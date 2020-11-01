Human Factor and Reliability Analysis to Prevent Losses in Industrial Processes

1. Introduction

1.1. A Brief Discussion

1.2. Discussion Timeline and Schools

1.2.1. A Historical Vision about Schools related to Human Reliability history demand

1.3. Worker Role in Job and Society: Human Error

1.3.1. Human activity

1.3.2. Role at work and society

1.3.3. Departments, functions and Human Reliability

1.4. Risk Management on Material Losses and Operations (P)

1.4.1. Material Losses Risk

2. Cognitive Processing and Human Reliability

2.1. Human Reliability

2.1.1. Definition

2.1.2. Modeling – 1st, 2nd and 3trd Generation

2.1.3. SPARH

2.1.4. Operator Speech – Fuzzy

Definition, Abnormalities Mapping and Operator Discourse, Operator Discourse (DO), Failure Assessment in Productive Systems

2.2. Cognitive Processing

2.2.1. Introduction: Functions and Decision Processes

2.2.2. Cognitive Models Discussion Cognition from Reason, Decision Model from viewer and controller, Simple Model of the cognition, Perception Cycle and Map or Mental Schemes

2.2.3. Human Behavior Dynamics in Company

Classification of the psycho functions in the Information processing; Functions and Behaviors in the Organization; Movements of the functions in the Organizational Processes

3. Worker Performing Task

3.1. Human & Social Typology

3.1.1. Classification of Human Error

3.1.2. Socio-Economic Environment: HRA

3.1.3. Investigation of Socioeconomic-Affective Cycle & Thinking/ deciding Cycle

3.1.4. Environments in human and operational reliability: human error

3.2. Task Assessment

3.2.1. General

3.2.2. Techniques for planning the standard task

3.2.3. Dynamic Analysis of Task Failure

3.2.4. Decision Analysis under Stress: Simulate Emergency

3.3. Discussion About API

3.3.1. Context

3.3.2. Questionnaire Assessment

4. Process Losses Assessment

4.1. Context

4.2. Competences to Assess Process Losses

4.2.1. Premises and Competencies

4.3. Process Losses in Industry

4.3.1. Oil, Gas and Biofuel

4.3.3. Petrochemical Facility, Chemical and Polymers

4.3.4. Pulp and Mill

4.4 Diagnosis of Process Losses

4.4.1. Validation of Root Cause

4.4.2. Intervention to Avoid Losses

5. Learned Lessons: Human Factor Assessment Task

5.1. Routine, Environment, Human Types & Human Error Classes

5.1.1. Routine Management Case: Director's Behavior

5.1.2. Technical Culture: Solution for residue generated in the reaction

5.1.3. Case of emergency: situation in reaction stoichiometry

5.1.4. Case of Practical Skills: Perception and Monitoring

5.1.5. Routine management case: shift

5.1.6. Operational Control and Process: process investigation in the effluent

5.1.7. Problem analysis: process mapping and diagnosis

5.1.8. Problem analysis: negotiation for preventive action

5.1.9. Operational Safety Case: Safety Culture

5.1.10. Inadequate design and operation: Technological Solutions

5.1.11. Organizational change: practice change without consultation to past ritual

5.1.12. Routine Management and Technical Culture: vices reproduced in the execution.

5.1.13. Accident cases on contractors: inadequate standard for services.

5.2. Lessons to Human Reliability & Losses Prevention

5.2.1. Learning Points

5.2.2. Human, Group and Organizational Error Flow

6. Human Reliability: SPARH Cases

6.1. Calibration of SPARH

6.2. Chicken, Uranium, Fertilizer and Refining Industries

7. Human Reliability: PLG Plant

7.1. Methodology Description

7.2. Contextualization

7.2.1. Characteristics, Objectives, Losses

7.3. Data Collection and Results Project

7.3.1. Knowledge about Process History

7.3.2. Data Collection: Multidisciplinary

7.3.3. Results: Multidisciplinary

7.4. Task Perform & Losses Observation

7.4.1. General Tasks: Operator Discourse, Abnormalities

7.4.2. Routine & Critical Task Assessment

7.4.3. Audits

7.5. Human, Process, Maintenance, Production, Logistic & Safety Variable

7.5.1. Technical Variables

7.5.2. Social Human Variables

7.5.3. Chronological Cluster Assessment

7.6. Data Processing (Datamining, PCA, Fuzzy & Results

Appendices: Human Reliability and Losses

A. Human Reliability in Amines and Polymers

B. Technical Survey

C. Task Analysis

D. Social Survey & Human

E. Loss Process & Program

F. Forms and Tables

G. Exercises