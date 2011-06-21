Human Capital Management Challenges in India
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Figures
List of useful websites
Foreword
About the author
Chapter 1: Introduction
Abstract:
The changing nature of human capital
Chapter 2: The fundamental shift
Abstract:
Land of a billion opportunities
Employability
Challenges
Chapter 3: Is it strategic?
Abstract:
Employees are not your assets
Work–life balance
Engagement
The connected talent
Chapter 4: Practical HR
Abstract:
Whose agenda is it?
Ill-equipped or unprepared?
Why should it be everyone’s agenda?
Earn respect
Chapter 5: Introduction to practical HR
Abstract:
Practical HR
Value addition and value protection
Outsource or retain
Stress and ‘toxic’ behaviours
Three-dimensional approach to measurement
Train, retrain, retain
A new breed
Chapter 6: Strategies to manage talent
Abstract:
ERM – employee relationship management
Knowledge mapping
Talent benchmarking
The three Rs – recognition, retention and reward
Chapter 7: Talent pool
Abstract:
Generation X
Generation Y
Chapter 8: Conclusion
Abstract:
Appendix
References
Web References
Index
Description
Human Capital Management Challenges in India focuses on the Indian talent pool and identifies why companies are finding it difficult to identify, recruit, reward and retain talent. It provides an insight as to why companies find it difficult to retain talent by questioning certain fundamental assumptions held by organisations, such as the role of Human Resources. Human capital management has become a critical issue across the globe. Even in a land of billion people, identifying the right talent, training them and retaining them has become an uphill task. The book also looks at the talent pool available and demonstrates why companies have to alter their strategies to retain this talent pool. Finally, the book will provide a practical and simple approach to the human capital agenda.
Key Features
- Illustrates why employees are not an organizations’ asset
- Provides a step-by-step approach on the practical and strategic workings of HR
- How to recruit and retain key talent and management
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 21st June 2011
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780632483
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843345640
About the Authors
Ram Raghavan Author
Dr Ram Raghavan holds a PhD. in Human Capital Management from Manchester Business School, where he was awarded the Centrica Scholarship during his studies. Prior to this he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering and completed his MBA with a focus on strategy specialisation, also from Manchester Business School. Dr. Raghavan brings over 10 years of industry experience from India, managing a biomedical instruments business, and served as the Strategic Insight Manager for the CEO at Heidrick and Struggles. He is currently establishing a talent management organisation – TALENGENE. Consultation contracts include many major firms such as Lloyds Business Banking, Boots plc. NHS Nottingham and the British Council.
Affiliations and Expertise
TALENGENE, UK