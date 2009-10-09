Human-Centric Interfaces for Ambient Intelligence - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123747082, 9780080878508

Human-Centric Interfaces for Ambient Intelligence

1st Edition

Editors: Hamid Aghajan Juan Carlos Augusto Ramon Lopez-Cozar Delgado
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123747082
eBook ISBN: 9780080878508
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th October 2009
Page Count: 542
Description

To create truly effective human-centric ambient intelligence systems both engineering and computing methods are needed. This is the first book to bridge data processing and intelligent reasoning methods for the creation of human-centered ambient intelligence systems. Interdisciplinary in nature, the book covers topics such as multi-modal interfaces, human-computer interaction, smart environments and pervasive computing, addressing principles, paradigms, methods and applications.

This book will be an ideal reference for university researchers, R&D engineers, computer engineers, and graduate students working in signal, speech and video processing, multi-modal interfaces, human-computer interaction and applications of ambient intelligence.

Hamid Aghajan is a Professor of Electrical Engineering (consulting) at Stanford University, USA. His research is on user-centric vision applications in smart homes, assisted living / well being, smart meetings, and avatar-based social interactions. He is Editor-in-Chief of "Journal of Ambient Intelligence and Smart Environments", has chaired ACM/IEEE ICDSC 2008, and organized workshops/sessions/tutorials at ECCV, ACM MM, FG, ECAI, ICASSP, CVPR.

Juan Carlos Augusto is a Lecturer at the University of Ulster, UK. He is conducting research on Smart Homes and Classrooms. He has given tutorials at IJCAI’07 and AAAI’08. He is Editor-in-Chief of the Book Series on "Ambient Intelligence and Smart Environments" and the "Journal of Ambient Intelligence and Smart Environments". He has co-Chaired ICOST’06, AITAmI’06/07/08, and is Workshops Chair for IE’09.

Ramón López-Cózar Delgado is a Professor at the Faculty of Computer Science and Telecommunications of the University of Granada, Spain. His research interests include speech recognition and understanding, dialogue management and Ambient Intelligence. He is a member of ISCA (International Speech Communication Association), SEPLN (Spanish Society on Natural Language Processing) and AIPO (Spanish Society on HCI).

Key Features

  • Integrates engineering and computing methods that are essential for designing and implementing highly effective ambient intelligence systems
  • Contains contributions from the world’s leading experts in academia and industry
  • Gives a complete overview of the principles, paradigms and applications of human-centric ambient intelligence systems

Readership

Signal, image and video processing university (applied) researchers, R&D engineers; computer engineers working in computer vision and human-centric design

Table of Contents

Preface

Part I: Vision and Visual Interfaces

1. Face to face collaborative interfaces – Aaron Quigley and Florin Bodea (University College Dublin, Ireland)

2. Computer vision interfaces for interactive art – Andrew Senior (Google, USA), Alejandro Jaimes-Larrarte (Telefonica, Spain)

3. Ubiquitous gaze: Using gaze at the interface – Dirk Heylen (University of Twente, The Netherlands)

4. Exploiting natural language generation in scene interpretation – Carles Fernández, Pau Baiget, Xavier Roca, Jordi González (Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, Spain)

5. The language of action: A new tool for human-centric interfaces – Yiannis Aloimonos (Univ. of Maryland, USA), Gutemberg Guerra-Filho ( University of Texas at Arlington, USA), Abhijit Ogale (Univ. of Maryland, USA)

Part II: Speech Processing and Dialogue Management

6. Robust speech recognition under noisy ambient conditions – Kuldip Paliwal (Griffith University, Australia), Kaisheng Yao (Microsoft, USA)

7. Speaker recognition in smart environments – Sadaoki Furui (Tokyo Inst. of Technology, Japan)

8. Machine learning approaches to spoken language understanding – Minwoo Jeong and Gary Geunbae Lee (Pohang University of Science and Technology, South Korea)

9. The role of spoken dialogue in user-environment interaction – Michael McTear (University of Ulster, Northern Ireland)

10. Speech synthesis in ambient intelligence environments – Murtaza Bulut and Shrikanth Narayanan (University of Southern California, USA)

Part III: Multimodal Interfaces

11. Tangible interfaces for ambient augmented reality applications – Mark Billinghurst, Raphael Grasset, Hartmut Seichter (Human Interface Technology, New Zealand)

12. Physical browsing and selection: Easy interaction with ambient services – Pasi Valkkynen, Johan Plomp, Timo Tuomisto (VTT, Finland)

13. Non-symbolic gestural interaction for ambient intelligence – Matthias Rehm (Univ. of Augsburg, Germany)

14. Evaluation of multimodal interfaces for ambient intelligence – Sebastian Moller, Klaus-Peter Engelbrecht, Christine Kuhnel, Anja Naumann, Ina Wechsung, Benjamin Weiss (Technical Univ. of Berlin,

Germany)

Part IV: Smart Environment Applications

15. New frontiers in machine learning for predictive user modeling – Ashish Kapoor (Microsoft Research, USA)

16. Games and entertainment in ambient intelligence environments – Anton Nijholt, Dennis Reidsma, Ronald Poppe (University of Twente, The Netherlands)

17. Natural and implicit information seeking cues in responsive technology – Maurice Chu, James “Bo” Begole (PARC, USA)

18. Interaction in intelligent environments – Wolfgang Minker, Tobias Heinroth , Petra-Maria Strauss, Dmitry Zaykovskiy (University of Ulm, Germany)

19. Deploying context-aware home health technology: Human-centric challenges – Stephen Intille (MIT, USA)

Epilogue: Applications outlook

Details

No. of pages:
542
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123747082
eBook ISBN:
9780080878508

About the Editor

Hamid Aghajan

Affiliations and Expertise

Stanford University, USA

Juan Carlos Augusto

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Ulster, UK

Ramon Lopez-Cozar Delgado

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Granada, Spain

