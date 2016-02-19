Human and Machine Vision II - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125973458, 9781483276281

Human and Machine Vision II

1st Edition

Editors: Azriel Rosenfeld
eBook ISBN: 9781483276281
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th December 1986
Page Count: 376
Description

Perspectives in Computing: Human and Machine Vision II compiles papers presented at the second Workshop on Human and Machine Vision held in Montreal, Canada on August 1-3, 1984.

This book discusses the perception of transparency in man and machine, human image understanding, and connectionist models and parallelism in high level vision. The theory of the perceived spatial layout of scenes, generative systems of analyzers, and codon constraints on closed 2D shapes are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the environment- and viewer-centered perception of surface orientation, autonomous scene description with range imagery, and pre-attentive processing in vision.

This publication is recommended for students and researchers interested in both fields of visual perception and computer vision.

Table of Contents


Preface

Contributors

Perception of Transparency in Man and Machine

Human Image Understanding: Recent Research and a Theory

Describing Surfaces

Connectionist Models and Parallelism in High Level Vision

Toward a Theory of the Perceived Spatial Layout of Scenes

Generative Systems of Analyzers

Early Vision: From Computational Structure to Algorithms and Parallel Hardware

Codon Constraints on Closed 2D Shapes

Environment-Centered and Viewer-Centered Perception of Surface Orientation

Perception of Organization in a Random Stimulus

Autonomous Scene Description with Range Imagery

Intelligible Encoding of ASL Image Sequences at Extremely Low Information Rates

Preattentive Processing in Vision

Early Orientation Selection: Tangent Fields and the Dimensionality of Their Support

About the Editor

Azriel Rosenfeld

The late Azriel Rosenfeld was a tenured research professor, a distinguished university professor, and the Founding Director of the Center for Automation Research at the University of Maryland in College Park, where he also held affiliate professorships in the departments of computer science, electrical engineering, and psychology. Dr. Rosenfeld was widely regarded as the leading researcher in the world in the field of computer image analysis. Over a period of nearly 40 years, he made fundamental and pioneering contributions to nearly every area of that field. He wrote the first textbook in the field, was founding editor of its first journal, and was co-chairman of its first international conference. He published over 30 books and over 600 book chapters and journal articles, and directed nearly 60 Ph.D. dissertations. Dr. Rosenfeld's research on digital image analysis—specifically on digital geometry and topology and the accurate measurement of statistical features of digital images in the 1960s and 1970s—formed the foundation for a generation of industrial vision inspection systems that have found widespread applications from the automotive to the electronics industry. He was a Fellow of the IEEE and the Washington Academy of Sciences; a Founding Fellow of the AAAI, the ACM, and the IAPR. Among his numerous awards and honors are the IEEE's Emanuel Piore Award, its Third Millennium Medal, and its Distinguished Service Award for Lifetime Achievement in Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maryland, College Park, U.S.A.

