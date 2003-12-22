Human Brain Function
2nd Edition
Description
This updated second edition provides the state of the art perspective of the theory, practice and application of modern non-invasive imaging methods employed in exploring the structural and functional architecture of the normal and diseased human brain. Like the successful first edition, it is written by members of the Functional Imaging Laboratory - the Wellcome Trust funded London lab that has contributed much to the development of brain imaging methods and their application in the last decade. This book should excite and intrigue anyone interested in the new facts about the brain gained from neuroimaging and also those who wish to participate in this area of brain science.
Key Features
- Represents an almost entirely new book from 1st edition, covering the rapid advances in methods and in understanding of how human brains are organized
- Reviews major advances in cognition, perception, emotion and action
- Introduces novel experimental designs and analytical techniques made possible with fMRI, including event-related designs and non-linear analysis
Readership
Neuroscientists, neurologists, cognitive scientists, neurophysiologists, and neuropsychiatrists.
Table of Contents
Part I. Imaging Neuroscience - Brain Systems: Section 1. Sensory, Motor and Plasticity Section 2. Vision and Visual Perception Section 3. Higher Cognitive Functions Section 4. Emotion and Memory Section 5. Language and Semantics
Part II. Imaging Neuroscience - Theory and Analysis: Section 1. Computational Neuroanatomy Section 2. Modeling Section 3. Inference Section 4. Functional Integration
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 22nd December 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080472959
About the Editor
Karl Friston
Affiliations and Expertise
Functional Imaging Laboratory, Wellcome Department of Imaging Neuroscience, University College London, London, UK
Christopher Frith
Affiliations and Expertise
Functional Imaging Laboratory, Wellcome Department of Imaging Neuroscience, University College London, London, UK
Raymond Dolan
Affiliations and Expertise
Functional Imaging Laboratory, Wellcome Department of Imaging Neuroscience, University College London, London, UK
Cathy Price
Affiliations and Expertise
Functional Imaging Laboratory, Wellcome Department of Imaging Neuroscience, University College London, London, UK
Semir Zeki
Affiliations and Expertise
Functional Imaging Laboratory, Wellcome Department of Imaging Neuroscience, University College London, London, UK
John Ashburner
Affiliations and Expertise
Functional Imaging Laboratory, Wellcome Department of Imaging Neuroscience, University College London, London, UK
William Penny
Affiliations and Expertise
Functional Imaging Laboratory, Wellcome Department of Imaging Neuroscience, University College London, London, UK
About the Editor-in-Chief
Richard Frackowiak
Affiliations and Expertise
Functional Imaging Laboratory, Wellcome Department of Imaging Neuroscience, University College London, London, UK
Reviews
"...a wonderful and extensive collection of insights into most aspects of human brain function that have been investigated with functional neuroimaging. Human Brain Function provides a framework for students and investigators on which to build future studies of human brain function at every level of the systems." --Argye E. Hillis in ANNALS OF NEUROLOGY (August 2005, Vol. 58, No. 2) “Human Brain Function reflects the contributions of a network of laboratories, many in Europe, centered on the Functional Imaging Laboratory of the University College London…This gives the volume a great deal of coherence, … for an authoritative, state-of-the-art summary of cognitive neuroscience, I do not know a better book. I highly recommend it to all students, scientists and lay persons interested in the field.” —B.J. Baars in SCIENCE AND CONSCIOUSNESS REVIEW (July 2004)