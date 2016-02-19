Human Fertility Control
1st Edition
Theory and Practice
Description
Human Fertility Control: Theory and Practice reviews the theoretical and practical concepts of human fertility control and covers topics ranging from hormonal contraception and barrier methods to intra-uterine contraception, legal abortion, and sterilization. Family planning is also discussed, with emphasis on contraception in patients with medical disorders. Comprised of 21 chapters divided into seven sections, this book begins with an introduction to hormonal contraceptives, including the oral ones such as combined pills, sequential pills, and low-dose progestagen pills, along with injectable hormones and implants. The following chapters explore the clinical pharmacology of estrogens and progestagens; combined oral contraceptives; and the relative effectiveness and risks of hormonal contraception. Barrier methods such as condoms, spermicides, and coitus interruptus (male withdrawal) are also described. The remaining chapters examine intra-uterine devices and complications of intra-uterine contraception; issues surrounding legal abortion; and methods of operative sterilization. This monograph will be a valuable resource for obstetricians and gynecologists, medical and postgraduate students, nurses and midwives concerned with family planning, and specialists in training.
Table of Contents
Part I Hormonal Contraception
1 Introduction
2 The Clinical Pharmacology of Oestrogens and Progestagens
3 Combined Oral Contraceptives
4 Other Hormonal Contraceptive Procedures
5 The Relative Effectiveness and Risks of Hormonal Contraception
Part II Barrier Methods
6 Condoms, Diaphragms and Caps
7 Spermicides
8 Coitus Interruptus, Periodic Abstinence
Part III Intra-Uterine Contraception
9 Intra-Uterine Devices
10 Procedures for Intra-Uterine Contraception
11 Complications of Intra-Uterine Contraception
Part IV Legal Abortion
12 Abortion Counseling
13 Techniques
Part V Sterilization
14 Sterilization Counseling
15 Methods of Operative Sterilization
Part VI Family Planning Counseling, Clinical Trials
16 Motivation and Contraception
17 Special Groups of Patients
18 Contraception in Patients with Medical Disorders
19 Clinical Trials
Part VII The Future
20 Developments in Fertility Control Methods
Epilogue
21 Doctors and Demography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 494
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483163611