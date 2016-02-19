Human Fertility Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780407001275, 9781483163611

Human Fertility Control

1st Edition

Theory and Practice

Authors: D F Hawkins M G Elder
eBook ISBN: 9781483163611
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 494
Description

Human Fertility Control: Theory and Practice reviews the theoretical and practical concepts of human fertility control and covers topics ranging from hormonal contraception and barrier methods to intra-uterine contraception, legal abortion, and sterilization. Family planning is also discussed, with emphasis on contraception in patients with medical disorders. Comprised of 21 chapters divided into seven sections, this book begins with an introduction to hormonal contraceptives, including the oral ones such as combined pills, sequential pills, and low-dose progestagen pills, along with injectable hormones and implants. The following chapters explore the clinical pharmacology of estrogens and progestagens; combined oral contraceptives; and the relative effectiveness and risks of hormonal contraception. Barrier methods such as condoms, spermicides, and coitus interruptus (male withdrawal) are also described. The remaining chapters examine intra-uterine devices and complications of intra-uterine contraception; issues surrounding legal abortion; and methods of operative sterilization. This monograph will be a valuable resource for obstetricians and gynecologists, medical and postgraduate students, nurses and midwives concerned with family planning, and specialists in training.

Table of Contents


Part I Hormonal Contraception

1 Introduction

2 The Clinical Pharmacology of Oestrogens and Progestagens

3 Combined Oral Contraceptives

4 Other Hormonal Contraceptive Procedures

5 The Relative Effectiveness and Risks of Hormonal Contraception

Part II Barrier Methods

6 Condoms, Diaphragms and Caps

7 Spermicides

8 Coitus Interruptus, Periodic Abstinence

Part III Intra-Uterine Contraception

9 Intra-Uterine Devices

10 Procedures for Intra-Uterine Contraception

11 Complications of Intra-Uterine Contraception

Part IV Legal Abortion

12 Abortion Counseling

13 Techniques

Part V Sterilization

14 Sterilization Counseling

15 Methods of Operative Sterilization

Part VI Family Planning Counseling, Clinical Trials

16 Motivation and Contraception

17 Special Groups of Patients

18 Contraception in Patients with Medical Disorders

19 Clinical Trials

Part VII The Future

20 Developments in Fertility Control Methods

Epilogue

21 Doctors and Demography

Index

