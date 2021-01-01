HRSGs for Fast-Starting Combined Cycle Plants

PART A: SYSTEM DESCRIPTION AND REQUIREMENTS

1. Introduction - What is the Book About

2. Combined Cycle Plant Components and Operational Principles

3. Why Start Fast? How fast is fast, Compare with Regular start?

4. What is Cycling and the Relationship between Fast start and Cycling?

PART B: FAST START IMPACTS

5. Material of Construction for Superheaters, Reheaters and Drums and their properties

6. Mechanical Integrity of HRSG Components

7. Operational Control – Drum Issues

8. Mechanical Integrity of other Combined Cycle Plant Components

9. Water Chemistry and Steam Quality

10. Packaging of the HRSG Components

11. GT size and Steam Temperature and Pressure Concerns

12. Emissions

PART C: DESIGN METHODOLOGY

13. Design Methodology for Fast Start HRSGS

15. Attemperators

16. Instruments and Controls Requirements for Fast Start HRSGS

17. Valves and Fitting

18. Water Chemistry

19. Analyses Required for Assessing the Life Consumption

20. Emissions Control

21. Condenser and Balance of Plant Design Management

PART D: OPERATIONAL CONTROL

22. Operation Definition and Operational Responsibility Issues

23. Operating Strategy to keep Operations within the specified limits

24. Monitoring and Monitoring Software

25. Conclusions