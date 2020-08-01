Human Factors in the Nuclear Industry
1st Edition
Supporting Human Performance for Improved Safety
Table of Contents
Introduction for HF in nuclear
A need of holistic view of HF in improving nuclear safety
Individual characters in creation of safety
- e.g. stress, vigilance and fatique; measures, level, effect to capacity and performance
Work characters in creation of safety
- analysis of work processes
- human centered automation
- challenges of multitasking
- working times
Group and team in creation of safety
- e.g. learning as a work group
Organizational factors in creation of safety
- safety management, decision making
- e.g. SAFEX survey in Finnish nuclear industry
Industry and system level
- project management, subcontractor networks, safety culture in complex systems
Description
Human Factors in the Nuclear Industry: Supporting Human Performance for Improved Safety presents the latest research and studies of human factors in the nuclear industry. It models and highlights the scientific and technological foundations, before providing practical examples of applications within the nuclear facility of human performance at an individual, group, organization, and system level. Editors Dr. Teperi and Dr. Gotcheva supply concrete models, tools and techniques based on research to provide the reader with knowledge of how to facilitate and support human performance in this dynamic and fast moving safety critical field.To aid researchers and professionals working within the nuclear industry, which has very specific safety targets and needs, this book will equip the reader with a clear framework of human factors which does not focus on human error, but focuses on investment in the best safety improvements and management systems to improve safety and efficiency within a nuclear facility. Models and case studies are provided to add practical benefits for the reader to apply to their own projects, including user friendly state of the art equipment, fluent work processes for information flow, functional control room resource management, and scope for competence and learning in the work place. This book will benefit nuclear researchers, safety experts, Human Factors professionals and power plant operators, as well as those with an interest in human factors outside of the nuclear field.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive framework for human factors, considering the individual, but also on a team, organisational and industrial level
- Presents tried and tested tools and techniques based on research from the nuclear industry
- Includes models, examples and case studies of user friendly equipment, fluent work processes, and functional control room resource management
Readership
Nuclear engineers and professionals, particularly those focussing on safety and human factors; safety experts; nuclear power plant operators; Masters + level students and researchers of nuclear energy; nuclear consultants and managers; decision & policy makers in nuclear, and non-nuclear facilities
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081028452
About the Editors
Anna-Maria Teperi Editor
Dr. Anna-Maria Teperi is a Senior Researcher and deputy director at Solutions for Safety unit in Finnish Institute of Occupational Health (FIOH) in Finland. She has 15 years of experience in research and implementation of human factors to safety management systems at safety critical fields of air navigation services, nuclear industry, railway, aviation maintenance and maritime. She is a research manager in several research projects related to human factors, safety management as well as peer-based early intervention model after incidents and has lead several development projects and trainings at this field. She holds a PhD from Helsinki University Behavioural Sciences, the doctoral dissertation is based on her 10 years work at implementing human factors in safety management system at the Finnish Air Navigation Services and Airport Operations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Specialist Researcher, Finnish Institute of Occupational Health Specialist Researcher, Finnish Institute of Occupational Health
Nadezhda Gotcheva Editor
Dr. Nadezhda Gotcheva is a Senior Scientist at Foresight & Safety Culture team in VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd. She holds a PhD from Tampere University of Technology, Finland, an MBA degree from Erasmus University Rotterdam and a Master’s degree in psychology from Sofia University, Bulgaria. She is a certified Human Systems Dynamics Professional since 2016. Her expertise is in cultural and organizational factors in safety-critical organizations, currently focusing on safety culture evaluation and development in the nuclear power industry and safety management in complex nuclear industry projects. She is leading a multidisciplinary project “Management principles and safety culture in complex projects” (MAPS) under SAFIR2018, the Finnish Research Programme on Nuclear Power Plant Safety 2015-2018. Dr. Gotcheva has contributed to development of the IAEA documents on Continuous Improvement of Safety Culture and revision of IAEA’s Safety Culture Continuous Improvement Plan (SCCIP).
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd.