Human Anatomy Coloring Book - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723429197

Human Anatomy Coloring Book

1st Edition

Authors: John Gosling Philip Harris John Humpherson Ian Whitmore Peter Willan
Paperback ISBN: 9780723429197
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 22nd November 1996
Page Count: 112
Description

An inexpensive workbook which supplements Human Anatomy Color Atlas and Text. Organized in the same manner as the atlas, with an introduction and seven anatomic regions, the workbook features black-and-white outline representations of the line drawings found in the core atlas. Students are asked to identify specified anatomical structures by filling in the appropriate parts of the outlines.

About the Author

John Gosling

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anatomy, Stanford University, USA

Philip Harris

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Head of Department of Human and Clinical Anatomy, Sultan Qaboos University, Sultanate of Oman

John Humpherson

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Senior Lecturer in Anatomy, Faculty of Life Sciences, University of Manchester, UK

Ian Whitmore

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anatomy, Stanford University, USA

Peter Willan

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Professor of Anatomy, University of UAE, Al-Ain, United Arab Emirates

