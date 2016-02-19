How to Find Out About Literature - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080127651, 9781483279794

How to Find Out About Literature

1st Edition

Authors: G. Chandler
Editors: G. Chandler
eBook ISBN: 9781483279794
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 240
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

How to Find Out About Literature aims to provide a general survey of literatures and a general indication of the dates of these literatures.

The book first elaborates on how to study and appreciate literature and how to trace literary works, including exercises and universal and national bibliographies. The text then examines how to trace poetry, drama, novels, and prose, foreign and subject bibliographies, library and sale catalogues, and guides to libraries, and literary information on general reference books and encyclopedias. The manuscript discusses how to trace literary information in handbooks and concordances to poetry and drama, handbooks and reference books on novelists and prose writers, dictionaries and guides to the English language and specialized subjects, essays, theses, and periodical articles. The text ponders on how to trace periodical articles and literary abstracts.

The book is a valuable reference for students and researchers in their studies.

Table of Contents


List of Illustrations

Preface

1 How to Study Literature

Exercises

2 How to Appreciate Literature

Theory and Criticism

Exercises

3 How to Trace Literary Works. I

Universal and National Bibliographies

Exercises

4 How to Trace Literary Works. II

General Literary Bibliographies

Exercises

5 How to Trace Poetry and Drama

Exercises

6 How to Trace Novels and Prose

Exercises

7 How to Trace Foreign and Subject Bibliographies, Library and Sale Catalogues, and Guides to Libraries

Exercises

8 How to Trace Literary Information. I

General Reference Books and Encyclopedias

Exercises

9 How to Trace Literary Information. II

General Literary Encyclopedias and Reference Books

Exercises

10 How to Trace Literary Information. Ill

Handbooks and Concordances to Poetry and Drama

Exercises

11 How to Trace Literary Information. IV

Handbooks and Reference Books on Novelists and Prose Writers

Exercises

12 How to Trace Literary Information. V

Dictionaries and Guides to the English Language and Specialized Subjects

Exercises

13 How to Trace Literary Criticism. I

Essays, Theses, and Periodical Articles

Exercises

14 How to Trace Literary Criticism. II

Literary Abstracts and Periodicals

Exercises

15 How to Trace Literary Societies and Experts

Annuals, Societies and Organizations; Educational Publications

Exercises

16 How to Evaluate Literary Prizewinners and Selections and Collections

Exercises

17 How to Evaluate Literary Biographies

Exercises

18 How to Evaluate Literary Histories. I

General

Exercises

19 How to Evaluate Literary Histories. II

Special Periods

Exercises

Index

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483279794

About the Author

G. Chandler

Affiliations and Expertise

Canberra, Australia

About the Editor

G. Chandler

Affiliations and Expertise

Canberra, Australia

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.