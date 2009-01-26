Hughes, Mansel & Webster's Benign Disorders and Diseases of the Breast

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgementsi

Dedication



Chapter 1 Problems of concept and nomenclature of benign disorders of the breast

Key points and new developments

The source of the problem

History

The present and the future

References



Chapter 2 History of benign breast disease

Introduction

Sir Astley Paston Cooper, Bt. FRS DCL GCH. 1768–1841

Alfred Velpeau. 1785–1867

John Birkett FRCS Fellow of the Linnean Society. 1815–1904

George Lenthal Cheatle. 1865–1951

Joseph Colt Bloodgood. 1867–1935

Charles F. Geschickter. 1901–?

An analysis of the contributions of these six men

References



Chapter 3 Breast anatomy and physiology

Key points and new developments

Development

Changes at puberty

Adult anatomy

Microscopic anatomy

Biochemical control of breast epithelium

Cyclical changes in breast epithelium

Changes during pregnancy and lactation

Postmenopausal involution

References



Chapter 4 Aberrations of normal development and involution (ANDI): a concept

of benign breast disorders based on pathogenesis

Key points and new developments

Introduction

Recognition of the normality of much benign breast ‘disease’

Problems with the conventional view of benign breast disease

The physiological processes underlying the ANDI concept

A framework based on pathogenesis

Reasons for including various benign breast disorders as part of ANDI

An extension of the concept of ANDI to include most benign breast disorders?

Implications for the management of benign breast disorders

Aberration to disease?

Recent developments having a bearing on the ANDI concept

References



Chapter 5 The approach to diagnosis and assessment of breast lumps

Key points and new developments

Part 1: The differential diagnosis and clinical assessment of breast lumps

Clinical assessment of a breast lump

Features of individual lesions

Follow-up after assessment and/or benign breast biopsy

Management of recurrent lumps following biopsy

Breast masses related to different life periods

Part 2: Triple assessment and organization of the breast clinic

Fine needle aspiration cytology

Ultrasound in triple assessment

Wide-bore needle biopsy

Mammotome or vacuum-assisted biopsy

Organization of clinics

Medico-legal issues

References



Chapter 6 Imaging of the breast

Key points and new developments

Introduction

Breast density

Mammography

Breast ultrasound

Breast magnetic resonance imaging

Biopsy techniques

Breast localization techniques

References



Chapter 7 Fibroadenoma and related tumours

Key points and new developments

Terminology

Fibroadenoma simplex

Cancer and fibroadenoma

Multiple fibroadenomas

Giant fibroadenoma

Phyllodes tumour and phyllodes sarcoma (cystosarcoma phyllodes)

Pseudoangiomatous hyperplasia

References



Chapter 8 Breast pain and nodularity

Key points and new developments

Introduction

Historical note

Frequency of breast pain

Mastalgia in breast cancer

Classification

Aetiology of mastalgia and nodularity

Management of patients with mastalgia

Natural history of mastalgia

Plan of management for patients with mastalgia

Mastalgia in the postmenopausal patient

Patients with refractory mastalgia

The relationship of cyclical mastalgia to premenstrual stress

Conclusion

References



Chapter 9 Sclerosing adenosis, radial scar and complex sclerosing lesions

Key points and new developments

Introduction

Sclerosing adenosis

Radial scar and complex sclerosing lesions

References



Chapter 10 Cysts of the breast

Key points and new developments

Introduction

Pathology

Incidence

Pathogenesis and cyst types

Aetiology

Clinical features

Age

Natural history

Investigation

Differential diagnosis

management

Galactocele

Papillary tumours associated with macrocysts

References



Chapter 11 The duct ectasia/periductal mastitis complex

Key points and new developments

Introduction

Historical survey

Pathology and pathogenesis of duct ectasia/periductal mastitis

The development of the duct ectasia/periductal mastitis complex

The clinical spectrum of duct ectasia/periductal mastitis

Breast masses associated with periductal mastitis

Frequency of duct ectasia/periductal mastitis

Radiology

Management

The consequences and results of operations for duct actasia

Recurrent infection after surgery for periductal mastitis

References



Chapter 12 Disorders of the nipple and areola

Key points and new developments

Introduction

Nipple inversion and retraction

Cracked nipples

Nipple crusting

Erosive adenomatosis

Syringomatous adenoma

Nodular mucinosis

Simple fibroepithelial polyp

Eczema

Leiomyoma

Traumatic lesions

Nipple pain

Nipple disease and HIV infection

Montgomery’s glands

Sebaceous cyst of the nipple

Viral infections

Hidradenitis suppurativa of the areola

References



Chapter 13 Nipple discharge

Key points and new developments

Introduction

Definition

Incidence

Character and significance of discharge

Pathology underlying nipple discharge

Assessment

Management

References



Chapter 14 Infections of the breast

Key points and new developments

Introduction

Lactational breast infection

Subclinical mastitis

Nonlactational breast abscess

Infections in immunocompromised patients

Iatrogenic abscess

Specific infections of the breast

Infections of associated structures

References



Chapter 15 Congenital and growth disorders

Key points and new developments

Introduction

Developmental anomalies

Premature breast development

Hypertrophic abnormalities of the breast

Excessive postlactational involution

Genetic abnormalities involving the breast

Surgical treatment

References



Chapter 16 The male breast

Key points and new developments

Development of the male breast

Gynaecomastia

Other male breast disease

References



Chapter 17 Miscellaneous conditions

Introduction

Trauma

Fat necrosis

Paraffinoma and silicone reactions

Lipoma

Hamartoma (adenolipoma)

Oedema of the breast

The post-irradiated breast

Fibrous disease of the breast

Fibromatosis (desmoid tumour)

Nodular fasciitis

Diabetic mastopathy

Idiopathic granulomatous mastitis (non-specific granulomatous disease)

Sarcoid

Amyloid

Blood vessels

Atherosclerosis and aneurysm

Mondor’s disease

Infarction

Skin-related conditions

Hidradenitis suppurativa of the breast

Tumours of nerve origin

Granular cell tumour (myoblastoma)

Artefactual disease of the breast

Foreign bodies

Mammalithiasis

Phantom breast syndrome

Mammary mucocele-like lesion

Breast tumour of pregnancy (lactating adenoma)

Collagenous spherulosis of the breast

Gynaecomastia-like lesions in women

References



Chapter 18 Operations

Introduction

Tissue diagnosis in the clinic

Removal of giant fibroadenoma and phyllodes tumour

Microdochectomy

Excision of mammary duct fistula

Major duct excision (Adair/Urban/Hadfield)

Drainage of a lactational breast abscess

Subcutaneous mastectomy in male patients

Subcutaneous mastectomy or skin sparing mastectomy in women

Operations for inverted nipples

References



Chapter 19 Psychological aspects of benign breast disease

Key points and new developments

Introduction

Psychological problems resulting from presenting with breast problems

Psychological abnormality as a cause of benign breast disease

References



Chapter 20 Risk assessment and management

Summary

Breast cancer: the disease

The breast cancer genes

Conclusion

References

Index