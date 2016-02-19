Human Afflictions and Chromosomal Aberrations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080132631, 9781483146683

Human Afflictions and Chromosomal Aberrations

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Pure and Applied Biology: Modern Trends in Physiological Sciences

Authors: Raymond Turpin Jérôme Lejeune
Editors: P. Alexander Z. M. Bacq
eBook ISBN: 9781483146683
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 404
Description

Modern Trends in Physiological Sciences, Volume 32: Human Afflictions and Chromosomal Aberrations presents the study of the links between chromosome aberrations and physical and mental congenital anomalies. This book discusses the possibilities of human cytogenetic research as well as its difficulties. Organized into 15 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the development of human chromosome investigations. This text then explains the methods for studying human chromosomes, which can be applied without controlling the atmosphere of the incubator. Other chapters describe the structural features of the normal human karyotype. This book discusses as well the early appearance of a chromosome aberration that produces a change in the hereditary patrimony manifest in a constitutional disorder of the individual. The final chapter deals with the biochemical effects that correspond to numerical or structural anomalies in chromosome 21. This book is a valuable resource for genetecists, cytogeneticists, physicians, and clinical researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface To English Edition

Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Chapter 1. History

Chapter 2. Techniques of Studying Human Chromosomes

Chapter 3. Normal Human Karyotype

Chapter 4. Trisomy 21

Chapter 5. Numerical Autosomal Aberrations. Trisomies 13 and 18

Chapter 6. Other Autosomal Anomalies due to Excess or Deficiencies

Chapter 7. Structural Rearrangements

Chapter 8. Leukemias and Cancers

Chapter 9. Numerical Gonosomal Aberrations. Ovarian Dysgenesis

Chapter 10. Numerical Gonosomal Aberrations. Testicular Dysgenesis

Chapter 11. Modifications of Gonosomal Structure

Chapter 12. Hermaphroditism and Pseudo-hermaphroditism

Chapter 13. Monozygotic Twinning and Chromosome Aberrations (Heterokaryotic Monozygotism)

Chapter 14. Mechanism and Effects of Numerical Gonosomal Aberrations

Chapter 15. Chromosome-linked Biochemical Effects

References

Index


About the Author

Raymond Turpin

Jérôme Lejeune

About the Editor

P. Alexander

Z. M. Bacq

