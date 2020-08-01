Human Factors in the Nuclear Industry: Supporting Human Performance for Improved Safety presents the latest research and studies of human factors in the nuclear industry. It models and highlights the scientific and technological foundations, before providing practical examples of applications within the nuclear facility of human performance at an individual, group, organization, and system level. Editors Dr. Teperi and Dr. Gotcheva supply concrete models, tools and techniques based on research to provide the reader with knowledge of how to facilitate and support human performance in this dynamic and fast moving safety critical field.To aid researchers and professionals working within the nuclear industry, which has very specific safety targets and needs, this book will equip the reader with a clear framework of human factors which does not focus on human error, but focuses on investment in the best safety improvements and management systems to improve safety and efficiency within a nuclear facility. Models and case studies are provided to add practical benefits for the reader to apply to their own projects, including user friendly state of the art equipment, fluent work processes for information flow, functional control room resource management, and scope for competence and learning in the work place. This book will benefit nuclear researchers, safety experts, Human Factors professionals and power plant operators, as well as those with an interest in human factors outside of the nuclear field.