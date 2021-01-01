HRSGs for Fast-Starting Combined Cycle Plants
1st Edition
Description
HSRGs for Fast-Starting Combined Cycle Plants discusses key design specifications, operational issues, plant monitoring, and maintenance techniques for fast start HSRGs as they follow design changes in gas turbines and the operational demands of users, and in a power environment increasingly relying on flexible baseload as a supplement to intermittent renewables. Opening with a description of the combined cycle plant components and operational principles, the work provides a definition and description of fast starting, exploring the reasons for its necessity, and the relationship between it and cycling in the HRSG. It reviews fast start impacts in key design and operating issues, ranging through mechanical integrity, operational control, HSRG component packaging, and effective emissions controls. It describes in detail steps necessary to gauge impacts on fast starts, suggesting solutions to eliminate or minimize the impact for an HRSG with a predictable optimum life, discussing design methodology for fast start HRSGs, instrumentation and control requirements, life consumption analysis, and balance of plant design management. It closes by considering key issues in the operation of fast-starting HRSGs, including operational control, operating protocols and strategy, monitoring programs, and predictive maintenance
Key Features
- Outlines key requirements for specifying HRSGs for Fast-Starting Combined Cycle Plants
- Describes salient features of the design process to understand the impact of fast starts on critical components
- Explains the importance of proper operation protocol to preclude the possibility of premature failure
- Evaluates on-line monitoring tools to gauge HRSG critical component life consumption
- Provides detailed requirements for preparing effective specifications for HRSGs for fast-starting combined cycle plants
- Reviews design methodologies, analyses and guidelines for designing HRSGs
- Defines operation control protocols to avoid premature mechanical failures or performance deficiencies
Readership
Engineers responsible for developing HRSG specifications for fast starting CC plants. HRSG designers. Plant managers and plant operators. Owner operator engineers. Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) Engineers. Asset managers and maintenance engineers
Table of Contents
PART A: SYSTEM DESCRIPTION AND REQUIREMENTS
1. Introduction - What is the Book About
2. Combined Cycle Plant Components and Operational Principles
3. Why Start Fast? How fast is fast, Compare with Regular start?
4. What is Cycling and the Relationship between Fast start and Cycling?
PART B: FAST START IMPACTS
5. Material of Construction for Superheaters, Reheaters and Drums and their properties
6. Mechanical Integrity of HRSG Components
7. Operational Control – Drum Issues
8. Mechanical Integrity of other Combined Cycle Plant Components
9. Water Chemistry and Steam Quality
10. Packaging of the HRSG Components
11. GT size and Steam Temperature and Pressure Concerns
12. Emissions
PART C: DESIGN METHODOLOGY
13. Design Methodology for Fast Start HRSGS
14. Packaging of the HRSG Components
15. Attemperators
16. Instruments and Controls Requirements for Fast Start HRSGS
17. Valves and Fitting
18. Water Chemistry
19. Analyses Required for Assessing the Life Consumption
20. Emissions Control
21. Condenser and Balance of Plant Design Management
PART D: OPERATIONAL CONTROL
22. Operation Definition and Operational Responsibility Issues
23. Operating Strategy to keep Operations within the specified limits
24. Monitoring and Monitoring Software
25. Conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128203583
About the Author
Akber Pasha
Akber Pasha (Vogt Consulting) brings degrees in Engineering and Business from Osmania University and University of Louisville. He joined Henry Vogt Machine company of Louisville as Design Engineer dealing with the design of Heat Transfer equipment. He has been active in issues dealing with the design and operation of Power Plant equipment, particularly Heat Recovery Steam Generators (HRSGs). The work completed by him and the company for past 50 years has become industry standard for the Design, Operation and Maintenance of HRSGs. During the last 45 years he presented numerous papers in Power conferences throughout the world. He has also developed and presented Workshops on the Design, Manufacturing, Operation, Inspection and maintenance of HRSGs. Presently he is the Consulting Technical Director at Vogt Power International of Louisville, Kentucky. He is a member of various professional organizations such ASME, IGTI, API etc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consulting Technical Director, Vogt Power International, Louisville, KY, USA
Ratings and Reviews
