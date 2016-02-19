How to Find Out in Chemistry
2nd Edition
The Commonwelth and International Library: Libraries and Technical Information Division
Description
How to Find Out in Chemistry: A Guide to Sources of Information, Second Edition focuses on the best possible use of the literature of chemistry. This book discusses some of the branches in chemistry, such as general and physical chemistry, analytical chemistry, organic and inorganic chemistry, and chemical technology. This text also serves as a guide for outlining the careers available to qualified chemists and explaining how such qualifications can be obtained; assembling a library of chemistry books; describing some of the general guides to books, biographies, and theses; acquiring periodical publications; and abstracting journals.
This edition is intended for students and individuals conducting research on the implications of chemistry.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Training and Careers
Methods of Qualification
Degree Courses
Royal Institute of Chemistry
Graduate Membership
Sandwich Courses
Diploma of Technology
National Certificates
Biochemistry
Chemical Engineering
Specialized Industries
Scholarships and Grants
Careers
Vocational Guidance
United States
Chapter 2 Libraries
Organization of Libraries
Classifications
The Catalog
Scientific Libraries
Chapter 3. Guides
Guides to Books
Guides to Technical and Scientific Books
Bibliographies
Guides to Chemical Literature
Biography
Histories of Chemistry
Directories
Theses
Chapter 4. Periodicals
Types of Periodicals
General Science Periodicals
General Chemistry Periodicals
Chemical Engineering and Applied Chemistry Periodicals
Industrial Periodicals
Directories of Periodicals
Translations
Russian Periodicals in Translation
Chapter 5. Abstracts
Nature of an Abstract
Purpose of an Abstract, and of Abstracting Journals
General Abstracting Journals
Chemical Abstracts
Chemisches Zentralblatt
British Abstracts
Referativnyi Zhurnal
Bulletin Signalétique
Other Abstracting Journals
Periodicals Containing Abstracts
Current Awareness Publications
Literature Searching
Chapter 6. General and Physical Chemistry
Nomenclature
Reviews
Serials
Physical Chemistry
Periodicals
Physical Data Compilations
Dictionaries and Encyclopedias
Treatises
Language Dictionaries
Illustrations Appear between Pages 118 and 119
Chapter 7. Analytical Chemistry
Reviews
Periodicals
Treatises
Spectroscopy
Chromatography
Polarography
Electrophoresis
Standard Methods
Chapter 8. Inorganic Chemistry
Periodicals
Reviews
Treatises
Selected Textbooks
Special Monographs
Chapter 9. Organic Chemistry
Periodicals
Reviews
Reference Works
Treatises
Laboratory Methods
Data Compilations, Special Topics
Chapter 10. Chemical Technology
Periodicals
Abstracts
Review Series
Bibliographies
Dictionaries and Encyclopedias
Treatises
Chapter 11. Societies
International Societies
Societies in Britain
Societies in the Commonwealth
Societies in the United States
Specialist Societies
Professional Associations
Industrial Organizations
Research Institutes
Chapter 12. Official Publications
Government Publications
Atomic Energy
Patents
Patent Law and Procedure
Standards
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 236
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483150833
About the Editor
G. Chandler
Affiliations and Expertise
Canberra, Australia