 in Cardiovascular Diseases and Cardiomyopathies

Introduction

Diseases of the Vascular System

HHV-6 and HHV-7 as Cardiac Pathogens

Conclusions

References

Chapter 17. HHV-6 in Lymphohematopoietic Diseases

Introduction

HHV-6 Cellular Tropism

Technical Advances and Evolving Results

Atypical Lymphoproliferations Induced by HHV-6 Infection

Hodgkin’s Lymphoma as the Main Lymphoproliferative Disorder Associated with HHV-6 in Immunocompetent Subjects

Detection of HHV-6 in Other Lymphoproliferative Diseases

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

HHV-6-Associated Lymphoproliferative Disorders in Immunocompromised Individuals

Proposed Mechanisms for HHV-6 in Lymphoproliferative Disorders

Conclusion

References

Chapter 18. HHV-6A and HHV-6B in Cancer

Introduction

HHV-6A and HHV-6B in Lymphoma

HHV-6A and HHV-6B in Leukemia

HHV-6A and HHV-6B in Cervical Carcinoma

HHV-6A and HHV-6B in Brain Tumors

Mechanisms of HHV-6A and HHV-6B in Cancer

Discussion

References

Chapter 19. Treating HHV-6 Infections: The Laboratory Efficacy and Clinical Use of Anti-HHV-6 Agents

Introduction

In Vitro Efficacy of Commonly Used Anti-HHV-6 Agents

Clinical Treatment and Management of HHV-6 Infections

New Options for Management of HHV-6 Infections

Acknowledgments

References

Index

Description

Completely revised and updated, Human Herpesviruses HHV-6A, HHV-6B & HHV-7, Third Edition, delivers a contemporary and thorough review of HHV-6, beginning with foundational explorations of classification, molecular biology, and chromosomal integration of the virus, through to clinical details, including pathologic features of infection, and clinical effects on various organ systems. The work now includes coverage of HHV-7, a virus that remains underestimated in transplant reactivation, seizures, and encephalitis.

The book examines the role of HHV-6 in myriad diseases, including cognitive disorders following bone marrow transplant, mesial temporal lobe epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune disease, encephalitis, Hodgkin's disease lymphoma (HHV-6B), and glioma (HHV-6A). Descriptions of current and novel molecular and serological diagnostic assays, along with detailed protocols, are included to aid researchers and clinicians in discriminating potential false positives originating from chromosomally integrated HHV-6, and in differentiating between active and latent infection.

Human Herpesviruses HHV-6A, HHV-6B & HHV-7, Third Edition is a valuable reference for both clinical and basic scientists, including epidemiologists, virologists, practicing clinicians, infectious disease specialists, pathologists, and all scientists entering the field of herpes virus research. The work is a practical and thorough resource for a foundational understanding of HHV-6 and HHV-7, while providing a cutting-edge translational and clinical reference to those looking to understand and diagnose associated viral diseases.

Key Features

  • Delivers the latest molecular diagnostic tests, the present-day gold standard for monitoring HHV-6
  • Provides expert analysis of T-cell immune response against HHV-6
  • Presents tools for differential diagnosis in HHV-6 viral infections
  • Includes new information on the previously-largely-unknown biological consequences of ciHHV-6
  • Offers coverage of new discoveries relating to HHV-7

Readership

Clinical and basic scientists including epidemiologists, virologists, practicing clinicians and infectiologists, pathologists and essentially all scientists entering the field of herpes virus research.

"…provides high-level reviews and is an excellent resource on the topic…the writing is outstanding and very engaging." --Clinical Infectious Diseases, November 2014

About the Editors

Louis Flamand Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Anatomy and Physiology, Faculty of Medicine, Université Laval

Irmeli Lautenschlager Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Docent in Clinical Virology, Consultant Virologist, Department of Virology, University of Helsinki and HUSLAB

Gerhard Krueger Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, The University of Texas, Houston Medical School, U.S.A.

Dharam Ablashi Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Scientific Director, HHV-6 Foundation & Adjunct Professor Microbiology, HHV-6 Foundatiton, Santa Barbara, CA, U.S.A.

