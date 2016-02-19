How to Find Out About Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080112886, 9781483180847

How to Find Out About Physics

1st Edition

A Guide to Sources of Information Arranged by the Decimal Classification

Authors: B. Yates
Editors: G. Chandler
eBook ISBN: 9781483180847
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 188
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

How to Find Out about Physics: A Guide to Sources of Information Arranged by the Decimal Classification is an index of materials in physics.
The scheme of presentation in the selection utilizes the Dewey Decimal Classification. The text first covers the careers in physics. The subsequent chapters deal with various physics materials, such as books, handbooks, dissertations, periodicals, and abstracts. The remaining chapters cover specific areas of physics, which includes optics, relativity, quantum, mechanics, and nuclear physics. The book will be of great use to students, librarian, and physicists.

Table of Contents


List of Illustrations

Preface

1. Careers in Physics

2. Books

General, Textbooks, Monographs, Series and Surveys of Progress

3. Reference Books

Handbooks, Tables, Dictionaries, Encyclopedias, Biographical and Historical Reference Books

4. Documents

Patents, Theses and Dissertations, Reports, etc

5. Periodicals

General

6. Abstracts

General

7. Societies, Research Organizations and Information Centers

8. Relativity, Quantum Mechanics, Statistical Mechanics, Mathematical Physics, Experimental Design and Instruments

9. Mechanics, Sound

10. Optics

11. Heat

12. Electricity, Magnetism

13. Atomic, Molecular and Nuclear Physics

Crystallography and X-ray Diffraction

Index

Details

No. of pages:
188
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483180847

About the Author

B. Yates

About the Editor

G. Chandler

Affiliations and Expertise

Canberra, Australia

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.