Human Ecology in the Tropics
1st Edition
Symposia of The Society for The Study of Human Biology
Description
Symposia of the Society for the Study of Human Biology, Volume 9: Human Ecology in the Tropics covers papers related to the impact of human on the natural ecosystems in tropical countries.
The volume presents papers about the operation of typical plant-soil systems in relation to human activity in West Africa; the interrelationships of habitat, economy, and society among three Guiana people; tropical health; and the use and production of tropical food potentials. The book also describes papers about the ecology of African schistosomiasis, as well as the interaction between the trypanosome-tsetse-wild fauna ecosystem and the surrounding human communities of southern Busoga in Uganda. The volume concludes by discussing the development of young children in a West African village.
Ecologists and biologists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Soils, Plants and Farmers in West Africa: A Consideration of Some Aspects of their Relationships, with Special Reference to Contiguous Areas of Forest and Savanna in South-West Nigeria
Land use and Social Organization of Tropical Forest Peoples of the Guianas
Tropical Health: Abroad Survey
Food Resources and Production
The Ecology of African Schistosomiasis
Interactions between Human Societies and Various Trypanosome - Tsetse – Wild Fauna Complexes
The Development of Young Children in a West African Village: A Study in Human Ecology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 120
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483160696