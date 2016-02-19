Human Atheroma - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483167220, 9781483194707

Human Atheroma

1st Edition

With Particular Reference to Endocrine Aspects of Ætiology

Authors: W. L. Ashton
eBook ISBN: 9781483194707
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 88
Description

Human Atheroma (with Particular Reference to Endocrine Aspects of Aetiology) examines the endocrinological features of human atherosclerosis. This book is composed of 11 chapters that discuss the pathological sequelae and descriptive epidemiology of atheroma, commonly known as atherosclerosis. This book also addresses the mechanisms of arterial occlusion in the disease and the epidemiological observations on atherosclerosis. Some of the topics covered in the book are the clinical and pathological observations on atherosclerosis; common considerations in the association of endocrine with the disease; ovarian function and atheromatous disease; relationship between thyroid function and atherosclerosis; and clinical and epidemiological connections of atheroma and insulin. Other chapters deal with the associations between the development of diabetes mellitus and insulin, as well as the assay methods for insulin and insulin antagonists. An analysis of the hormonal disturbances in diabetic patients and their relatives is provided. The remaining chapters consider the insulin antagonism in diabetes mellitus and the measures suggested to decrease the number of atherosclerotic patients. The book can provide useful information to the cardiologists, doctors, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Glossary of Abbreviations and Technical Terms

Chapter I Definition of Atheroma: Its Pathological Sequele and Descriptive Epidemiology

Chapter II General Aspects of Atheroma in Human Populations

Chapter III Endocrine Associations of Atheromatous Disease: General Considerations

Chapter IV Ovarian Function and Atheromatous Disease

Chapter V Thyroid Function and Atheromatous Disease

Chapter VI Cluneal and Epidemiological Relationships of Atheroma and Insulin

Chapter VII The Relation of Diabetes Mellitus to Insulin

Chapter VIII Assay Techniques for Insulin and Insulin Antagonists

Chapter IX Hormonal Disturbances in Diabetic Patients and Their Relatives

Chapter X Hormonal Disturbances in Atheromatous Subjects and Controls

Chapter XI Review of Evidence of Etiology Atheroma: Possible Future Developments

Author Index

Index

Details

No. of pages:
88
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1967
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483194707

About the Author

W. L. Ashton

