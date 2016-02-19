Symposia of the Society for the Study of Human Biology, Volume 9: Human Ecology in the Tropics covers papers related to the impact of human on the natural ecosystems in tropical countries.

The volume presents papers about the operation of typical plant-soil systems in relation to human activity in West Africa; the interrelationships of habitat, economy, and society among three Guiana people; tropical health; and the use and production of tropical food potentials. The book also describes papers about the ecology of African schistosomiasis, as well as the interaction between the trypanosome-tsetse-wild fauna ecosystem and the surrounding human communities of southern Busoga in Uganda. The volume concludes by discussing the development of young children in a West African village.

Ecologists and biologists will find the book invaluable.