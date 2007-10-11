Human Anatomy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443103735

Human Anatomy

1st Edition

A Clinically-Orientated Approach

Authors: Sam Jacob
Paperback ISBN: 9780443103735
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 11th October 2007
Page Count: 244
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

What is anatomy?
Upper limbs
Thorax
Abdomen
Vertibral column and spinal cord
Lower limb
Head and neck
The breast

Description

HUMAN ANATOMY: A CLINICALLY ORIENTATED APPROACH, part of the Illustrated Colour Text series, provides a highly illustrated short account of human anatomy for medical and other health science students. The illustrations include a high proportion of cadavaric photographs prepared especially for this book. The organisation of the book follows the normal regional approach; the text concentrates on the clinical relevance of the anatomy.

Key Features

  • Succint and highly illlustrated account of the subject suitable for courses that have restricted anatomical teaching.
  • Illustations include a larage number of cadavaric photographs from specially prepared dissections
  • Text emphasises clinical relevance of subject

Details

No. of pages:
244
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780443103735

About the Authors

Sam Jacob Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer in Anatomy and Cell Biology, University of Sheffield; Member of the Court of Examiners, Royal College of Surgeons of England; Visiting Professor, St George's University, Grenada, West Indies

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.