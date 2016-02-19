How to Find Out about Physics: A Guide to Sources of Information Arranged by the Decimal Classification is an index of materials in physics.

The scheme of presentation in the selection utilizes the Dewey Decimal Classification. The text first covers the careers in physics. The subsequent chapters deal with various physics materials, such as books, handbooks, dissertations, periodicals, and abstracts. The remaining chapters cover specific areas of physics, which includes optics, relativity, quantum, mechanics, and nuclear physics. The book will be of great use to students, librarian, and physicists.