How to Name an Inorganic Substance serves a guide to the use of nomenclature of inorganic chemistry.

This book contains a few references to the rules for the nomenclature of organic chemistry as well as of inorganic boron compounds. This text defines inorganic compounds as substances consisting of combinations of all the elements except those that comprise mainly of certain chains and rings of carbon atoms with defined atoms and groups attached to these skeletal atoms. This book presents as well the background principles involved in or related to nomenclature, including oxidation number, coordination number, multiplying affixes, enclosing marks, and use of italic letters.

This guide also explains the various types of names used in chemistry, including substitutive names, simple binary names, molecular hydride or –ane names, and cations derived by proton addition to molecular hydrides. This book is a valuable resource for organic and inorganic chemists.