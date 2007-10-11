Human Anatomy
1st Edition
A Clinically-Orientated Approach
Table of Contents
What is anatomy?
Upper limbs
Thorax
Abdomen
Vertibral column and spinal cord
Lower limb
Head and neck
The breast
Description
HUMAN ANATOMY: A CLINICALLY ORIENTATED APPROACH, part of the Illustrated Colour Text series, provides a highly illustrated short account of human anatomy for medical and other health science students. The illustrations include a high proportion of cadavaric photographs prepared especially for this book. The organisation of the book follows the normal regional approach; the text concentrates on the clinical relevance of the anatomy.
Key Features
- Succint and highly illlustrated account of the subject suitable for courses that have restricted anatomical teaching.
- Illustations include a larage number of cadavaric photographs from specially prepared dissections
- Text emphasises clinical relevance of subject
Details
- No. of pages:
- 244
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2008
- Published:
- 11th October 2007
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443103735
About the Authors
Sam Jacob Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer in Anatomy and Cell Biology, University of Sheffield; Member of the Court of Examiners, Royal College of Surgeons of England; Visiting Professor, St George's University, Grenada, West Indies