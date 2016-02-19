Human Afflictions and Chromosomal Aberrations
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Pure and Applied Biology: Modern Trends in Physiological Sciences
Description
Modern Trends in Physiological Sciences, Volume 32: Human Afflictions and Chromosomal Aberrations presents the study of the links between chromosome aberrations and physical and mental congenital anomalies. This book discusses the possibilities of human cytogenetic research as well as its difficulties. Organized into 15 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the development of human chromosome investigations. This text then explains the methods for studying human chromosomes, which can be applied without controlling the atmosphere of the incubator. Other chapters describe the structural features of the normal human karyotype. This book discusses as well the early appearance of a chromosome aberration that produces a change in the hereditary patrimony manifest in a constitutional disorder of the individual. The final chapter deals with the biochemical effects that correspond to numerical or structural anomalies in chromosome 21. This book is a valuable resource for genetecists, cytogeneticists, physicians, and clinical researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface To English Edition
Preface
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Chapter 1. History
Chapter 2. Techniques of Studying Human Chromosomes
Chapter 3. Normal Human Karyotype
Chapter 4. Trisomy 21
Chapter 5. Numerical Autosomal Aberrations. Trisomies 13 and 18
Chapter 6. Other Autosomal Anomalies due to Excess or Deficiencies
Chapter 7. Structural Rearrangements
Chapter 8. Leukemias and Cancers
Chapter 9. Numerical Gonosomal Aberrations. Ovarian Dysgenesis
Chapter 10. Numerical Gonosomal Aberrations. Testicular Dysgenesis
Chapter 11. Modifications of Gonosomal Structure
Chapter 12. Hermaphroditism and Pseudo-hermaphroditism
Chapter 13. Monozygotic Twinning and Chromosome Aberrations (Heterokaryotic Monozygotism)
Chapter 14. Mechanism and Effects of Numerical Gonosomal Aberrations
Chapter 15. Chromosome-linked Biochemical Effects
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 404
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483146683