Human Anatomy and Endoscopic Ultrasonography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781550091854

Human Anatomy and Endoscopic Ultrasonography

1st Edition

Authors: Manoop Bhutani John Deutsch
Hardcover ISBN: 9781550091854
Imprint: BC Decker
Published Date: 9th December 2004
Page Count: 192
Table of Contents

Introduction
Human Simulation and the Digital Human Anatomy Project
Principles of Endoscopic Ultrasonography
Anatomical Overview
Major Vascular Structures
Views from the Esophagus
Views from the Stomach
Views from the Duodenum
Views from the Male and Female Rectum

About the Author

Manoop Bhutani

Director, Center for Endoscopic Ultrasound Co-Director, CERTAIN (Center for Endoscopic Research, Training and Innovation); Associate Professor of Medicine University of Texas Medical Branch, TX, USA

John Deutsch

St. Mary's - Duluth Clinic Duluth, MN; Center for Human Simulation, University of Colorado Health Sciences Center Denver, CO, USA

