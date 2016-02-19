How to Find Out About the Social Sciences - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080182896, 9781483160146

How to Find Out About the Social Sciences

1st Edition

Library and Technical Information

Authors: Gillian A. Burrington
Editors: G. Chandler
eBook ISBN: 9781483160146
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Page Count: 152
Description

How to Find Out About The Social Sciences indicates the sources of information in the social sciences that are traditionally taught in social science faculties in universities.
The book delineates the scope and nature of the different social sciences, explains the necessary education and training, and lists possible careers for those who take up the studies. The book also lists the possible sources of information such as organizations, libraries, books and other published material, and social administration. Lastly, it explains the significance of the different sources of information, what kind of information could be derived from them, and how they can be used to learn or teach in the social sciences. The text is for social scientists, professors, and researchers on the discipline and its many branches. It is also recommended for undergraduate and graduate students alike, as well as those who have taken a casual interest on the social sciences.

Table of Contents


List of Illustrations

Preface

Chapter 1 The Social Sciences: Nature and Scope; Careers; Education and Training

Chapter 2 Libraries

Chapter 3 Organizations

Chapter 4 Books

Chapter 5 Periodicals

Chapter 6 Reference Works

Chapter 7 Government Publications

Chapter 8 Research

Chapter 9 Social Administration

Appendix Report on a Literature Search for Information Regarding the Effect of the Imprisonment of Either Parent on the Family

Index to Authors, Titles, and Subjects

About the Author

Gillian A. Burrington

About the Editor

G. Chandler

