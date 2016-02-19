How to Find Out About Physics
1st Edition
A Guide to Sources of Information Arranged by the Decimal Classification
Authors: B. Yates
Editors: G. Chandler
eBook ISBN: 9781483180847
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 188
Description
How to Find Out about Physics: A Guide to Sources of Information Arranged by the Decimal Classification is an index of materials in physics.
The scheme of presentation in the selection utilizes the Dewey Decimal Classification. The text first covers the careers in physics. The subsequent chapters deal with various physics materials, such as books, handbooks, dissertations, periodicals, and abstracts. The remaining chapters cover specific areas of physics, which includes optics, relativity, quantum, mechanics, and nuclear physics. The book will be of great use to students, librarian, and physicists.
Table of Contents
List of Illustrations
Preface
1. Careers in Physics
2. Books
General, Textbooks, Monographs, Series and Surveys of Progress
3. Reference Books
Handbooks, Tables, Dictionaries, Encyclopedias, Biographical and Historical Reference Books
4. Documents
Patents, Theses and Dissertations, Reports, etc
5. Periodicals
General
6. Abstracts
General
7. Societies, Research Organizations and Information Centers
8. Relativity, Quantum Mechanics, Statistical Mechanics, Mathematical Physics, Experimental Design and Instruments
9. Mechanics, Sound
10. Optics
11. Heat
12. Electricity, Magnetism
13. Atomic, Molecular and Nuclear Physics
Crystallography and X-ray Diffraction
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 188
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483180847
About the Author
B. Yates
About the Editor
G. Chandler
Affiliations and Expertise
Canberra, Australia
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.