Human Embryology and Developmental Biology

Developmental Tables



Carnegie Stages of Early Human Embryonic Development (Weeks 1-8)



Major Developmental Events During the Fetal Period



PART I Early Development and the Fetal-Maternal Relationship



CHAPTER 1

Getting Ready for Pregnancy

Gametogenesis

Preparation of the Female Reproductive Tract For Pregnancy

Hormonal Interaction Involved with Reproduction in Males



CHAPTER 2

Transport of Gametes and Fertilization

Ovulation and Egg and Sperm Transport

Fertilization



CHAPTER 3

Cleavage and Implantation

Cleavage

Embryo Transport and Implantation



CHAPTER 4

Molecular Basis for Embryonic Development

Transcription Factors

Signaling Molecules

Receptor Molecules

Signal Transduction

Retinoic Acid

Developmental Genes and Cancer



CHAPTER 5

Formation of Germ Layers and Early Derivatives

Two-Germ-Layer Stage

Gastrulation and the Three Embryonic Germ Layers

Induction of the Nervous System

Cell Adhesion Molecules



CHAPTER 6

Establishment of the Basic Embryonic Body Plan

Development of the Ectodermal Germ Layer

Development of the Mesodermal Germ Layer

Development of the Endodermal Germ Layer

Basic Structure of 4-Week Old Embryo



CHAPTER 7

Placenta and Extraembryonic Membranes

Extraembryonic Tissues

Chorion and Placenta

Placental Physiology

Placenta and Membranes in Multiple Pregnancies



CHAPTER 8

Developmental Disorders: Causes, Mechanisms, and Patterns

General Principles

Causes of Malformations

Developmental Disturbances Resulting in Malformations



PART II Development of the Body Systems



CHAPTER 9

Integumentary, Skeletal and Muscular Systems

Integumentary System

Skeleton

Muscular System



CHAPTER 10

Limb Development

Initiation of Limb Development

Regulative Properties and Axial Determination

Outgrowth of Limb Bud

Morphogenetic Control of Early Limb Development

Development of Limb Tissues



CHAPTER 11

Nervous System

Establishment of Nervous System

Early Shaping of Nervous System

Histogenesis Within the Central Nervous System

Craniocaudal Pattern Formation and Segmentation

Peripheral Nervous System

Autonomic Nervous System

Later Structural Changes in the Central Nervous System

Ventricles, Meninges, and Cerebrospinal Fluid Formation

Cranial Nerves

Development of Neural Function



CHAPTER 12

Neural Crest

Origins of Neural Crest

Migrations of Neural Crest

Differentiation of Neural Crest Cells

Major Divisions of Neural Crest



CHAPTER 13

Sense Organs

Eye

Ear



CHAPTER 14

Head and Neck

Early Development of Head and Neck

Establishing the Pattern of the Craniofacial Region

Development of Facial Region

Formation of the Teeth

Development of Pharynx and Its Derivatives



CHAPTER 15

Digestive and Respiratory Systems and Body Cavities

Digestive System

Respiratory System

Body Cavities



CHAPTER 16

Urogenital System

Urinary System

Genital System

Sexual Duct System

External Genitalia



CHAPTER 17

Cardiovascular System

Developmental of Blood and the Vascular System

Developmental and Partitioning of Heart

Fetal Circulation



CHAPTER 18

Fetal Period and Birth

Growth and Form of Fetus

Fetal Physiology

Parturition

Adaptations to Postnatal Life

Overview



Answers to Clinical Vignettes and Review Questions



Index