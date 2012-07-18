HPV and Head and Neck Cancer, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455749249, 9781455747450

HPV and Head and Neck Cancer, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Volume 45-4

1st Edition

Authors: Sara Pai
eBook ISBN: 9781455747450
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749249
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th July 2012
Page Count: 240
Description

HPV is a growing epidemic in head and neck cancer and specialists working with these diseases are provided information on shifting trends in HPV in head and neck cancers along with challenges and controversies in treating this disease. With this virus related cancer, there is a different approach to managing this patient population. Novel therapeutic treatments are actively being developed for this type of head and neck cancer. Topics include: Epidemioloygy of HPV-head and neck cancer; Clinical detection of HPV; Clinical evaluation and disease patterns of HPV-related head and neck cancers; Impact of HPV-related head and neck cancer in clinical trials; Molecular biology of HPV and head and neck cancer and targeted therapies; Transoral robotic surgery: new surgical techniques for oropharyngeal cancers; Economic impact of HPV-related cancers; Rehabilitation needs of oropharyngeal cancer patients; Psychosocial care needs of HPV-head and neck cancer patients; and a Multi-disciplinary approach to head and neck cancers.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455747450
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455749249

About the Authors

Sara Pai Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Johns Hopkins

