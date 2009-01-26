Hughes, Mansel & Webster's Benign Disorders and Diseases of the Breast
3rd Edition
The latest edition of this modern classic represents the distillation of over 35 years of clinical experience and research in the Cardiff Clinic and is unique in its depth of coverage of the entire spectrum of benign breast complaints. It provides practical and detailed management guidelines and integrates pathology throughout. Relevant investigations are discussed and clear advice is given for the most effective treatment strategies in each condition, including dealing with treatment failures and recurring problems.
- Includes a comprehensive review of management options of all benign breast conditions, both common and rare to give you up-to-date diagnosis and treatment options on all benign conditions.
- Incorporates lavish, full-color illustrations, including pathological appearance and schematic diagrams for a clear visual guide to the conditions discussed.
- Describes operative surgical techniques step by step to help you achieve optimal technical results.
Chapter 1 Problems of concept and nomenclature of benign disorders of the breast
Key points and new developments
The source of the problem
History
The present and the future
References
Chapter 2 History of benign breast disease
Introduction
Sir Astley Paston Cooper, Bt. FRS DCL GCH. 1768–1841
Alfred Velpeau. 1785–1867
John Birkett FRCS Fellow of the Linnean Society. 1815–1904
George Lenthal Cheatle. 1865–1951
Joseph Colt Bloodgood. 1867–1935
Charles F. Geschickter. 1901–?
An analysis of the contributions of these six men
References
Chapter 3 Breast anatomy and physiology
Key points and new developments
Development
Changes at puberty
Adult anatomy
Microscopic anatomy
Biochemical control of breast epithelium
Cyclical changes in breast epithelium
Changes during pregnancy and lactation
Postmenopausal involution
References
Chapter 4 Aberrations of normal development and involution (ANDI): a concept
of benign breast disorders based on pathogenesis
Key points and new developments
Introduction
Recognition of the normality of much benign breast ‘disease’
Problems with the conventional view of benign breast disease
The physiological processes underlying the ANDI concept
A framework based on pathogenesis
Reasons for including various benign breast disorders as part of ANDI
An extension of the concept of ANDI to include most benign breast disorders?
Implications for the management of benign breast disorders
Aberration to disease?
Recent developments having a bearing on the ANDI concept
References
Chapter 5 The approach to diagnosis and assessment of breast lumps
Key points and new developments
Part 1: The differential diagnosis and clinical assessment of breast lumps
Clinical assessment of a breast lump
Features of individual lesions
Follow-up after assessment and/or benign breast biopsy
Management of recurrent lumps following biopsy
Breast masses related to different life periods
Part 2: Triple assessment and organization of the breast clinic
Fine needle aspiration cytology
Ultrasound in triple assessment
Wide-bore needle biopsy
Mammotome or vacuum-assisted biopsy
Organization of clinics
Medico-legal issues
References
Chapter 6 Imaging of the breast
Key points and new developments
Introduction
Breast density
Mammography
Breast ultrasound
Breast magnetic resonance imaging
Biopsy techniques
Breast localization techniques
References
Chapter 7 Fibroadenoma and related tumours
Key points and new developments
Terminology
Fibroadenoma simplex
Cancer and fibroadenoma
Multiple fibroadenomas
Giant fibroadenoma
Phyllodes tumour and phyllodes sarcoma (cystosarcoma phyllodes)
Pseudoangiomatous hyperplasia
References
Chapter 8 Breast pain and nodularity
Key points and new developments
Introduction
Historical note
Frequency of breast pain
Mastalgia in breast cancer
Classification
Aetiology of mastalgia and nodularity
Management of patients with mastalgia
Natural history of mastalgia
Plan of management for patients with mastalgia
Mastalgia in the postmenopausal patient
Patients with refractory mastalgia
The relationship of cyclical mastalgia to premenstrual stress
Conclusion
References
Chapter 9 Sclerosing adenosis, radial scar and complex sclerosing lesions
Key points and new developments
Introduction
