Human Embryology and Developmental Biology
4th Edition
With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access
Description
This thoroughly revised 4th edition offers both clear descriptions and explanations of human embryonic development based on all the most up-to-date scientific discoveries and understanding. Particular attention is paid to the fundamental aspects of molecular mechanisms in development, introducing you to major families of important developmental molecules. Clinical aspects of development are covered throughout in boxed sections of text. First-rate illustrations and Student Consult access, including online animations, complete this essential package.
Key Features
- Integrates contemporary developmental knowledge with classical embryological understanding.
- Interprets complex molecular developments, to help you learn how exactly the embryo develops.
- Presents first-rate clinical photos and clear drawings, to help you to memorize and understand normal and abnormal development.
- Uses clear sections within the chapter and summaries at the end of each to help you navigate this complex subject.
- Includes review questions at the end of each chapter to help you assess your knowledge.
Table of Contents
Developmental Tables
Carnegie Stages of Early Human Embryonic Development (Weeks 1-8)
Major Developmental Events During the Fetal Period
PART I Early Development and the Fetal-Maternal Relationship
CHAPTER 1
Getting Ready for Pregnancy
Gametogenesis
Preparation of the Female Reproductive Tract For Pregnancy
Hormonal Interaction Involved with Reproduction in Males
CHAPTER 2
Transport of Gametes and Fertilization
Ovulation and Egg and Sperm Transport
Fertilization
CHAPTER 3
Cleavage and Implantation
Cleavage
Embryo Transport and Implantation
CHAPTER 4
Molecular Basis for Embryonic Development
Transcription Factors
Signaling Molecules
Receptor Molecules
Signal Transduction
Retinoic Acid
Developmental Genes and Cancer
CHAPTER 5
Formation of Germ Layers and Early Derivatives
Two-Germ-Layer Stage
Gastrulation and the Three Embryonic Germ Layers
Induction of the Nervous System
Cell Adhesion Molecules
CHAPTER 6
Establishment of the Basic Embryonic Body Plan
Development of the Ectodermal Germ Layer
Development of the Mesodermal Germ Layer
Development of the Endodermal Germ Layer
Basic Structure of 4-Week Old Embryo
CHAPTER 7
Placenta and Extraembryonic Membranes
Extraembryonic Tissues
Chorion and Placenta
Placental Physiology
Placenta and Membranes in Multiple Pregnancies
CHAPTER 8
Developmental Disorders: Causes, Mechanisms, and Patterns
General Principles
Causes of Malformations
Developmental Disturbances Resulting in Malformations
PART II Development of the Body Systems
CHAPTER 9
Integumentary, Skeletal and Muscular Systems
Integumentary System
Skeleton
Muscular System
CHAPTER 10
Limb Development
Initiation of Limb Development
Regulative Properties and Axial Determination
Outgrowth of Limb Bud
Morphogenetic Control of Early Limb Development
Development of Limb Tissues
CHAPTER 11
Nervous System
Establishment of Nervous System
Early Shaping of Nervous System
Histogenesis Within the Central Nervous System
Craniocaudal Pattern Formation and Segmentation
Peripheral Nervous System
Autonomic Nervous System
Later Structural Changes in the Central Nervous System
Ventricles, Meninges, and Cerebrospinal Fluid Formation
Cranial Nerves
Development of Neural Function
CHAPTER 12
Neural Crest
Origins of Neural Crest
Migrations of Neural Crest
Differentiation of Neural Crest Cells
Major Divisions of Neural Crest
CHAPTER 13
Sense Organs
Eye
Ear
CHAPTER 14
Head and Neck
Early Development of Head and Neck
Establishing the Pattern of the Craniofacial Region
Development of Facial Region
Formation of the Teeth
Development of Pharynx and Its Derivatives
CHAPTER 15
Digestive and Respiratory Systems and Body Cavities
Digestive System
Respiratory System
Body Cavities
CHAPTER 16
Urogenital System
Urinary System
Genital System
Sexual Duct System
External Genitalia
CHAPTER 17
Cardiovascular System
Developmental of Blood and the Vascular System
Developmental and Partitioning of Heart
Fetal Circulation
CHAPTER 18
Fetal Period and Birth
Growth and Form of Fetus
Fetal Physiology
Parturition
Adaptations to Postnatal Life
Overview
Answers to Clinical Vignettes and Review Questions
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2009
- Published:
- 25th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323082792
About the Author
Bruce Carlson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Cell and Developmental Biology; Director, Institute of Gerontology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI
Reviews
"This is an excellent content bridge between anatomy and clinical practice: the vignettes are great and the images from the book are available online and downloadable as slides. It could become a best seller as its content and presentation are excellent, and the web-based support is very good."
BMA Book Awards 2009 - judges comments