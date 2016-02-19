Human Fertility Control: Theory and Practice reviews the theoretical and practical concepts of human fertility control and covers topics ranging from hormonal contraception and barrier methods to intra-uterine contraception, legal abortion, and sterilization. Family planning is also discussed, with emphasis on contraception in patients with medical disorders. Comprised of 21 chapters divided into seven sections, this book begins with an introduction to hormonal contraceptives, including the oral ones such as combined pills, sequential pills, and low-dose progestagen pills, along with injectable hormones and implants. The following chapters explore the clinical pharmacology of estrogens and progestagens; combined oral contraceptives; and the relative effectiveness and risks of hormonal contraception. Barrier methods such as condoms, spermicides, and coitus interruptus (male withdrawal) are also described. The remaining chapters examine intra-uterine devices and complications of intra-uterine contraception; issues surrounding legal abortion; and methods of operative sterilization. This monograph will be a valuable resource for obstetricians and gynecologists, medical and postgraduate students, nurses and midwives concerned with family planning, and specialists in training.