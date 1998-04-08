Human Factors in Air Traffic Control
1st Edition
Description
The study of human factors has progressed greatly in the past 10 years, particularly with regard to the literature available in applied areas. The authors of this text focus on the most important aspects of this literature--the increasing concern over the deregulation of airlines and the increase in aviation accidents. The book covers general system safety, human perception, information processing, and cognitive load capacity during air traffic control performance, as well as team coordination, selection and training of personnel, work station and software design, and communication issues.
Readership
Human factors professionals, aviation professionals, particularly FAA.
Table of Contents
R.A. Benel and D.C.R. Benel, A Systems View of Air Traffic Control. R.J. Roske-Hofstrand and E.D. Murphy, Human Information Processing in Air Traffic Control. E.S. Stein, Human Operator Workload in Air TrafficControl. A.J. Tattersall, Individual Differences in Performance
C.A. Bowers, Air Traffic Control Specialist Team Coordination. D. Broach and C. Manning, Issues in the Selection of Air Traffic Controllers. S.G. Fisher and I. Kulick, Air Traffic Controller Training: A New Model. E.P. Buckley, L. Hitchcock. B. Delano DeBaryshe, and N. Hitchner, Air Traffic Control Simulation: Experimental Methods. L. Hitchcock, Air Traffic Control Simulation Technologies. R.A. Benel, Workstation and Software Interface Design in Air Traffic Control. V.D. Hopkin, The Impact of Automation on Air Traffic Control Specialists. D. Morrow and M. Rodvold, Communication Issues in Air Traffic Control. E. Spring, One Air Traffic Control Specialist's Perspective of Air Traffic Control Human Factors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 477
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 8th April 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080925943
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126530100
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493301959
About the Editor
Mark Smolensky
Affiliations and Expertise
Systems Psychology and Ergonomics Corporation, Apopka, Florida, U.S.A.
Earl Stein
Affiliations and Expertise
William J. Hughes FAA Technical Center, Atlantic City International Airport, New Jersey, U.S.A.