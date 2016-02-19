Human Factors in Organizational Design and Management - IV
1st Edition
Development, Introduction and Use of New Technology - Challenges for Human Organization and Human Resource Development in a Changing World
Part 1. Organizational and Psychosocial Work Environment. Organizational Structure. Participatory Ergonomics. Management of Complex, Large Scale Technical Systems. Manufacturing Systems and the Organizational Environment. Assembly and Service Systems and the Organizational Environment. Paving a New Model for Industrial Performance: Reflective Production System in Car Industry. Environmental and Individual Issues. Part 2. Human Resource Development and Human Competence. Training Systems and Organizational Learning. Part 3. Front Line Technologies. Design of Information Technology Systems and Organizational Change. Advanced Applications of Computer Technology. Information Technology and the Organizational Environment. Part 4. Labor Market and Society in Change. Human Resources, Innovation Systems and Economic Development. Work Organization – Patterns of Work – Family Interface. Cross Cultural Perspectives and Applications in Organizational Design. Part 5. Health, Stress and Well-Being. Health and Stress – Strategic Preventive Actions. Well-Being and Health. Author Index.
This book contains a series of papers which were presented during the Fourth International Symposium on Human Factors in Organizational Design and Management, held in Stockholm. The symposium was primarily concerned with human organization in the development, introduction and use of new technology as a challenge for human resource development in a changing world. The focus of the symposium was on organizational and management issues (macroergonomics) rather then the more traditional microergonomic aspects of human factors. Particular attention was paid to the improvement of the quality of work life including human resource development and productivity.
A broad selection of papers on theory, methodology, research findings, reviews and case studies from leading scientists and professionals throughout the world. These papers provide the reader with a good insight into the ODAM field with special attention to the development, introduction and use of new technologies.
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1994
31st May 1994
- 31st May 1994
North Holland
- North Holland
9780444899521
- 9780444899521
G.E. Bradley Editor
Stockholm University, Stockholm, Sweden
H.W. Hendrick Editor
Englewood, CO, USA