Sclerosing adenosis
Radial scar and complex sclerosing lesions
References
Chapter 10 Cysts of the breast
Key points and new developments
Introduction
Pathology
Incidence
Pathogenesis and cyst types
Aetiology
Clinical features
Age
Natural history
Investigation
Differential diagnosis
management
Galactocele
Papillary tumours associated with macrocysts
References
Chapter 11 The duct ectasia/periductal mastitis complex
Key points and new developments
Introduction
Historical survey
Pathology and pathogenesis of duct ectasia/periductal mastitis
The development of the duct ectasia/periductal mastitis complex
The clinical spectrum of duct ectasia/periductal mastitis
Breast masses associated with periductal mastitis
Frequency of duct ectasia/periductal mastitis
Radiology
Management
The consequences and results of operations for duct actasia
Recurrent infection after surgery for periductal mastitis
References
Chapter 12 Disorders of the nipple and areola
Key points and new developments
Introduction
Nipple inversion and retraction
Cracked nipples
Nipple crusting
Erosive adenomatosis
Syringomatous adenoma
Nodular mucinosis
Simple fibroepithelial polyp
Eczema
Leiomyoma
Traumatic lesions
Nipple pain
Nipple disease and HIV infection
Montgomery’s glands
Sebaceous cyst of the nipple
Viral infections
Hidradenitis suppurativa of the areola
References
Chapter 13 Nipple discharge
Key points and new developments
Introduction
Definition
Incidence
Character and significance of discharge
Pathology underlying nipple discharge
Assessment
Management
References
Chapter 14 Infections of the breast
Key points and new developments
Introduction
Lactational breast infection
Subclinical mastitis
Nonlactational breast abscess
Infections in immunocompromised patients
Iatrogenic abscess
Specific infections of the breast
Infections of associated structures
References
Chapter 15 Congenital and growth disorders
Key points and new developments
Introduction
Developmental anomalies
Premature breast development
Hypertrophic abnormalities of the breast
Excessive postlactational involution
Genetic abnormalities involving the breast
Surgical treatment
References
Chapter 16 The male breast
Key points and new developments
Development of the male breast
Gynaecomastia
Other male breast disease
References
Chapter 17 Miscellaneous conditions
Introduction
Trauma
Fat necrosis
Paraffinoma and silicone reactions
Lipoma
Hamartoma (adenolipoma)
Oedema of the breast
The post-irradiated breast
Fibrous disease of the breast
Fibromatosis (desmoid tumour)
Nodular fasciitis
Diabetic mastopathy
Idiopathic granulomatous mastitis (non-specific granulomatous disease)
Sarcoid
Amyloid
Blood vessels
Atherosclerosis and aneurysm
Mondor’s disease
Infarction
Skin-related conditions
Hidradenitis suppurativa of the breast
Tumours of nerve origin
Granular cell tumour (myoblastoma)
Artefactual disease of the breast
Foreign bodies
Mammalithiasis
Phantom breast syndrome
Mammary mucocele-like lesion
Breast tumour of pregnancy (lactating adenoma)
Collagenous spherulosis of the breast
Gynaecomastia-like lesions in women
References
Chapter 18 Operations
Introduction
Tissue diagnosis in the clinic
Removal of giant fibroadenoma and phyllodes tumour
Microdochectomy
Excision of mammary duct fistula
Major duct excision (Adair/Urban/Hadfield)
Drainage of a lactational breast abscess
Subcutaneous mastectomy in male patients
Subcutaneous mastectomy or skin sparing mastectomy in women
Operations for inverted nipples
References
Chapter 19 Psychological aspects of benign breast disease
Key points and new developments
Introduction
Psychological problems resulting from presenting with breast problems
Psychological abnormality as a cause of benign breast disease
References
Chapter 20 Risk assessment and management
Summary
Breast cancer: the disease
The breast cancer genes
Conclusion
References
Index
- 368
- English
- © Saunders Ltd. 2009
- 26th January 2009
- Saunders Ltd.
- 9780702033568
- 9780702027741
Robert Mansel
Professor and Chairman of Division of Surgery, University of Wales College of Medicine, Heath Park, Cardiff, UK
David Webster
Senior Lecturer and Consultant Surgeon, University of Wales College of Medicine, Heath Park, Cardiff, UK
Helen Sweetland
Reader in Surgery, Department of Surgery, School of Medicine, Cardiff University and Honorary Consultant Surgeon, Cardiff and Vale NHS Trust, Cardiff, UK