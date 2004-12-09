Human Anatomy and Endoscopic Ultrasonography
1st Edition
Authors: Manoop Bhutani John Deutsch
Hardcover ISBN: 9781550091854
Imprint: BC Decker
Published Date: 9th December 2004
Page Count: 192
Table of Contents
Introduction
Human Simulation and the Digital Human Anatomy Project
Principles of Endoscopic Ultrasonography
Anatomical Overview
Major Vascular Structures
Views from the Esophagus
Views from the Stomach
Views from the Duodenum
Views from the Male and Female Rectum
About the Author
Manoop Bhutani
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Center for Endoscopic Ultrasound Co-Director, CERTAIN (Center for Endoscopic Research, Training and Innovation); Associate Professor of Medicine University of Texas Medical Branch, TX, USA
John Deutsch
Affiliations and Expertise
St. Mary's - Duluth Clinic Duluth, MN; Center for Human Simulation, University of Colorado Health Sciences Center Denver, CO, USA
