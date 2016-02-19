How to Find Out About Engineering
How to Find Out About Engineering provides a guide to sources of information on engineering and its various branches. Topics include branches of engineering, careers in engineering, sources of engineering-related information, libraries, handbooks, patents, dictionaries and encyclopedias, and periodical literature. Engineering organizations as well as education and training for careers in engineering are also considered. This volume consists of 20 chapters; the first of which introduces the reader to jobs available in the engineering industry, along with guides and sources of information on careers. The discussion then turns to sources of information on engineering such as bibliographies, reference works, publishers' and booksellers' catalogs, government publications, and industrial liaison centers in Britain. The chapters that follow focus on libraries and other sources of information that are available to engineers and engineering students, including handbooks, standards, patents, and technical drawings and designs. Dictionaries, encyclopedias, theses, and translations are also covered. In addition, the book includes chapters on the history and biography of engineering as well as different branches of engineering, from mechanical to chemical, aeronautical, and agricultural engineering. This book will be of interest to all persons engaged in the engineering profession or are contemplating on entering the profession.
Table of Contents
List of Illustrations
Preface
1. Careers in Engineering
The Engineering Industry
Jobs in Engineering
Careers in Engineering
Guides to Careers
Employment Registers and Careers Advice
Careers Research and Advisory Center
Government Publications
Career and Vocational Guidance in the United States
Brief Guides to the Employment of Professional Engineers
Aeronautical Engineering
Chemical Engineering
Civil and Structural Engineering
Electrical, Electronic and Communications Engineering
Gas Engineering
Mechanical Engineering
Mining and Metallurgical Engineering
Municipal Engineering
Nuclear Engineering
Production Engineering
Railway Engineering
Shipbuilding, Ship-repairing, Naval Architecture, and Marine Engineering
Water Engineering
The Defense Services
Engineers in the Government Service
Engineering and Industrial Design
The Patent Office
2. Finding Information on Engineering
Bibliographies
Guides to Bibliographies
National Bibliographies
Subject Bibliographies
Guides to Reference Works
Publishers' and Booksellers' Catalogs
Reviews
Government Publications
National Technical Information Service
Industrial Liaison Centers in Britain
Engineering and Society
Economics of Engineering
3. Libraries
The Library and Its Functions
Using Libraries
Libraries in Britain
National Libraries
Guides to Library Resources
Library Facilities
Library Catalogs and Accessions Lists
Classification
The Personal Library
4. Handbooks, Standards, Technical Drawing and Design, Patents
Dewey Classes: 620, 744.24
Handbooks
Reference Books
Standards
The Adoption of the Metric System in the United Kingdom
Standards Organizations
Technical Data
Technical Drawing and Design
Books on Engineering Design
Patents
The British Patent System
Patent Information Services
Patent Publications
Books on Patents
Designs and Trade Marks
5. Dictionaries, Encyclopedias, Theses, and Translations
Dewey Classes: 620.3-4
General Dictionaries
Engineering and Technical Dictionaries
General Encyclopedias
Engineering Encyclopedias
Theses
Research in Progress
Translations
Bilingual and Multilingual Dictionaries
European Translations Center
6. Periodical Literature
Dewey Class: 620.5
Kinds of Periodicals
Guides to Newspapers and Periodicals
Guides to Periodicals
Newspapers
General Engineering Periodicals
Indexes and Abstracts
7. Organizations
Dewey Class: 620.6
International Organizations
British Organizations
Organization and Administration of Professional Engineering Institutions
United States Organizations
European Organizations
Location of Societies
Trade and Industrial Associations
8. Education and Training for Careers in Engineering
Dewey Class: 620.7
Opportunities in Higher Education
University Entrance Requirements
Entrance to Degree Courses in Engineering
University Degree Courses
The Open University
Courses in Polytechnics
Courses in Technical Colleges
Further Education Information Service
University and College Prospectuses
Grants for Students
Science Research Council Grants
Whitworth Fellowships and Exhibitions
Guides to Educational Facilities
Reference Books
Periodicals
Organizations
Industrial Training Boards
British Government Publications
Examination of Engineers
Selected Books on Engineering Education in Britain
Education and Training in Other Countries
9. History and Biography
Dewey Class: 620.9
History
Bibliographies
The Newcomen Society
Selected Books
Biography
Finding Biographical Information
Selected Books
10. Mechanical Engineering
Dewey Class: 621
Reference Books
Dictionaries
Organizations
11. Electrical, Electronic, Telecommunications, and Computer Engineering
Dewey Classes: 621.3, 621.38, 621.381 95
Reference Works and Handbooks
Government Publications
Dictionaries
Language Dictionaries
Selected Periodicals
Abstracts
Organizations
Computers
Bibliography
Abstracts
Reference Works
Dictionaries and Handbooks
Organizations
Selected Books
12. Gas Engineering; Internal Combustion Engineering
Dewey Classes: 621.324, 621.43
Bibliographies
Reference Books
Multilingual Dictionary and Glossary
Periodical
Organizations
13. Nuclear Engineering
Dewey Class: 621.48
Dictionaries
Language Dictionaries and Glossaries
Reference Works
Periodicals
Abstracts
Organizations
14. Production Engineering
Dewey Class: 621.9
Bibliographies
Handbooks
Directories
Language Dictionaries
Periodicals
Government Publications
Organizations
15. Mining Engineering and Metallurgy
Dewey Classes: 622, 669, 671,672
Information Guides
Reference Works
Dictionaries and Glossaries
Language Dictionaries
Encyclopedias
Periodicals
Organizations
Selected Books on Metallurgy for Engineers
16. Shipbuilding, Naval Architecture, and Marine Engineering
Dewey Classes: 623.81, 623.87
Directories
Language Dictionaries
Periodicals
Organizations
Classification Societies
Selected Textbooks
17. CM, Structural, Railway, Sanitary, and Municipal Engineering
Dewey Classes: 624, 625, 627, 628
Reference Works
Dictionary
Language Dictionaries
Periodicals
Government Publication
Organizations
Railway Engineering
Reference Books
Language Dictionaries
Organization
18. Aeronautical Engineering, Astronautics, Automobile Engineering, and Control Engineering
Dewey Classes: 629.1, 629.2, 629.4, 629.8
Aeronautical Engineering and Astronautics
Bibliographies
Handbooks
Dictionaries
Language Dictionaries
Periodicals
Abstracts
Organizations
Automobile Engineering
Reference Books
Language Dictionaries
Periodicals
Organizations
Control Engineering
Handbooks
Language Dictionaries
Periodicals
19. Chemical Engineering, Fuels, and Petroleum
Dewev Classes: 660, 662, 665.5
Chemical Engineering
Bibliographies
Reference Books
Dictionary
Language Dictionaries
Encyclopedias
Periodicals
Organizations
Fuels and Petroleum
Handbooks
Dictionaries
Language Dictionaries
Periodical
Organizations
20. Agricultural Engineering
Dewey Class: 631.3
Careers in and Education for Agricultural Engineering
National College of Agricultural Engineering
Reference Books
British Standards
Periodical
Organizations
Name Index
Subject Index
