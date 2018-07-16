How to Write about Economics and Public Policy
1st Edition
Description
How to Write about Economics and Public Policy is designed to guide graduate students through conducting, and writing about, research on a wide range of topics in public policy and economics. This guidance is based upon the actual writing practices of professional researchers in these fields and it will appeal to practitioners and students in disciplinary areas such as international economics, macroeconomics, development economics, public finance, policy studies, policy analysis, and public administration. Supported by real examples from professional and student writers, the book helps students understand what is expected of writers in their field and guides them through choosing a topic for research to writing each section of the paper. This book would be equally effective as a classroom text or a self-study resource.
Key Features
- Teaches students how to write about qualitative and quantitative research in public policy and economics in a way that is suitable for academic consumption and that can drive public policy debates
- Uses the genre-based approach to writing to teach discipline-appropriate ways of framing problems, designing studies, and writing and structuring content
- Includes authentic examples written by students and international researchers from various sub-disciplines of economics and public policy
- Contains strategies and suggestions for textual analysis of research samples to give students an opportunity to practice key points explained in the book
- Is based on a comprehensive analysis of a research corpus containing 400+ research articles in various areas of public policy and economics
Readership
Graduate students from both English-speaking and non-English-speaking countries, who are studying economics, public policy, public administration, public finance, or policy analysis at English-medium universities. Undergraduate students majoring in economics or public policy as well as novice researchers working in these fields
Table of Contents
1. What is Academic Writing?
2. Research in Public Policy and Economics
3. Research Topics and Paper Options
4. Identifying Literature to Review
5. Reading and Analyzing Literature
6. Research Questions, Hypotheses, and Purpose Statements
7. Research Proposals
8. Structure of a Research Paper
9. Justifying Research: The Introduction
10. Theory and Theoretical Frameworks
11. Situating a Study: The Literature Review
12. Literature Review: Models and Examples
13. Data and Methodology
14. Results, Discussion, and Conclusion
15. Data, Methodology, Results, and Discussion: Models and Examples
16. Writing Skills
Appendix A: Citation Guides
Appendix B: Model Papers
Appendix C: Sources of Data for Public Policy and Economics Research
Appendix D: Journals in Economics and Public Policy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 16th July 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128130117
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128130100
About the Author
Katerina Petchko
Katerina Petchko is Associate Professor at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies (GRIPS) where she directs the Center for Professional Communication and teaches courses in research methodology and academic writing. She is the developer of GRIPS’ Academic Writing Program, which teaches students to write in ways that members of their discipline find persuasive. She has advised graduate students in public policy and economics on dissertation and thesis writing for nearly two decades.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies, Tokyo, Japan
Reviews
"This is a clearly written, user-friendly volume on academic writing for economics and public policy. Being able to cogently deliver content based on academic research is one of the responsibilities of a researcher but can be a daunting task for a novice. This volume deconstructs the complex writing process into understandable steps which are lucidly explained with ample examples." --Judy Noguchi, Kobe Gakuin University
"Petchko presents a well-researched and thorough explanation of academic writing in economics in a comprehensive way suitable for anyone interested in economics work, including advanced undergraduates, graduate students, and faculty. Special attention to problems faced by ESL writers. This volume demystifies economics writing and will likely become the standard." --Cynthia A. Cochran, Illinois College
"Writing a research paper is challenging for anyone, but Petchko’s book makes the process clear and straightforward. I especially like how she connects writing to the research process itself. The book will be very useful not only for students writing their first papers but also for experienced researchers who want to become even better writers." --Tom Gally, University of Tokyo