Human Herpesviruses HHV-6A, HHV-6B and HHV-7, Volume 12
3rd Edition
Diagnosis and Clinical Management
Table of Contents
Foreword
Chapter 1. HHV-6A and HHV-6B Officially Classified as Distinct Viruses
Introduction and Classification History
Distinct Epidemiology and Disease Associations
Chapter 2. Practical Diagnostic Procedures for HHV-6A, HHV-6B, and HHV-7
An Overview of Diagnostic Strategies
Methods of Direct Diagnosis
Serologic Methods
Indications and Findings
Conclusions: Practical Management of Diagnosis
Chapter 3. Pathologic Features of HHV-6A, HHV-6B, and HHV-7 Infection (Light and Electron Microscopy)
Introduction
Anatomic (Systemic) Pathology of Tissues and Organs
Autoimmune Disorders
Virus Interactions
Chapter 4. HHV-6A, HHV-6B, and HHV-7 in Febrile Seizures and Status Epilepticus
Introduction
History of HHV-6, Roseola Infantum, and Febrile Seizures
HHV-6B and Febrile Seizures
HHV-6B and Recurrence of Febrile Seizures
HHV-6A, HHV-6B, and HHV-7 in Children with Febrile Status Epilepticus
HHV-6 and HHV-7 and Temporal Lobe Epilepsy
HHV-6 Encephalitis in Immunocompetent Patients
HHV-6 and Limbic Encephalitis in Immunosuppressed Patients
Conclusions
Chapter 5. HHV-6A, HHV-6B, and HHV-7 in Encephalitis
Introduction
General Aspects and Neurotropism of Human Herpesvirus 6A Infection
General Aspects of Human Herpesvirus 6B Infection
Human Herpesvirus 7
Clinical Presentation of HHV-6- or HHV-7-Associated Encephalitis
Pathology and Pathogenesis
Risk Factors
Diagnosis
Conclusions
Chapter 6. Cognitive Dysfunction from HHV-6A and HHV-B
Introduction
The Difficulty of Attributing a Causal Role to HHV-6 in Encephalitis
HHV-6 Encephalitis at the Time of Primary Infection
HHV-6 Encephalitis in Immunocompetent Adults
HHV-6 Encephalitis in Inherited, Chromosomally Integrated Virus
HHV-6 Encephalitis in Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation Recipients
Laboratory Diagnosis in Encephalitis
Treatment of Encephalitis
Outcomes in Encephalitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Conclusion
Chapter 7. HHV-6 and Multiple Sclerosis
Introduction
Multiple Sclerosis
Viruses and Multiple Sclerosis
HHV-6 and MS
Potential Mechanisms for HHV-6 Induced Autoimmunity in Ms
Additional Mechanisms by Which HHV-6 May Affect MS
Conclusion
Chapter 8. Human Herpes Virus 6B in Mesial Temporal Lobe Epilepsy
Introduction
Immunohistochemical and PCR Studies on Epilepsy Biopsy Samples
Discussion
Chapter 9. HHV-6B and HHV-7 in Exanthema Subitum and Related Skin Diseases
Introduction
Exanthem Subitum and HHV-6B
Exanthem Subitum and HHV-7
HHV-6B Reactivation in Severe Forms of Drug Allergy
Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease and HHV-6B
Pathogenesis of Skin Manifestations Due to HHV-6B Infection
Chapter 10. HHV-6A and HHV-6B in Autoimmune Disease
Introduction
HHV-6 and Multiple Sclerosis
HHV-6 and Autoimmune Connective Tissue Diseases
HHV-6 in Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis
Chapter 11. HHV-6A and HHV-6B in Drug-Induced Hypersensitivity Syndrome/Drug Reaction with Eosinophilia and Systemic Symptoms
Introduction
DIHS/DRESS Defined
Epidemiology
DIHS/DRESS Pathophysiology
Clinical Features and Laboratory Findings
Histopathology
Viral Reactivation
Visceral Involvements and Sequelae of DIHS/DRESS
Differential Diagnosis
Management and Treatment
Conclusion
Chapter 12. HHV-6A and HHV-6B in Solid Organ Transplantation
Introduction
HHV-6 Infections in Solid Organ Transplantation
Chromosomally Integrated HHV-6 (ciHHV-6) in Organ Transplant Patients
Concluding Remarks
Chapter 13. HHV-6A and HHV-6B in Recipients of Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation
Introduction
Epidemiology
Pathogenesis
Encephalitis
Diagnosis
Treatment
Prevention
Outcomes
Conclusion
Chapter 14. The Immune Response to HHV-6
Introduction
HHV-6 and Innate Immune Responses
Adaptive Immune Response to HHV-6
Conclusions
Chapter 15. Chromosomally Integrated HHV-6
Historical Perspectives on ciHHV-6
ciHHV-6 and Diagnosis of HHV-6 Active Infection
Potential Clinical Outcomes Associated with ciHHV-6
Mechanism of Chromosomal Integration
Role for HHV-6 U94 in Chromosomal Integration
Conclusion
Chapter 16. HHV-6 and HHV-7 in Cardiovascular Diseases and Cardiomyopathies
Introduction
Diseases of the Vascular System
HHV-6 and HHV-7 as Cardiac Pathogens
Conclusions
