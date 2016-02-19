Human Biology
2nd Edition
A Text Book of Human Anatomy, Physiology and Hygiene
Human Biology is a textbook on human biology and presents facts and details about a number of diseases as well as organ transplants, antibiotics, and anesthetics. Other topics include world food, drug addiction, smoking, and lung cancer and the effects of radioactivity. The important subject of environmental pollution is also discussed. Some of the common disorders and diseases of the various systems are mentioned at the end of the chapters in addition to the characteristics of certain specified diseases. Comprised of 34 chapters, this book begins with an overview of man and his origins, as well as human biology and the human body. The discussion then turns to cell structure and tissues; the skin; the skeletal system; and joints. The biochemistry of foodstuffs is also examined, along with digestion and the alimentary system; the cardiovascular system; maintenance of body temperature; the genital system and reproduction; and hormones and the endocrine system. In addition, the book considers antibiotics, drugs, and anesthetics, as well as vectors and other parasites affecting humans.
This monograph is intended for student nurses and potential medical students, as well as for non-science students and general readers who wish to learn something about the human body and its health.
Table of Contents
Foreword to the Second Edition
Preface
Acknowledgements
I What is Man?
II Cell Structure and Tissues
III The Skin
IV The Skeletal System
V Joints
VI Movement and the Muscular System
VII The Biochemistry of Foodstuffs
VIII Digestion and the Alimentary System
IX The Cardio-Vascular System I
The Structure and Functions of Blood
X The Cardio-Vascular System II
The Heart and the Structure of Blood Vessels
XI The Cardio-Vascular System III
The Circulation of the Blood
XII The Cardio-Vascular System IV
The Chief Blood Vessels of the Body
XIII The Lymphatic System and the Spleen
XIV Breathing, Respiration and Voice
XV Excretion and the Urinary System
XVI The Maintenance of Body Temperature
XVII The Genital System and Reproduction
XVIII Inheritance, Variation and Race
XIX The Cell and the Concepts of Molecular Biology
XX Hormones and the Endocrine System
XXI The Senses
XXII The Nervous System
XXIII Basal Metabolism, Food and Diet
XXIV The Preservation and Protection of Food
XXV Micro-Organisms and Infectious Diseases
XXVI Antibiotics, Drugs and Anesthetics
XXVII Vectors and Other Parasites Affecting Man
XXVIII The Water Supply and its Protection
XXIX Housing, Heating, Lighting and Ventilation
XXX Disposal of Refuse and Sewage
XXXI Pollution of the Environment
XXXII Personal Hygiene
XXXIII Health Services for the Community
XXXIV Man in the World—Conclusion
Appendices
Index
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483141725