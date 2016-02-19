How to Meet Requirements for Hazardous Waste Landfill Design, Construction and Closure
1st Edition
Authors: S.R. Venkateswaran
eBook ISBN: 9780815517955
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512424
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1990
Page Count: 135
Description
A summary of existing and proposed EPA regulations and guidances on the design of double liners and leachate collection and removal systems, leak detection systems, final cover, and construction quality assurance for hazardous waste landfills.
Readership
Environmental engineers, anyone dealing with hazardous waste landfills.
Table of Contents
- Overview of Minimum Technology Guidance and Regulations for Hazardous Waste Landfills
- Liner Design: Clay Liners
- Flexible Membrane Liners
- Elements of Liquid Management at Waste Containment Sites
- Securing a Completed Landfill
- Construction, Quality Assurance, and Control: Construction of Clay Liners
- Construction of Flexible Membrane Liners
- Liner Compatibility with Wastes
- Long-Term Considerations: Problems Areas and Unknowns
- Leak Response Action Plans
Details
- No. of pages:
- 135
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1990
- Published:
- 31st December 1990
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815517955
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815512424
About the Author
S.R. Venkateswaran
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.