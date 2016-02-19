How to Find Out in Philosophy and Psychology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780082034643, 9781483191188

How to Find Out in Philosophy and Psychology

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Library and Technical Information Division

Authors: D. H. Borchardt
Editors: G. Chandler
eBook ISBN: 9781483191188
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 106
Description

How to Find Out in Philosophy and Psychology is a guidebook for accessing various philosophical and psychological literatures.
The coverage of the text includes dictionaries, journals, encyclopedias, and handbooks. The selection also covers various kinds of bibliographies, such as national, general retrospective, and bibliographies of specialized fields. The last chapter tackles various philosophical and psychological organizations. The book will be of great use to students who needs to have access to various philosophical and psychological materials.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Introduction

2. Dictionaries and Encyclopedias

3. General Retrospective Bibliographies and Handbooks

4. Current Bibliographies and Reviewing Journals

5. National Bibliographies

6. Bibliographies of Some Specialized Fields

7. Societies and Associations

Lists of Works Referred To

Index