Chapter 17. HHV-6 in Lymphohematopoietic Diseases
Introduction
HHV-6 Cellular Tropism
Technical Advances and Evolving Results
Atypical Lymphoproliferations Induced by HHV-6 Infection
Hodgkin’s Lymphoma as the Main Lymphoproliferative Disorder Associated with HHV-6 in Immunocompetent Subjects
Detection of HHV-6 in Other Lymphoproliferative Diseases
Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
HHV-6-Associated Lymphoproliferative Disorders in Immunocompromised Individuals
Proposed Mechanisms for HHV-6 in Lymphoproliferative Disorders
Conclusion
Chapter 18. HHV-6A and HHV-6B in Cancer
Introduction
HHV-6A and HHV-6B in Lymphoma
HHV-6A and HHV-6B in Leukemia
HHV-6A and HHV-6B in Cervical Carcinoma
HHV-6A and HHV-6B in Brain Tumors
Mechanisms of HHV-6A and HHV-6B in Cancer
Discussion
Chapter 19. Treating HHV-6 Infections: The Laboratory Efficacy and Clinical Use of Anti-HHV-6 Agents
Introduction
In Vitro Efficacy of Commonly Used Anti-HHV-6 Agents
Clinical Treatment and Management of HHV-6 Infections
New Options for Management of HHV-6 Infections
Description
Completely revised and updated, Human Herpesviruses HHV-6A, HHV-6B & HHV-7, Third Edition, delivers a contemporary and thorough review of HHV-6, beginning with foundational explorations of classification, molecular biology, and chromosomal integration of the virus, through to clinical details, including pathologic features of infection, and clinical effects on various organ systems. The work now includes coverage of HHV-7, a virus that remains underestimated in transplant reactivation, seizures, and encephalitis.
The book examines the role of HHV-6 in myriad diseases, including cognitive disorders following bone marrow transplant, mesial temporal lobe epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune disease, encephalitis, Hodgkin's disease lymphoma (HHV-6B), and glioma (HHV-6A). Descriptions of current and novel molecular and serological diagnostic assays, along with detailed protocols, are included to aid researchers and clinicians in discriminating potential false positives originating from chromosomally integrated HHV-6, and in differentiating between active and latent infection.
Human Herpesviruses HHV-6A, HHV-6B & HHV-7, Third Edition is a valuable reference for both clinical and basic scientists, including epidemiologists, virologists, practicing clinicians, infectious disease specialists, pathologists, and all scientists entering the field of herpes virus research. The work is a practical and thorough resource for a foundational understanding of HHV-6 and HHV-7, while providing a cutting-edge translational and clinical reference to those looking to understand and diagnose associated viral diseases.
Key Features
- Delivers the latest molecular diagnostic tests, the present-day gold standard for monitoring HHV-6
- Provides expert analysis of T-cell immune response against HHV-6
- Presents tools for differential diagnosis in HHV-6 viral infections
- Includes new information on the previously-largely-unknown biological consequences of ciHHV-6
- Offers coverage of new discoveries relating to HHV-7
Readership
Clinical and basic scientists including epidemiologists, virologists, practicing clinicians and infectiologists, pathologists and essentially all scientists entering the field of herpes virus research.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2014
- Published:
- 26th February 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444627162
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444627032
Reviews
"…provides high-level reviews and is an excellent resource on the topic…the writing is outstanding and very engaging." --Clinical Infectious Diseases, November 2014
About the Editors
Louis Flamand Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Anatomy and Physiology, Faculty of Medicine, Université Laval
Irmeli Lautenschlager Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Docent in Clinical Virology, Consultant Virologist, Department of Virology, University of Helsinki and HUSLAB
Gerhard Krueger Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, The University of Texas, Houston Medical School, U.S.A.
Dharam Ablashi Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientific Director, HHV-6 Foundation & Adjunct Professor Microbiology, HHV-6 Foundatiton, Santa Barbara, CA, U.S.A.