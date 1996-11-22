Human Anatomy Coloring Book
1st Edition
Description
An inexpensive workbook which supplements Human Anatomy Color Atlas and Text. Organized in the same manner as the atlas, with an introduction and seven anatomic regions, the workbook features black-and-white outline representations of the line drawings found in the core atlas. Students are asked to identify specified anatomical structures by filling in the appropriate parts of the outlines.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 112
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 1996
- Published:
- 22nd November 1996
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780723429197
About the Author
John Gosling
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anatomy, Stanford University, USA
Philip Harris
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head of Department of Human and Clinical Anatomy, Sultan Qaboos University, Sultanate of Oman
John Humpherson
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Senior Lecturer in Anatomy, Faculty of Life Sciences, University of Manchester, UK
Ian Whitmore
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anatomy, Stanford University, USA
Peter Willan
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Professor of Anatomy, University of UAE, Al-Ain, United Arab Emirates