How to Meet Requirements for Hazardous Waste Landfill Design, Construction and Closure - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815512424, 9780815517955

How to Meet Requirements for Hazardous Waste Landfill Design, Construction and Closure

1st Edition

Authors: S.R. Venkateswaran
eBook ISBN: 9780815517955
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815512424
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1990
Page Count: 135
Description

A summary of existing and proposed EPA regulations and guidances on the design of double liners and leachate collection and removal systems, leak detection systems, final cover, and construction quality assurance for hazardous waste landfills.

Readership

Environmental engineers, anyone dealing with hazardous waste landfills.

Table of Contents

  1. Overview of Minimum Technology Guidance and Regulations for Hazardous Waste Landfills
  2. Liner Design: Clay Liners
  3. Flexible Membrane Liners
  4. Elements of Liquid Management at Waste Containment Sites
  5. Securing a Completed Landfill
  6. Construction, Quality Assurance, and Control: Construction of Clay Liners
  7. Construction of Flexible Membrane Liners
  8. Liner Compatibility with Wastes
  9. Long-Term Considerations: Problems Areas and Unknowns
  10. Leak Response Action Plans

