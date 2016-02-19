Human Dentofacial Growth - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080263946, 9781483159201

Human Dentofacial Growth

1st Edition

Authors: Denys H. Goose John Appleton
eBook ISBN: 9781483159201
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 238
Description

Human Dentofacial Growth addresses the study of development and growth of the craniofacial region, which is required as a background for orthodontics and pedodontics. Designed as a reference book for dental students, the book discusses and stresses the relevance of clinical problems.

Starting with a background of human growth – prenatal, postnatal, and the factors affecting growth, the book then shifts attention to the bone formation throughout the embryonic, fetal, and post-natal life. The bone development, structure, and growth are also explained. The growth of the craniofacial region is also examined, and a description of the mandible follows. Illustrations accompany this description and the growth process of the mandible is given in more detail. Emphasis is given to the temporomandibular joint between the condylar process of the mandible and the squamous temporal bone of the cranium. Cephalometric techniques in orthodontic assessment and treatment management and monitoring are described. Cephalometric approaches are also included in analyzing facial growth. An important part of dentofacial development and growth is the development and structure of the teeth and their supporting structures. The role of ectomesenchyme in tooth development and more descriptive details on the dentine, enamel, and the periodontium are given. The formation of the dental arch is then examined, including the mechanism of tooth eruption, reasons for differences in tooth number, and the interaction between the teeth and dental arches.

Students of dentistry and orthodontics, cosmetic dentists, oral surgeons, dental hygienists, and professors interested in craniofacial growth will find this book valuable.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1 Principles of Human Growth

Chapter 2 Bone as a Tissue

Chapter 3 Growth of the Cranium

Chapter 4 Midfacial Growth

Chapter 5 Growth of the Mandible

Chapter 6 The Temporomandibular Joint

Chapter 7 Cephalometrics and Facial Growth

Chapter 8 The Development and Structure of the Teeth and their Supporting Tissues

Chapter 9 Establishment of the Dental Arch

Statistical Appendix

Index


About the Author

Denys H. Goose

John Appleton

