Human Adaptation and Its Failures
1st Edition
Description
Human Adaptation and its Failures focuses on the nature of psychopathology and its relation to normal behavior.
The book first offers information on key concepts, including environmental factors in adaptation, nonadaptive behavior patterns, and a critique of approaches to normal and psychiatrically impaired behaviors. The text then surveys the development from biological organism to adult social being; social competence and societal expectations; and measurement of social competence. Topics include early experience and psychological development, social status as a way of life, social, moral, and intellectual development, and sex differences in social competence.
The manuscript takes a look at social competence, adaptive potential, and psychological development and adaptive potential and adaptive failure. The publication also examines the definition and measurement of adaptive failure, conceptual issues in adaptive failure, and pathological behavior style and life-style.
The text is a dependable reference for readers wanting to study human adaptation and its failures.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
1/Some Key Concepts
Environmental Factors in Adaptation
Nonadaptive Behavior Patterns
A Critique of Current Approaches to Normal and Psychiatrically Inpaired Behaviors
The Plan of This Book
References
2/From Biological Organism to Adult Being
Psychological Development
Early Experience and Psychological Development
Social Status as a Way of Life
References
3/Social Competence and Societal Expectations
Intellectual Development
Social Development
Moral Development
Societal Expectations
References
4/The Measurement of Social Competence
The Current Scale of Social Competence
Earlier Scales of Social Competence
Reliability of Measurement
Sex Differences in Social Competence
Other Approaches to Competence
References
5/Social Competence, Adaptive Potential, and Psychological Development
Competence and Performance under Stress
Competence and Psychological Development
Performance under Stress and Psychological Development
References
6/Adaptive Potential and Adaptive Failure
Prevalence of Disorder
Severity of Disorder
Outcome of Disorder
A Final Comment
References
7/The Definition and Measurement of Adaptive Failure
Major Forms of Pathology
Problems in Classification
Problems in Reliability
References
8/Conceptual Issues in Adaptive Failure
Attitudinal Set and Behavioral Style
Symptom Patterns as Behavior Styles
Behavior Style and Psychiatric Diagnosis
References
9/Pathological Behavior Style, Psychological Development, and Outcome to Pathology
Pathological Behavior Style and Psychological Development
Behavior Style and Outcome in Disorder
The Process-Reactive Distinction and Psychological Development
References
10/Pathological Behavior Style and Life-Style
Sphere Dominance and Life-Style
Sex Identity and Life-Style
Summary
References
11/Culture, Life-Style, and Pathology
Psychological Development, Behavior Style, and Culture
Crosscultural Differences in Pathology
Culture Change and Pathology
References
12/The Social Bases of Adaptation and Failure
The Group
Pressures for Conformity
The Behavior Deviations
Research on Isolation and Pathology
Limitations of the Sociological Framework
References
13/The Interactionist View on Adaptation and Failure
Types of Environment
Implications for Corrective Programs
References
Appendix
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483263496