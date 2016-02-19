How to Name an Inorganic Substance
2nd Edition
A Guide to the Use of Nomenclature of Inorganic Chemistry: Definitive Rules 1970
Description
How to Name an Inorganic Substance serves a guide to the use of nomenclature of inorganic chemistry.
This book contains a few references to the rules for the nomenclature of organic chemistry as well as of inorganic boron compounds. This text defines inorganic compounds as substances consisting of combinations of all the elements except those that comprise mainly of certain chains and rings of carbon atoms with defined atoms and groups attached to these skeletal atoms. This book presents as well the background principles involved in or related to nomenclature, including oxidation number, coordination number, multiplying affixes, enclosing marks, and use of italic letters.
This guide also explains the various types of names used in chemistry, including substitutive names, simple binary names, molecular hydride or –ane names, and cations derived by proton addition to molecular hydrides. This book is a valuable resource for organic and inorganic chemists.
Table of Contents
Contents
Note Of Explanation
Introduction
What Is An Inorganic Compound?
Group Names
Background Principles Involved in Or Related to Nomenclature
Types Of Names Used in Chemistry
1. Simple Binary Names
2. Molecular Hydride Or—ane Names
3. Substitutive Names (§C—0.1)
4. Cations Derived by Proton Addition to Molecular Hydrides
5. Oxo Acids and their Salts
6. Condensed Acids and Their Salts
7. Mixed Salts
8. Replacement Names
9. Coordination Names (§7)
10. Functional Class Names
11. Functional Suffix Nomenclature
12. Additive Names
13. Subtractive Names
Procedure
References
Names for Ions and Radicals
Table of Atomic Weights 1975
Details
- No. of pages:
- 42
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483284552