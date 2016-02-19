Comparative Diagnosis of Viral Diseases, II: Human and Related Viruses Part B, is devoted to the diagnosis of viral diseases, and is based on the new comparative unifying concept of the viral world. The work demonstrates that the comparison of and the discrimination among viruses, according to the criteria of classification of the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses and to the diseases caused by these viruses irrespective of the species involved, are essential for their diagnosis and prevention. The book is organized into five parts. Part I contains papers on unclassified viruses while Part II focuses on cancer viruses. Part III examines the role of vaccines and chemotherapy in the control of viral diseases. Part IV discusses the development of the development of the WHO reporting system on virus diseases. Part V deals with viral diagnostic reagents and newer diagnostic methods. This book will interest all clinical virologists and immunologists and veterinarians and research workers. It is addressed particularly to the professionals of public health and veterinary sciences who work in the area of diagnosis and control of viral diseases and to those who are interested in the problem of the relation between viruses and cancer.

Part I Unclassified Viruses

Chapter 1 Marburg Virus Disease

I. Introduction

II. Description of Virus

III. Comparative Biology

IV. Immunity

V. Epidemiology

VI. Comparative Diagnosis

VII. Prevention and Control

Chapter 2 Diagnosis of Hepatitis Viral Infections

I. Introduction

II. The Pathology of Viral Hepatitis

III. Hepatitis B

IV. Hepatitis A

V. Immunization against Hepatitis

Chapter 3 Slow Virus Infections: Comparative Aspects and Diagnosis

I. Introduction

II. Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy

III. Subacute Sclerosing Panencephalitis

IV. Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease

V. Concluding Remarks

Part II Cancer Viruses

Chapter 4 Human Proliferative Diseases and Viruses

I. Introduction

II. Viruses Associated with Neoplasia of Animals

III. Biochemical and Molecular Methods in Studies of Viral Involvement in Animal and Human Neoplasia

IV. Search for Human Tumor Viruses

V. Molecular and Biochemical Studies in Human Neoplasia

VI. Immunological Approaches to the Study of Viruses in Human Neoplasia

VII. Herpesviruses and Human Neoplasia

VIII. Concluding Remarks

Part III Control of Viral Diseases: Vaccines and Chemotherapy

Chapter 5 Control of Viral Diseases by Vaccines

I. Introduction

II. Vaccines in Current Use

III. Combined and Simultaneous Administration of Viral Vaccines

IV. Immunization Practices against Viral Diseases in the United States and Canada

V. Immunization Recommendations for Travelers

VI. Prospects for New Viral Vaccines

Chapter 6 Chemotherapy of Viral Diseases: Present Status and Future Prospects

I. Introduction

II. General Considerations

III. Nucleoside Analogs

IV. The Interferons

V. Miscellaneous Antivirais

VI. Immune Potentiators

VII. Antiviral Perspectives

Part IV Virus Information System

Chapter 7 The World Health Organization Virus Information System

I. Introduction

II. Development of the Reporting System

III. Objectives

IV. Data Input from Laboratories

V. Limitations to the Input

VI. Data Processing

VII. Output

VIII. Limitations of the Output

IX. Noncomputerized Information

X. Information System for Influenza Surveillance

XI. Use of Excess Mortality from Respiratory Diseases in the Study of Influenza

XII. Arboviruses, Rickettsiae, and Chlamydiae

XIII. Future of the WHO Virus Reporting System

XIV. World Health Organization [Collaborating Centres (Virus Diseases)]

Part V Diagnostic Reagents and Newer Methods

Chapter 8 Viral Diagnostic Reagents

I. Introduction

II. Historical Background

III. Inactivation

IV. Adenoviruses

V. Herpesvirus hominis (Simplex)

VI. Varicella-Zoster Virus

VII. Cytomegaloviruses

VIII. Poxviruses

IX. Orthomyxoviruses (Influenza)

X. Paramyxoviruses (Parainfluenza)

XI. Mumps

XII. Measles

XIII. Respiratory Syncytial Virus

XIV. Arboviruses

XV. Rubella

XVI. Rotaviruses (Infantile Gastroenteritis Virus)

Chapter 9 Immunoperoxidase Technique in Diagnostic Virology and Research: Principles and Application

I. Introduction

II. Reagents

III. Methods of Conjugation

IV. Procedures for Detection of Viral Antigens in Cells

V. Applications and Perspectives in Diagnosis and Research

VI. Conclusions

Chapter 10 Enzyme Immunoassays and Their Potential in Diagnositc Virology

I. Introduction

II. Materials and Methods

III. Results

IV. Conclusions

Chapter 11 Radioimmunoassay in Viral Diagnosis

I. Introduction

II. Methods and Reagents

III. Applications

Chapter 12 Cytohybridization Techniques in Virology

I. Introduction

II. Basic Principles of Hybridization

III. Requirements in Cytohybridization

IV. Preparation of the Radioactive Probes

V. Procedures for in Situ Hybridization

VI. Applications in Research and Diagnosis

VII. Conclusions and Prospects

VIII. Glossary

Chapter 13 Electron and Immunoelectron Microscopic Procedures for Diagnosis of Viral Infections

I. Introduction

II. Establishing an EM Unit for Virology

III. Direct Examination of Clinical Specimens by Negative Staining

IV. Direct Examination of Clinical Specimens by Thin Sectioning

V. Identification of Viruses Isolated in Tissue Cultures, Eggs, and Animals

VI. Screening Cell Cultures and Virus Pools for Adventitious Agents

VII. Immunoelectron Microscopy

VIII. Safety Precautions

