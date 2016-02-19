Human Biology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780433347057, 9781483141725

Human Biology

2nd Edition

A Text Book of Human Anatomy, Physiology and Hygiene

Authors: C. J. Wallis
eBook ISBN: 9781483141725
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 464
Description

Human Biology is a textbook on human biology and presents facts and details about a number of diseases as well as organ transplants, antibiotics, and anesthetics. Other topics include world food, drug addiction, smoking, and lung cancer and the effects of radioactivity. The important subject of environmental pollution is also discussed. Some of the common disorders and diseases of the various systems are mentioned at the end of the chapters in addition to the characteristics of certain specified diseases. Comprised of 34 chapters, this book begins with an overview of man and his origins, as well as human biology and the human body. The discussion then turns to cell structure and tissues; the skin; the skeletal system; and joints. The biochemistry of foodstuffs is also examined, along with digestion and the alimentary system; the cardiovascular system; maintenance of body temperature; the genital system and reproduction; and hormones and the endocrine system. In addition, the book considers antibiotics, drugs, and anesthetics, as well as vectors and other parasites affecting humans.

This monograph is intended for student nurses and potential medical students, as well as for non-science students and general readers who wish to learn something about the human body and its health.

Table of Contents


Foreword to the Second Edition

Preface

Acknowledgements

I What is Man?

II Cell Structure and Tissues

III The Skin

IV The Skeletal System

V Joints

VI Movement and the Muscular System

VII The Biochemistry of Foodstuffs

VIII Digestion and the Alimentary System

IX The Cardio-Vascular System I

The Structure and Functions of Blood

X The Cardio-Vascular System II

The Heart and the Structure of Blood Vessels

XI The Cardio-Vascular System III

The Circulation of the Blood

XII The Cardio-Vascular System IV

The Chief Blood Vessels of the Body

XIII The Lymphatic System and the Spleen

XIV Breathing, Respiration and Voice

XV Excretion and the Urinary System

XVI The Maintenance of Body Temperature

XVII The Genital System and Reproduction

XVIII Inheritance, Variation and Race

XIX The Cell and the Concepts of Molecular Biology

XX Hormones and the Endocrine System

XXI The Senses

XXII The Nervous System

XXIII Basal Metabolism, Food and Diet

XXIV The Preservation and Protection of Food

XXV Micro-Organisms and Infectious Diseases

XXVI Antibiotics, Drugs and Anesthetics

XXVII Vectors and Other Parasites Affecting Man

XXVIII The Water Supply and its Protection

XXIX Housing, Heating, Lighting and Ventilation

XXX Disposal of Refuse and Sewage

XXXI Pollution of the Environment

XXXII Personal Hygiene

XXXIII Health Services for the Community

XXXIV Man in the World—Conclusion

Appendices

Index

About the Author

C. J. Wallis

