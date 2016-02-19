Human and Related Viruses
1st Edition
Comparative Diagnosis of Viral Diseases, II: Human and Related Viruses Part B, is devoted to the diagnosis of viral diseases, and is based on the new comparative unifying concept of the viral world. The work demonstrates that the comparison of and the discrimination among viruses, according to the criteria of classification of the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses and to the diseases caused by these viruses irrespective of the species involved, are essential for their diagnosis and prevention.
The book is organized into five parts. Part I contains papers on unclassified viruses while Part II focuses on cancer viruses. Part III examines the role of vaccines and chemotherapy in the control of viral diseases. Part IV discusses the development of the development of the WHO reporting system on virus diseases. Part V deals with viral diagnostic reagents and newer diagnostic methods.
This book will interest all clinical virologists and immunologists and veterinarians and research workers. It is addressed particularly to the professionals of public health and veterinary sciences who work in the area of diagnosis and control of viral diseases and to those who are interested in the problem of the relation between viruses and cancer.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume I
Part I Unclassified Viruses
Chapter 1 Marburg Virus Disease
I. Introduction
II. Description of Virus
III. Comparative Biology
IV. Immunity
V. Epidemiology
VI. Comparative Diagnosis
VII. Prevention and Control
References
Chapter 2 Diagnosis of Hepatitis Viral Infections
I. Introduction
II. The Pathology of Viral Hepatitis
III. Hepatitis B
IV. Hepatitis A
V. Immunization against Hepatitis
References
Chapter 3 Slow Virus Infections: Comparative Aspects and Diagnosis
I. Introduction
II. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy
III. Subacute Sclerosing Panencephalitis
IV. Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Part II Cancer Viruses
Chapter 4 Human Proliferative Diseases and Viruses
I. Introduction
II. Viruses Associated with Neoplasia of Animals
III. Biochemical and Molecular Methods in Studies of Viral Involvement in Animal and Human Neoplasia
IV. Search for Human Tumor Viruses
V. Molecular and Biochemical Studies in Human Neoplasia
VI. Immunological Approaches to the Study of Viruses in Human Neoplasia
VII. Herpesviruses and Human Neoplasia
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
Part III Control of Viral Diseases: Vaccines and Chemotherapy
Chapter 5 Control of Viral Diseases by Vaccines
I. Introduction
II. Vaccines in Current Use
III. Combined and Simultaneous Administration of Viral Vaccines
IV. Immunization Practices against Viral Diseases in the United States and Canada
V. Immunization Recommendations for Travelers
VI. Prospects for New Viral Vaccines
References
Chapter 6 Chemotherapy of Viral Diseases: Present Status and Future Prospects
I. Introduction
II. General Considerations
III. Nucleoside Analogs
IV. The Interferons
V. Miscellaneous Antivirais
VI. Immune Potentiators
VII. Antiviral Perspectives
References
Part IV Virus Information System
Chapter 7 The World Health Organization Virus Information System
I. Introduction
II. Development of the Reporting System
III. Objectives
IV. Data Input from Laboratories
V. Limitations to the Input
VI. Data Processing
VII. Output
VIII. Limitations of the Output
IX. Noncomputerized Information
X. Information System for Influenza Surveillance
XI. Use of Excess Mortality from Respiratory Diseases in the Study of Influenza
XII. Arboviruses, Rickettsiae, and Chlamydiae
XIII. Future of the WHO Virus Reporting System
XIV. World Health Organization [Collaborating Centres (Virus Diseases)]
References
Part V Diagnostic Reagents and Newer Methods
Chapter 8 Viral Diagnostic Reagents
I. Introduction
II. Historical Background
III. Inactivation
IV. Adenoviruses
V. Herpesvirus hominis (Simplex)
VI. Varicella-Zoster Virus
VII. Cytomegaloviruses
VIII. Poxviruses
IX. Orthomyxoviruses (Influenza)
X. Paramyxoviruses (Parainfluenza)
XI. Mumps
XII. Measles
XIII. Respiratory Syncytial Virus
XIV. Arboviruses
XV. Rubella
XVI. Rotaviruses (Infantile Gastroenteritis Virus)
References
Chapter 9 Immunoperoxidase Technique in Diagnostic Virology and Research: Principles and Application
I. Introduction
II. Reagents
III. Methods of Conjugation
IV. Procedures for Detection of Viral Antigens in Cells
V. Applications and Perspectives in Diagnosis and Research
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 10 Enzyme Immunoassays and Their Potential in Diagnositc Virology
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. Results
IV. Conclusions
References
Chapter 11 Radioimmunoassay in Viral Diagnosis
I. Introduction
II. Methods and Reagents
III. Applications
References
Chapter 12 Cytohybridization Techniques in Virology
I. Introduction
II. Basic Principles of Hybridization
III. Requirements in Cytohybridization
IV. Preparation of the Radioactive Probes
V. Procedures for in Situ Hybridization
VI. Applications in Research and Diagnosis
VII. Conclusions and Prospects
VIII. Glossary
References
Chapter 13 Electron and Immunoelectron Microscopic Procedures for Diagnosis of Viral Infections
I. Introduction
II. Establishing an EM Unit for Virology
III. Direct Examination of Clinical Specimens by Negative Staining
IV. Direct Examination of Clinical Specimens by Thin Sectioning
V. Identification of Viruses Isolated in Tissue Cultures, Eggs, and Animals
VI. Screening Cell Cultures and Virus Pools for Adventitious Agents
VII. Immunoelectron Microscopy
VIII. Safety Precautions
References
Index
572
- 572
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
1st January 1977
- 1st January 1977
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9781483271903
- 9781483271903