Human Factor and Reliability Analysis to Prevent Losses in Industrial Processes
1st Edition
An Operational Culture Perspective
Description
Human Factor and Reliability Analysis aims to initiate a multidisciplinary discussion on risk activities by reviewing human reliability in industrial processes to reduce material, energy, image and time losses. The book presents a methodology for the quantification and investigation of human reliability, and verification of the influence of human factors in the generation of process losses, consisting of the following steps: contextualization, data collection and results; task perform & loss observation; social technical variable analyzes; data processing (datamining, PCA, fuzzy and results). It investigates human reliability, concepts, and models in situations of human error in practice, identifies where low reliability occurs, and then visualizes where and how to perform an intervention.
Key Features
- Relates human reliability to environment, leadership, decision models, possible mistakes and successes, mental map constructions, and organizational cultures
- Provides techniques for diagnosis of human and operational reliability
- Gives examples of the application of methodologies in the stage of diagnosis and program construction
- Discusses competences for analysis of process losses in industry
- Investigates real-life situations where human errors cause losses
- Includes practical examples and case studies
Readership
Professionals in chemical, petrochemical, oil, and nuclear industry managing and analyzing safety and loss risks; graduate students in chemical and process engineering; postgraduate students in management and process engineering
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1. A Brief Discussion
1.2. Discussion Timeline and Schools
1.2.1. A Historical Vision about Schools related to Human Reliability history demand
1.3. Worker Role in Job and Society: Human Error
1.3.1. Human activity
1.3.2. Role at work and society
1.3.3. Departments, functions and Human Reliability
1.4. Risk Management on Material Losses and Operations (P)
1.4.1. Material Losses Risk
2. Cognitive Processing and Human Reliability
2.1. Human Reliability
2.1.1. Definition
2.1.2. Modeling – 1st, 2nd and 3trd Generation
2.1.3. SPARH
2.1.4. Operator Speech – Fuzzy
Definition, Abnormalities Mapping and Operator Discourse, Operator Discourse (DO), Failure Assessment in Productive Systems
2.2. Cognitive Processing
2.2.1. Introduction: Functions and Decision Processes
2.2.2. Cognitive Models Discussion Cognition from Reason, Decision Model from viewer and controller, Simple Model of the cognition, Perception Cycle and Map or Mental Schemes
2.2.3. Human Behavior Dynamics in Company
Classification of the psycho functions in the Information processing; Functions and Behaviors in the Organization; Movements of the functions in the Organizational Processes
3. Worker Performing Task
3.1. Human & Social Typology
3.1.1. Classification of Human Error
3.1.2. Socio-Economic Environment: HRA
3.1.3. Investigation of Socioeconomic-Affective Cycle & Thinking/ deciding Cycle
3.1.4. Environments in human and operational reliability: human error
3.2. Task Assessment
3.2.1. General
3.2.2. Techniques for planning the standard task
3.2.3. Dynamic Analysis of Task Failure
3.2.4. Decision Analysis under Stress: Simulate Emergency
3.3. Discussion About API
3.3.1. Context
3.3.2. Questionnaire Assessment
4. Process Losses Assessment
4.1. Context
4.2. Competences to Assess Process Losses
4.2.1. Premises and Competencies
4.3. Process Losses in Industry
4.3.1. Oil, Gas and Biofuel
4.3.3. Petrochemical Facility, Chemical and Polymers
4.3.4. Pulp and Mill
4.4 Diagnosis of Process Losses
4.4.1. Validation of Root Cause
4.4.2. Intervention to Avoid Losses
5. Learned Lessons: Human Factor Assessment Task
5.1. Routine, Environment, Human Types & Human Error Classes
5.1.1. Routine Management Case: Director's Behavior
5.1.2. Technical Culture: Solution for residue generated in the reaction
5.1.3. Case of emergency: situation in reaction stoichiometry
5.1.4. Case of Practical Skills: Perception and Monitoring
5.1.5. Routine management case: shift
5.1.6. Operational Control and Process: process investigation in the effluent
5.1.7. Problem analysis: process mapping and diagnosis
5.1.8. Problem analysis: negotiation for preventive action
5.1.9. Operational Safety Case: Safety Culture
5.1.10. Inadequate design and operation: Technological Solutions
5.1.11. Organizational change: practice change without consultation to past ritual
5.1.12. Routine Management and Technical Culture: vices reproduced in the execution.
5.1.13. Accident cases on contractors: inadequate standard for services.
5.2. Lessons to Human Reliability & Losses Prevention
5.2.1. Learning Points
5.2.2. Human, Group and Organizational Error Flow
6. Human Reliability: SPARH Cases
6.1. Calibration of SPARH
6.2. Chicken, Uranium, Fertilizer and Refining Industries
7. Human Reliability: PLG Plant
7.1. Methodology Description
7.2. Contextualization
7.2.1. Characteristics, Objectives, Losses
7.3. Data Collection and Results Project
7.3.1. Knowledge about Process History
7.3.2. Data Collection: Multidisciplinary
7.3.3. Results: Multidisciplinary
7.4. Task Perform & Losses Observation
7.4.1. General Tasks: Operator Discourse, Abnormalities
7.4.2. Routine & Critical Task Assessment
7.4.3. Audits
7.5. Human, Process, Maintenance, Production, Logistic & Safety Variable
7.5.1. Technical Variables
7.5.2. Social Human Variables
7.5.3. Chronological Cluster Assessment
7.6. Data Processing (Datamining, PCA, Fuzzy & Results
Appendices: Human Reliability and Losses
A. Human Reliability in Amines and Polymers
B. Technical Survey
C. Task Analysis
D. Social Survey & Human
E. Loss Process & Program
F. Forms and Tables
G. Exercises
Details
- No. of pages:
- 262
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128196502
About the Author
Salvador Avila Filho
Ivone Conceicao de Souza Cerqueira
Affiliations and Expertise
Universidade Federal da Bahia, Salvador, Brazil
Carine Nogueira Santino
Affiliations and Expertise
Universidade Federal da Bahia, Salvador, Brazil
Fernando Luiz Pellegrini Pessôa
Affiliations and Expertise
Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro, Department of Chemical Engineering, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Jose Lopes
Affiliations and Expertise
Universidade Federal da Bahia, Department of Chemical Engineering, Salvador, Brazil
Ratings and Reviews
