Human Aggression
1st Edition
Theories, Research, and Implications for Social Policy
Description
For centuries, scholars have debated the causes of aggression and the means to reduce its occurrence. Human Aggression brings together internationally recognized experts discussing the most current psychological research on the causes and prevention of aggression. Scholars, policy makers, practitioners, and those generally concerned with the growing issue of aggression find this a much needed reference work. Topics include how aggression is related to the usage of drugs, how temperature affects aggression, the effect of the mass media on aggression, violence by men against women, and the treatment of anger/aggression in clinical settings. The book also provides a comprehensive review of theory and methodology in the study of aggression.
Key Features
- Presents the latest research findings from internationally recognized researchers
- Familiarizes the reader with implications of aggression research
- Examines the causes and prevention of aggression
- Offers perspectives for both the researcher and policy maker
Readership
Academics and researchers in social psychology, personality, cognitive psychology and sociology
Table of Contents
R.G. Geen, Processes and Personal Variables in Affective Aggression.
B.J. Bushman and C.A. Anderson, Methodology in the Study of Aggression: Integrating Experimental and Nonexperimental Findings.
L. Berkowitz, Affective Aggression: The Role of Stress, Pain, and Negative Affect.
L.R. Huesmann, The Role of Social Information Processing and Cognitive Schema in the Acquisition and Maintenance of Habitual Aggressive Behavior.
R.F. Baumeister and J.M. Boden, Aggression and the Self: High Self-Esteem, Low Self-Control, and Ego Threat.
S.P. Taylor and M.R. Hulsizer, Psychoactive Drugs and Human Aggression.
S.L. Smith and E. Donnerstein, Harmful Effects of Exposure to Media Violence: Learning of Aggression, Emotional Desensitization, and Fear.
J.W. White and R.M. Kowalski, Male Violence Toward Women: An Integrated Perspective.
N.M. Malamuth, The Confluence Model as an Organizing Framework for Research on Sexually Aggressive Men: Risk Moderators, Imagined Aggression, and Pornography Consumption.
C.A. Anderson and K.B. Anderson, Temperature and Aggression: Paradox, Controversy, and a (Fairly) Clear Picture. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 309
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 11th August 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080534183
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122788055
About the Editor
Russell Geen
Ed Donnerstein and Russell Geen are the past editor and associate editor of Academic Press’ journal Research in Personality. Ed Donnerstein is Professor of Communication and Psychology, Director of the Center for Communication and Social Policy, and Dean of Social Sciences at the University of California, Santa Barbara. A member of the American Psychological Association Commission on Violence and Youth, and the APA Task Force on television and Society, he has served on the Advisory Board of Mediascope, a Carnegie Foundation Violence Prevention Program, and currently serves on the Advisory Council of the American Medical Association Alliances violence prevention program. He has additionally served as a member of the United States Surgeon General’s Panel on Pornography and Child Abuse. His major research interests are in mass-media violence, in particular sexual violence, as well as mass media policy, and he has published over 140 scientific articles in these general areas.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Missouri, Columbia, U.S.A.
Edward Donnerstein
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Santa Barbara, U.S.A.