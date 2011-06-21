Human Capital Management Challenges in India - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843345640, 9781780632483

Human Capital Management Challenges in India

1st Edition

Authors: Ram Raghavan
eBook ISBN: 9781780632483
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843345640
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 21st June 2011
Page Count: 200
Table of Contents

List of Figures

List of useful websites

Foreword

About the author

Chapter 1: Introduction

Abstract:

The changing nature of human capital

Chapter 2: The fundamental shift

Abstract:

Land of a billion opportunities

Employability

Challenges

Chapter 3: Is it strategic?

Abstract:

Employees are not your assets

Work–life balance

Engagement

The connected talent

Chapter 4: Practical HR

Abstract:

Whose agenda is it?

Ill-equipped or unprepared?

Why should it be everyone’s agenda?

Earn respect

Chapter 5: Introduction to practical HR

Abstract:

Practical HR

Value addition and value protection

Outsource or retain

Stress and ‘toxic’ behaviours

Three-dimensional approach to measurement

Train, retrain, retain

A new breed

Chapter 6: Strategies to manage talent

Abstract:

ERM – employee relationship management

Knowledge mapping

Talent benchmarking

The three Rs – recognition, retention and reward

Chapter 7: Talent pool

Abstract:

Generation X

Generation Y

Chapter 8: Conclusion

Abstract:

Appendix

References

Web References

Index

Description

Human Capital Management Challenges in India focuses on the Indian talent pool and identifies why companies are finding it difficult to identify, recruit, reward and retain talent. It provides an insight as to why companies find it difficult to retain talent by questioning certain fundamental assumptions held by organisations, such as the role of Human Resources. Human capital management has become a critical issue across the globe. Even in a land of billion people, identifying the right talent, training them and retaining them has become an uphill task. The book also looks at the talent pool available and demonstrates why companies have to alter their strategies to retain this talent pool. Finally, the book will provide a practical and simple approach to the human capital agenda.

Key Features

  • Illustrates why employees are not an organizations’ asset
  • Provides a step-by-step approach on the practical and strategic workings of HR
  • How to recruit and retain key talent and management

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780632483
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843345640

About the Authors

Ram Raghavan Author

Dr Ram Raghavan holds a PhD. in Human Capital Management from Manchester Business School, where he was awarded the Centrica Scholarship during his studies. Prior to this he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering and completed his MBA with a focus on strategy specialisation, also from Manchester Business School. Dr. Raghavan brings over 10 years of industry experience from India, managing a biomedical instruments business, and served as the Strategic Insight Manager for the CEO at Heidrick and Struggles. He is currently establishing a talent management organisation – TALENGENE. Consultation contracts include many major firms such as Lloyds Business Banking, Boots plc. NHS Nottingham and the British Council.

Affiliations and Expertise

TALENGENE, UK

