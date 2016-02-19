How to Find Out in Chemistry: A Guide to Sources of Information, Second Edition focuses on the best possible use of the literature of chemistry. This book discusses some of the branches in chemistry, such as general and physical chemistry, analytical chemistry, organic and inorganic chemistry, and chemical technology. This text also serves as a guide for outlining the careers available to qualified chemists and explaining how such qualifications can be obtained; assembling a library of chemistry books; describing some of the general guides to books, biographies, and theses; acquiring periodical publications; and abstracting journals.

This edition is intended for students and individuals conducting research on the implications of chemistry.