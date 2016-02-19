Human Factors in Organizational Design and Management - IV

This book contains a series of papers which were presented during the Fourth International Symposium on Human Factors in Organizational Design and Management, held in Stockholm. The symposium was primarily concerned with human organization in the development, introduction and use of new technology as a challenge for human resource development in a changing world. The focus of the symposium was on organizational and management issues (macroergonomics) rather then the more traditional microergonomic aspects of human factors. Particular attention was paid to the improvement of the quality of work life including human resource development and productivity.

A broad selection of papers on theory, methodology, research findings, reviews and case studies from leading scientists and professionals throughout the world. These papers provide the reader with a good insight into the ODAM field with special attention to the development, introduction and use of new technologies.