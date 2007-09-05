How to Cheat at Securing SQL Server 2005
1st Edition
Description
The perfect book for multi-tasked IT managers responsible for securing the latest version of SQL Server 2005.
SQL Server is the perfect product for the How to Cheat series. It is an ambitious product that, for the average SysAdmin, will present a difficult migration path from earlier versions and a vexing number of new features. How to Cheat promises help in order to get SQL Server secured as quickly and safely as possible.
Key Features
- Provides the multi-tasked Sys Admin with the essential information needed to perform the daily tasks
- Covers SQL Server 2005, which is a massive product with significant challenges for IT managers
- Emphasizes best-practice security measures
Readership
System administrators running SQL Server or Windows environments and looking for an updated concise guide to the product.
Table of Contents
- Technical Editor
- Companion Web Site
- Chapter 1: Introduction to SQL Server Security
- Introduction
- Security: Why Worry About It?
- Installing SQL Server
- Building Security into Your Application
- Managed Code
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 2: Surface Area Reduction
- Introduction
- SQL Server Surface Area
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 3: Roles
- Introduction
- Roles
- Situational Examples
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 4: Authentication and Granular Access
- Introduction
- Understanding the SQL Server Authentication Modes
- Endpoint Security
- Configuring Kerberos Support for Your SQL Server
- Auditing Authentication Attempts
- Understanding Granular Access
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 5: Schemas
- Introduction
- Understanding Schemas
- Changes Due to the User-Schema Separation
- Designing Schemas
- Managing Schemas
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 6: Password Policies
- Introduction
- Password Policies in SQL Server 2005
- SQL Server Scenarios
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 7: DDL Triggers
- Introduction
- DDL Triggers Explained
- Implementing DDL Triggers
- Managing DDL Triggers
- Scenarios for Deploying DDL Triggers
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 8: Data Encryption
- Introduction
- Data Encryption Explained
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 9: Reporting Services, Analysis Services, and Integration Services
- Introduction
- General SQL Server Best Security Practices
- Securing Reporting Services
- Securing Analysis Services
- Securing Integration Services
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Appendix A: Group Policies
- Group Policies Overview
- Software Installation and Maintenance
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Appendix B: Securing Active Directory
- Introduction
- Designing an Access Control Strategy for Directory Services
- Designing the Appropriate Group Strategy for Accessing Resources
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2007
- Published:
- 5th September 2007
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597491969
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080555546
About the Author
Mark Horninger
Mark Horninger , A+, Net+, Security+, MCSE+I, MCSD, MCAD,MCDBA, MCTS, MCITP, MCPD is President and founder of Haverford Consultants Inc.( http://www.haverford-consultants.com/ ), located in the suburbs of Philadelphia, PA. He develops custom applications and system engineering solutions, specializing primarily in Microsoft operating systems and Microsoft BackOffice products. He is also an adjunct professor at Kaplan University in the Web department. He has over 15 years of computer consulting experience and has passed 50+ Microsoft Certified Exams. During his career Mark has worked on many extensive and diverse projects including database development, application development, training, embedded systems development and Windows NT and 200x project rollout planning and implementations. Mark lives with his wife Debbie and two children in Havertown, PA. He is the author of Configuring and Troubleshooting Windows XP Professional MCSE Windows 2000 Professional Study Guide and Designing SQL Server 2000 Databases for .NET Enterprise Servers.
Affiliations and Expertise
A+, Net+, Security+, MCSE+I, MCSD, MCAD, MCDBA, MCTS, MCITP, MCPD, President of Haverford Consultants, Adjunct Professor, Kaplan University, Havertown, PA, USA