How to Find Out About the Social Sciences
1st Edition
Library and Technical Information
Description
How to Find Out About The Social Sciences indicates the sources of information in the social sciences that are traditionally taught in social science faculties in universities.
The book delineates the scope and nature of the different social sciences, explains the necessary education and training, and lists possible careers for those who take up the studies. The book also lists the possible sources of information such as organizations, libraries, books and other published material, and social administration. Lastly, it explains the significance of the different sources of information, what kind of information could be derived from them, and how they can be used to learn or teach in the social sciences. The text is for social scientists, professors, and researchers on the discipline and its many branches. It is also recommended for undergraduate and graduate students alike, as well as those who have taken a casual interest on the social sciences.
Table of Contents
List of Illustrations
Preface
Chapter 1 The Social Sciences: Nature and Scope; Careers; Education and Training
Chapter 2 Libraries
Chapter 3 Organizations
Chapter 4 Books
Chapter 5 Periodicals
Chapter 6 Reference Works
Chapter 7 Government Publications
Chapter 8 Research
Chapter 9 Social Administration
Appendix Report on a Literature Search for Information Regarding the Effect of the Imprisonment of Either Parent on the Family
Index to Authors, Titles, and Subjects
About the Author
Gillian A. Burrington
About the Editor
G. Chandler
Affiliations and Expertise
Canberra, Australia