How to Find Out About Literature
1st Edition
How to Find Out About Literature aims to provide a general survey of literatures and a general indication of the dates of these literatures.
The book first elaborates on how to study and appreciate literature and how to trace literary works, including exercises and universal and national bibliographies. The text then examines how to trace poetry, drama, novels, and prose, foreign and subject bibliographies, library and sale catalogues, and guides to libraries, and literary information on general reference books and encyclopedias. The manuscript discusses how to trace literary information in handbooks and concordances to poetry and drama, handbooks and reference books on novelists and prose writers, dictionaries and guides to the English language and specialized subjects, essays, theses, and periodical articles. The text ponders on how to trace periodical articles and literary abstracts.
The book is a valuable reference for students and researchers in their studies.
List of Illustrations
Preface
1 How to Study Literature
Exercises
2 How to Appreciate Literature
Theory and Criticism
Exercises
3 How to Trace Literary Works. I
Universal and National Bibliographies
Exercises
4 How to Trace Literary Works. II
General Literary Bibliographies
Exercises
5 How to Trace Poetry and Drama
Exercises
6 How to Trace Novels and Prose
Exercises
7 How to Trace Foreign and Subject Bibliographies, Library and Sale Catalogues, and Guides to Libraries
Exercises
8 How to Trace Literary Information. I
General Reference Books and Encyclopedias
Exercises
9 How to Trace Literary Information. II
General Literary Encyclopedias and Reference Books
Exercises
10 How to Trace Literary Information. Ill
Handbooks and Concordances to Poetry and Drama
Exercises
11 How to Trace Literary Information. IV
Handbooks and Reference Books on Novelists and Prose Writers
Exercises
12 How to Trace Literary Information. V
Dictionaries and Guides to the English Language and Specialized Subjects
Exercises
13 How to Trace Literary Criticism. I
Essays, Theses, and Periodical Articles
Exercises
14 How to Trace Literary Criticism. II
Literary Abstracts and Periodicals
Exercises
15 How to Trace Literary Societies and Experts
Annuals, Societies and Organizations; Educational Publications
Exercises
16 How to Evaluate Literary Prizewinners and Selections and Collections
Exercises
17 How to Evaluate Literary Biographies
Exercises
18 How to Evaluate Literary Histories. I
General
Exercises
19 How to Evaluate Literary Histories. II
Special Periods
Exercises
Index
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483279794
G. Chandler
Canberra, Australia
G. Chandler
Canberra, Australia