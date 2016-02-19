Human Ecology in the Tropics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080067865, 9781483160696

Human Ecology in the Tropics

1st Edition

Symposia of The Society for The Study of Human Biology

Editors: J. P. Garlick R. W. J. Keay
eBook ISBN: 9781483160696
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 120
Description

Symposia of the Society for the Study of Human Biology, Volume 9: Human Ecology in the Tropics covers papers related to the impact of human on the natural ecosystems in tropical countries.
The volume presents papers about the operation of typical plant-soil systems in relation to human activity in West Africa; the interrelationships of habitat, economy, and society among three Guiana people; tropical health; and the use and production of tropical food potentials. The book also describes papers about the ecology of African schistosomiasis, as well as the interaction between the trypanosome-tsetse-wild fauna ecosystem and the surrounding human communities of southern Busoga in Uganda. The volume concludes by discussing the development of young children in a West African village.
Ecologists and biologists will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

Soils, Plants and Farmers in West Africa: A Consideration of Some Aspects of their Relationships, with Special Reference to Contiguous Areas of Forest and Savanna in South-West Nigeria

Land use and Social Organization of Tropical Forest Peoples of the Guianas

Tropical Health: Abroad Survey

Food Resources and Production

The Ecology of African Schistosomiasis

Interactions between Human Societies and Various Trypanosome - Tsetse – Wild Fauna Complexes

The Development of Young Children in a West African Village: A Study in Human Ecology


About the Editor

J. P. Garlick

R. W. J. Keay

