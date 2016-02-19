How to Find Out About Economics
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Libraries and Technical Information Division
Description
How to Find Out About Economics focuses on information sources related to economics, including books, periodicals, government publications, and national and international organizations. The sources of arranged according to the Dewey Decimal Classification used by many libraries. This book is comprised of 17 chapters and begins with an overview of modern economics and guides to careers in economics. The following chapters focus on sources of employment registers and careers advice in economics; career and vocational guidance in the United States; and career patterns for economists. The discussion then turns to two categories of information relating to economics: bibliographical sources such as books, periodicals, abstracts, and similar printed documents; and non-bibliographical sources such as organizations and societies formed, for example, by economists or persons having an interest in economics. The book also considers libraries and their functions; guides to library resources; sources of education for careers in economics; and sources of economic history, business history, and biography. This monograph will be a useful resource for students and others interested in embarking on a career in economics.
Table of Contents
List of Illustrations
Preface
1. Careers for Economists
Modern Economics
The Demand for Economists
Guides to Careers
Employment Registers and Careers Advice
Careers Research and Advisory Center
Career and Vocational Guidance in the United States
Career Patterns for Economists
2. Finding Information on Economics
Dewey Classes: 330, 330.1
Bibliographies
Guides to Bibliographies
National Bibliographies
Subject Bibliographies
Guides to Reference Works
Publishers' and Booksellers' Catalogs
Reviews
Government Publications
Books on Economics
3. Libraries
The Functions of a Library
Using Libraries
Libraries in Britain
Guides to Library Resources
Library Facilities
Library Catalogs and Accessions Lists
Classification
The Personal Library
4. Dictionaries, Encyclopedias, Theses, and Translations
Dewey Classes: 330.3, 330.4
General Dictionaries
Economics Dictionaries
General Encyclopedias
Economics Encyclopedias
Translations
Bilingual and Multilingual Dictionaries
Theses
Research in Progress
5. Periodical Literature
Dewey Class: 330.5
Kinds of Periodical
Guides to Newspapers and Periodicals
Guides to Periodicals
Newspapers
A Short List of Periodicals
Indexes and Abstracts
6. Organizations. Part I: International Organizations
Dewey Class: 330.6
Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development
The United Nations
Inter-Governmental Agencies Related to the United Nations
United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization
Books on International Organizations
7. Organizations. Part II: National Organizations
Dewey Class: 330.6
British Government Bodies
Independent Organizations
American Societies
Economic Societies
Location of Societies
8. Education for Careers in Economics
Dewey Class: 330.7
Opportunities in Higher Education
University Entrance Requirements
University Degree Courses
The Open University
Polytechnics
University and College Prospectuses
Grants
Social Science Research Council Training Awards
Economics Education in the United States
Guides to Educational Facilities
The Economics Association
Developments in Teaching
9. Economic History, Business History, and Biography
Dewey Class: 330.9
Economic History
Bibliographies and Reference Works
Bibliographies on History and Economic History
Organizations
International Economic History Association
The Economic History Society
British Records Association
The Historical Association
Guides to Periodicals
Periodical Literature
Selected Books
Business History
Periodicals
Organizations
Books on Business History
Biography
Finding Biographical Information
Individual Economists
Economic Science Nobel Prize
10. Economic Geography; Land
Dewey Classes: 330.9, 333
Economic Geography
Reference Material
Dictionaries
Periodicals
Organizations
Maps and Atlases
British Government Publications
Selected Books
Land
Organizations
Selected Books
11. Labor
Dewey Class: 331
Catalog
Classification
Periodicals
Organizations
British Government Publications
Selected Books
12. Lucrative Capital
Dewey Class: 332
Bibliographies
Dictionaries
Periodicals
International Organizations
National Societies
British Government Publications
Books on Money and Banking
13. Co-Operative Systems, Collective Systems, and Schools
Dewey Classes: 334, 335
Co-Operative Systems
Selected Books
Collective Systems and Schools
Selected Books
14. Public Finance
Dewey Class: 336
International Organizations
British Government Publications
Selected Books
15. Production
Dewey Class: 338
Inter-Governmental Organizations
British Government Organizations
Other Organizations
Chambers of Commerce
British Government Publications
Reference Works
Selected Books
Food and Agriculture
International Organizations
National Organizations
British Government Publications
Selected Books
16. Distribution and Consumption, Tariffs, and International Trade
Dewey Classes: 339, 350.827, 382
Distribution and Consumption
Selected Books
Tariffs and International Trade
International Organizations
Selected Books
British Organizations Involved in Overseas Trade
Selected Books
17. Statistics
Dewey Classes: 310-319
Bibliography on Method
Bibliographies and Guides to Sources
Dictionaries
Organizations
Official Publications
Selected Books
Name Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 242
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1972
- Published:
- 1st January 1972
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483154831
About the Author
S. A. J. Parsons
About the Editor
G. Chandler
Affiliations and Expertise
Canberra, Australia