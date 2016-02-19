Human and Machine Vision II
1st Edition
Perspectives in Computing: Human and Machine Vision II compiles papers presented at the second Workshop on Human and Machine Vision held in Montreal, Canada on August 1-3, 1984.
This book discusses the perception of transparency in man and machine, human image understanding, and connectionist models and parallelism in high level vision. The theory of the perceived spatial layout of scenes, generative systems of analyzers, and codon constraints on closed 2D shapes are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the environment- and viewer-centered perception of surface orientation, autonomous scene description with range imagery, and pre-attentive processing in vision.
This publication is recommended for students and researchers interested in both fields of visual perception and computer vision.
Table of Contents
Preface
Contributors
Perception of Transparency in Man and Machine
Human Image Understanding: Recent Research and a Theory
Describing Surfaces
Connectionist Models and Parallelism in High Level Vision
Toward a Theory of the Perceived Spatial Layout of Scenes
Generative Systems of Analyzers
Early Vision: From Computational Structure to Algorithms and Parallel Hardware
Codon Constraints on Closed 2D Shapes
Environment-Centered and Viewer-Centered Perception of Surface Orientation
Perception of Organization in a Random Stimulus
Autonomous Scene Description with Range Imagery
Intelligible Encoding of ASL Image Sequences at Extremely Low Information Rates
Preattentive Processing in Vision
Early Orientation Selection: Tangent Fields and the Dimensionality of Their Support
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 16th December 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483276281
About the Editor
Azriel Rosenfeld
The late Azriel Rosenfeld was a tenured research professor, a distinguished university professor, and the Founding Director of the Center for Automation Research at the University of Maryland in College Park, where he also held affiliate professorships in the departments of computer science, electrical engineering, and psychology. Dr. Rosenfeld was widely regarded as the leading researcher in the world in the field of computer image analysis. Over a period of nearly 40 years, he made fundamental and pioneering contributions to nearly every area of that field. He wrote the first textbook in the field, was founding editor of its first journal, and was co-chairman of its first international conference. He published over 30 books and over 600 book chapters and journal articles, and directed nearly 60 Ph.D. dissertations. Dr. Rosenfeld's research on digital image analysis—specifically on digital geometry and topology and the accurate measurement of statistical features of digital images in the 1960s and 1970s—formed the foundation for a generation of industrial vision inspection systems that have found widespread applications from the automotive to the electronics industry. He was a Fellow of the IEEE and the Washington Academy of Sciences; a Founding Fellow of the AAAI, the ACM, and the IAPR. Among his numerous awards and honors are the IEEE's Emanuel Piore Award, its Third Millennium Medal, and its Distinguished Service Award for Lifetime Achievement in Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland, College Park, U.S.A.