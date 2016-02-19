How to Find Out About Banking and Investment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080130453, 9781483136608

How to Find Out About Banking and Investment

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Libraries and Technical Information Division

Authors: Norman Burgess
Editors: G. Chandler
eBook ISBN: 9781483136608
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 312
Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483136608

About the Author

Norman Burgess

About the Editor

G. Chandler

Affiliations and Expertise

Canberra, Australia

