How to Find Out About Economics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080166940, 9781483154831

How to Find Out About Economics

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Libraries and Technical Information Division

Authors: S. A. J. Parsons
Editors: G. Chandler
eBook ISBN: 9781483154831
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 242
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

How to Find Out About Economics focuses on information sources related to economics, including books, periodicals, government publications, and national and international organizations. The sources of arranged according to the Dewey Decimal Classification used by many libraries. This book is comprised of 17 chapters and begins with an overview of modern economics and guides to careers in economics. The following chapters focus on sources of employment registers and careers advice in economics; career and vocational guidance in the United States; and career patterns for economists. The discussion then turns to two categories of information relating to economics: bibliographical sources such as books, periodicals, abstracts, and similar printed documents; and non-bibliographical sources such as organizations and societies formed, for example, by economists or persons having an interest in economics. The book also considers libraries and their functions; guides to library resources; sources of education for careers in economics; and sources of economic history, business history, and biography. This monograph will be a useful resource for students and others interested in embarking on a career in economics.

Table of Contents


List of Illustrations

Preface

1. Careers for Economists

Modern Economics

The Demand for Economists

Guides to Careers

Employment Registers and Careers Advice

Careers Research and Advisory Center

Career and Vocational Guidance in the United States

Career Patterns for Economists

2. Finding Information on Economics

Dewey Classes: 330, 330.1

Bibliographies

Guides to Bibliographies

National Bibliographies

Subject Bibliographies

Guides to Reference Works

Publishers' and Booksellers' Catalogs

Reviews

Government Publications

Books on Economics

3. Libraries

The Functions of a Library

Using Libraries

Libraries in Britain

Guides to Library Resources

Library Facilities

Library Catalogs and Accessions Lists

Classification

The Personal Library

4. Dictionaries, Encyclopedias, Theses, and Translations

Dewey Classes: 330.3, 330.4

General Dictionaries

Economics Dictionaries

General Encyclopedias

Economics Encyclopedias

Translations

Bilingual and Multilingual Dictionaries

Theses

Research in Progress

5. Periodical Literature

Dewey Class: 330.5

Kinds of Periodical

Guides to Newspapers and Periodicals

Guides to Periodicals

Newspapers

A Short List of Periodicals

Indexes and Abstracts

6. Organizations. Part I: International Organizations

Dewey Class: 330.6

Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development

The United Nations

Inter-Governmental Agencies Related to the United Nations

United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization

Books on International Organizations

7. Organizations. Part II: National Organizations

Dewey Class: 330.6

British Government Bodies

Independent Organizations

American Societies

Economic Societies

Location of Societies

8. Education for Careers in Economics

Dewey Class: 330.7

Opportunities in Higher Education

University Entrance Requirements

University Degree Courses

The Open University

Polytechnics

University and College Prospectuses

Grants

Social Science Research Council Training Awards

Economics Education in the United States

Guides to Educational Facilities

The Economics Association

Developments in Teaching

9. Economic History, Business History, and Biography

Dewey Class: 330.9

Economic History

Bibliographies and Reference Works

Bibliographies on History and Economic History

Organizations

International Economic History Association

The Economic History Society

British Records Association

The Historical Association

Guides to Periodicals

Periodical Literature

Selected Books

Business History

Periodicals

Organizations

Books on Business History

Biography

Finding Biographical Information

Individual Economists

Economic Science Nobel Prize

10. Economic Geography; Land

Dewey Classes: 330.9, 333

Economic Geography

Reference Material

Dictionaries

Periodicals

Organizations

Maps and Atlases

British Government Publications

Selected Books

Land

Organizations

Selected Books

11. Labor

Dewey Class: 331

Catalog

Classification

Periodicals

Organizations

British Government Publications

Selected Books

12. Lucrative Capital

Dewey Class: 332

Bibliographies

Dictionaries

Periodicals

International Organizations

National Societies

British Government Publications

Books on Money and Banking

13. Co-Operative Systems, Collective Systems, and Schools

Dewey Classes: 334, 335

Co-Operative Systems

Selected Books

Collective Systems and Schools

Selected Books

14. Public Finance

Dewey Class: 336

International Organizations

British Government Publications

Selected Books

15. Production

Dewey Class: 338

Inter-Governmental Organizations

British Government Organizations

Other Organizations

Chambers of Commerce

British Government Publications

Reference Works

Selected Books

Food and Agriculture

International Organizations

National Organizations

British Government Publications

Selected Books

16. Distribution and Consumption, Tariffs, and International Trade

Dewey Classes: 339, 350.827, 382

Distribution and Consumption

Selected Books

Tariffs and International Trade

International Organizations

Selected Books

British Organizations Involved in Overseas Trade

Selected Books

17. Statistics

Dewey Classes: 310-319

Bibliography on Method

Bibliographies and Guides to Sources

Dictionaries

Organizations

Official Publications

Selected Books

Name Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
242
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483154831

About the Author

S. A. J. Parsons

About the Editor

G. Chandler

Affiliations and Expertise

Canberra, Australia

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.