How to Find Out in Chemistry - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080118819, 9781483150833

How to Find Out in Chemistry

2nd Edition

The Commonwelth and International Library: Libraries and Technical Information Division

Editors: G. Chandler
Authors: C. R. Burman
eBook ISBN: 9781483150833
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 236
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

How to Find Out in Chemistry: A Guide to Sources of Information, Second Edition focuses on the best possible use of the literature of chemistry. This book discusses some of the branches in chemistry, such as general and physical chemistry, analytical chemistry, organic and inorganic chemistry, and chemical technology. This text also serves as a guide for outlining the careers available to qualified chemists and explaining how such qualifications can be obtained; assembling a library of chemistry books; describing some of the general guides to books, biographies, and theses; acquiring periodical publications; and abstracting journals.

This edition is intended for students and individuals conducting research on the implications of chemistry.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1. Training and Careers

Methods of Qualification

Degree Courses

Royal Institute of Chemistry

Graduate Membership

Sandwich Courses

Diploma of Technology

National Certificates

Biochemistry

Chemical Engineering

Specialized Industries

Scholarships and Grants

Careers

Vocational Guidance

United States

Chapter 2 Libraries

Organization of Libraries

Classifications

The Catalog

Scientific Libraries

Chapter 3. Guides

Guides to Books

Guides to Technical and Scientific Books

Bibliographies

Guides to Chemical Literature

Biography

Histories of Chemistry

Directories

Theses

Chapter 4. Periodicals

Types of Periodicals

General Science Periodicals

General Chemistry Periodicals

Chemical Engineering and Applied Chemistry Periodicals

Industrial Periodicals

Directories of Periodicals

Translations

Russian Periodicals in Translation

Chapter 5. Abstracts

Nature of an Abstract

Purpose of an Abstract, and of Abstracting Journals

General Abstracting Journals

Chemical Abstracts

Chemisches Zentralblatt

British Abstracts

Referativnyi Zhurnal

Bulletin Signalétique

Other Abstracting Journals

Periodicals Containing Abstracts

Current Awareness Publications

Literature Searching

Chapter 6. General and Physical Chemistry

Nomenclature

Reviews

Serials

Physical Chemistry

Periodicals

Physical Data Compilations

Dictionaries and Encyclopedias

Treatises

Language Dictionaries

Illustrations Appear between Pages 118 and 119

Chapter 7. Analytical Chemistry

Reviews

Periodicals

Treatises

Spectroscopy

Chromatography

Polarography

Electrophoresis

Standard Methods

Chapter 8. Inorganic Chemistry

Periodicals

Reviews

Treatises

Selected Textbooks

Special Monographs

Chapter 9. Organic Chemistry

Periodicals

Reviews

Reference Works

Treatises

Laboratory Methods

Data Compilations, Special Topics

Chapter 10. Chemical Technology

Periodicals

Abstracts

Review Series

Bibliographies

Dictionaries and Encyclopedias

Treatises

Chapter 11. Societies

International Societies

Societies in Britain

Societies in the Commonwealth

Societies in the United States

Specialist Societies

Professional Associations

Industrial Organizations

Research Institutes

Chapter 12. Official Publications

Government Publications

Atomic Energy

Patents

Patent Law and Procedure

Standards

Index

Details

No. of pages:
236
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483150833

About the Editor

G. Chandler

Affiliations and Expertise

Canberra, Australia

About the Author

C. R. Burman

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.