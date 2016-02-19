How to Find Out About Engineering provides a guide to sources of information on engineering and its various branches. Topics include branches of engineering, careers in engineering, sources of engineering-related information, libraries, handbooks, patents, dictionaries and encyclopedias, and periodical literature. Engineering organizations as well as education and training for careers in engineering are also considered. This volume consists of 20 chapters; the first of which introduces the reader to jobs available in the engineering industry, along with guides and sources of information on careers. The discussion then turns to sources of information on engineering such as bibliographies, reference works, publishers' and booksellers' catalogs, government publications, and industrial liaison centers in Britain. The chapters that follow focus on libraries and other sources of information that are available to engineers and engineering students, including handbooks, standards, patents, and technical drawings and designs. Dictionaries, encyclopedias, theses, and translations are also covered. In addition, the book includes chapters on the history and biography of engineering as well as different branches of engineering, from mechanical to chemical, aeronautical, and agricultural engineering. This book will be of interest to all persons engaged in the engineering profession or are contemplating on entering the profession.

Table of Contents



List of Illustrations

Preface

1. Careers in Engineering

The Engineering Industry

Jobs in Engineering

Careers in Engineering

Guides to Careers

Employment Registers and Careers Advice

Careers Research and Advisory Center

Government Publications

Career and Vocational Guidance in the United States

Brief Guides to the Employment of Professional Engineers

Aeronautical Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Civil and Structural Engineering

Electrical, Electronic and Communications Engineering

Gas Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Mining and Metallurgical Engineering

Municipal Engineering

Nuclear Engineering

Production Engineering

Railway Engineering

Shipbuilding, Ship-repairing, Naval Architecture, and Marine Engineering

Water Engineering

The Defense Services

Engineers in the Government Service

Engineering and Industrial Design

The Patent Office

2. Finding Information on Engineering

Bibliographies

Guides to Bibliographies

National Bibliographies

Subject Bibliographies

Guides to Reference Works

Publishers' and Booksellers' Catalogs

Reviews

Government Publications

National Technical Information Service

Industrial Liaison Centers in Britain

Engineering and Society

Economics of Engineering

3. Libraries

The Library and Its Functions

Using Libraries

Libraries in Britain

National Libraries

Guides to Library Resources

Library Facilities

Library Catalogs and Accessions Lists

Classification

The Personal Library

4. Handbooks, Standards, Technical Drawing and Design, Patents

Dewey Classes: 620, 744.24

Handbooks

Reference Books

Standards

The Adoption of the Metric System in the United Kingdom

Standards Organizations

Technical Data

Technical Drawing and Design

Books on Engineering Design

Patents

The British Patent System

Patent Information Services

Patent Publications

Books on Patents

Designs and Trade Marks

5. Dictionaries, Encyclopedias, Theses, and Translations

Dewey Classes: 620.3-4

General Dictionaries

Engineering and Technical Dictionaries

General Encyclopedias

Engineering Encyclopedias

Theses

Research in Progress

Translations

Bilingual and Multilingual Dictionaries

European Translations Center

6. Periodical Literature

Dewey Class: 620.5

Kinds of Periodicals

Guides to Newspapers and Periodicals

Guides to Periodicals

Newspapers

General Engineering Periodicals

Indexes and Abstracts

7. Organizations

Dewey Class: 620.6

International Organizations

British Organizations

Organization and Administration of Professional Engineering Institutions

United States Organizations

European Organizations

Location of Societies

Trade and Industrial Associations

8. Education and Training for Careers in Engineering

Dewey Class: 620.7

Opportunities in Higher Education

University Entrance Requirements

Entrance to Degree Courses in Engineering

University Degree Courses

The Open University

Courses in Polytechnics

Courses in Technical Colleges

Further Education Information Service

University and College Prospectuses

Grants for Students

Science Research Council Grants

Whitworth Fellowships and Exhibitions

Guides to Educational Facilities

Reference Books

Periodicals

Organizations

Industrial Training Boards

British Government Publications

Examination of Engineers

Selected Books on Engineering Education in Britain

Education and Training in Other Countries

9. History and Biography

Dewey Class: 620.9

History

Bibliographies

The Newcomen Society

Selected Books

Biography

Finding Biographical Information

Selected Books

10. Mechanical Engineering

Dewey Class: 621

Reference Books

Dictionaries

Organizations

11. Electrical, Electronic, Telecommunications, and Computer Engineering

Dewey Classes: 621.3, 621.38, 621.381 95

Reference Works and Handbooks

Government Publications

Dictionaries

Language Dictionaries

Selected Periodicals

Abstracts

Organizations

Computers

Bibliography

Abstracts

Reference Works

Dictionaries and Handbooks

Organizations

Selected Books

12. Gas Engineering; Internal Combustion Engineering

Dewey Classes: 621.324, 621.43

Bibliographies

Reference Books

Multilingual Dictionary and Glossary

Periodical

Organizations

13. Nuclear Engineering

Dewey Class: 621.48

Dictionaries

Language Dictionaries and Glossaries

Reference Works

Periodicals

Abstracts

Organizations

14. Production Engineering

Dewey Class: 621.9

Bibliographies

Handbooks

Directories

Language Dictionaries

Periodicals

Government Publications

Organizations

15. Mining Engineering and Metallurgy

Dewey Classes: 622, 669, 671,672

Information Guides

Reference Works

Dictionaries and Glossaries

Language Dictionaries

Encyclopedias

Periodicals

Organizations

Selected Books on Metallurgy for Engineers

16. Shipbuilding, Naval Architecture, and Marine Engineering

Dewey Classes: 623.81, 623.87

Directories

Language Dictionaries

Periodicals

Organizations

Classification Societies

Selected Textbooks

17. CM, Structural, Railway, Sanitary, and Municipal Engineering

Dewey Classes: 624, 625, 627, 628

Reference Works

Dictionary

Language Dictionaries

Periodicals

Government Publication

Organizations

Railway Engineering

Reference Books

Language Dictionaries

Organization

18. Aeronautical Engineering, Astronautics, Automobile Engineering, and Control Engineering

Dewey Classes: 629.1, 629.2, 629.4, 629.8

Aeronautical Engineering and Astronautics

Bibliographies

Handbooks

Dictionaries

Language Dictionaries

Periodicals

Abstracts

Organizations

Automobile Engineering

Reference Books

Language Dictionaries

Periodicals

Organizations

Control Engineering

Handbooks

Language Dictionaries

Periodicals

19. Chemical Engineering, Fuels, and Petroleum

Dewev Classes: 660, 662, 665.5

Chemical Engineering

Bibliographies

Reference Books

Dictionary

Language Dictionaries

Encyclopedias

Periodicals

Organizations

Fuels and Petroleum

Handbooks

Dictionaries

Language Dictionaries

Periodical

Organizations

20. Agricultural Engineering

Dewey Class: 631.3

Careers in and Education for Agricultural Engineering

National College of Agricultural Engineering

Reference Books

British Standards

Periodical

Organizations

Name Index

Subject Index

