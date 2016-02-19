How to Find Out About Economics focuses on information sources related to economics, including books, periodicals, government publications, and national and international organizations. The sources of arranged according to the Dewey Decimal Classification used by many libraries. This book is comprised of 17 chapters and begins with an overview of modern economics and guides to careers in economics. The following chapters focus on sources of employment registers and careers advice in economics; career and vocational guidance in the United States; and career patterns for economists. The discussion then turns to two categories of information relating to economics: bibliographical sources such as books, periodicals, abstracts, and similar printed documents; and non-bibliographical sources such as organizations and societies formed, for example, by economists or persons having an interest in economics. The book also considers libraries and their functions; guides to library resources; sources of education for careers in economics; and sources of economic history, business history, and biography. This monograph will be a useful resource for students and others interested in embarking on a career in economics.