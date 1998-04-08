Human Factors in Air Traffic Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781493301959, 9780080925943

Human Factors in Air Traffic Control

1st Edition

Editors: Mark Smolensky Earl Stein
eBook ISBN: 9780080925943
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126530100
Paperback ISBN: 9781493301959
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th April 1998
Page Count: 477
Description

The study of human factors has progressed greatly in the past 10 years, particularly with regard to the literature available in applied areas. The authors of this text focus on the most important aspects of this literature--the increasing concern over the deregulation of airlines and the increase in aviation accidents. The book covers general system safety, human perception, information processing, and cognitive load capacity during air traffic control performance, as well as team coordination, selection and training of personnel, work station and software design, and communication issues.

Readership

Human factors professionals, aviation professionals, particularly FAA.

Table of Contents

R.A. Benel and D.C.R. Benel, A Systems View of Air Traffic Control. R.J. Roske-Hofstrand and E.D. Murphy, Human Information Processing in Air Traffic Control. E.S. Stein, Human Operator Workload in Air TrafficControl. A.J. Tattersall, Individual Differences in Performance

C.A. Bowers, Air Traffic Control Specialist Team Coordination. D. Broach and C. Manning, Issues in the Selection of Air Traffic Controllers. S.G. Fisher and I. Kulick, Air Traffic Controller Training: A New Model. E.P. Buckley, L. Hitchcock. B. Delano DeBaryshe, and N. Hitchner, Air Traffic Control Simulation: Experimental Methods. L. Hitchcock, Air Traffic Control Simulation Technologies. R.A. Benel, Workstation and Software Interface Design in Air Traffic Control. V.D. Hopkin, The Impact of Automation on Air Traffic Control Specialists. D. Morrow and M. Rodvold, Communication Issues in Air Traffic Control. E. Spring, One Air Traffic Control Specialist's Perspective of Air Traffic Control Human Factors

Details

No. of pages:
477
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080925943
Hardcover ISBN:
9780126530100
Paperback ISBN:
9781493301959

About the Editor

Mark Smolensky

Affiliations and Expertise

Systems Psychology and Ergonomics Corporation, Apopka, Florida, U.S.A.

Earl Stein

Affiliations and Expertise

William J. Hughes FAA Technical Center, Atlantic City International Airport, New Jersey, U.S.A.

