How to Cheat at Microsoft Vista Administration
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Chapter 1: Introducing and Installing Microsoft Vista
- Introduction
- Introduction to Windows Vista
- Installing Windows Vista
- Migrating to Windows Vista
- Migrating Previous Files and Settings
- Automating Windows Vista Installations
- Running Windows Vista
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 2: Installing and Maintaining Hardware Devices and Drivers
- Introduction
- Viewing Currently Installed Devices
- Installing and Maintaining Devices
- Device Drivers
- Using Automated Help with Hardware
- Customizing Hardware Devices
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 3: Customizing Desktop Properties
- Introduction
- Customizing the Display Appearance and Screensaver
- Customizing the Taskbar and Toolbar
- Customizing with Desktop Themes
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 4: Managing File Systems and Disks
- Introduction
- Managing Basic and Dynamic Disks
- Managing File System Formats, Partitions, and Volumes
- Increasing File System Performance
- Sharing File Systems
- Implementing Local and Network File System Security
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 5: General Administrative Tasks
- Introduction
- Backup and Recovery
- Printer Management
- Administer via Remote
- Scheduling Tasks and Managing Time and Date
- Working with Power Plans
- Managing Services
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 6: Managing Local Networking Essentials
- Introduction
- A New Generation of TCP/IP
- Configuring TCP/IP in Vista
- The Network and Sharing Center
- The Network Map
- Network Access Protection
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 7: Managing the Wireless World and Its Security
- Introduction
- What’s New with Wireless in Vista?
- Understanding Wireless Security in Vista
- Installing a Wireless Network
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 8: Managing Security Essentials
- Introduction
- Managing the Windows Firewall and IPSec
- Managing Patching
- Managing Malware Protection
- Managing Internet Browser Security
- Managing User Account Controls
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 9: Securing User Access
- Improving the Logon Architecture
- User Account Control
- Managing User Accounts
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 10: Tuning for Better Performance
- Introduction
- The Windows Experience Index
- Optimizing Windows Startup
- Optimizing the Hard Disk
- Optimizing Memory
- Optimizing Applications
- Optimizing the Network Connection
- Monitoring Performance
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Chapter 11: Troubleshooting
- Introduction
- Working with Windows Remote Assistance
- Working with Logs and Errors
- Network Connectivity and TCP/IP
- Data Access Issues
- Windows Help and Support
- Problem Reports and Solutions
- Summary
- Solutions Fast Track
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Index
Description
The Perfect Reference for the Multitasked SysAdmin The Microsoft Windows Vista operating system offers several changes and improvements over its predecessors. It not only brings a new and redesigned interface, but also improves on many administrative utilities and management consoles. It also enhances the system’s reliability, performance, and problem-solving tools. As administrators, Vista will sometimes look like its predecessor, Windows XP, and at other times, look like an all-new operating system. How to Cheat will help you get Vista up and running as quickly and safely as possible and provide you with a solid idea of all the important changes and improvements the new Microsoft Vista OS has to offer.
In the book you will:
- Automate Windows Vista Installation See how Windows installations can be automated for large-scale deployments using the Windows Automated Installation Kit (WAIK).
- Install and Maintain Devices Windows Vista contains device drivers for hundreds of PnP devices, and the Device Manager snap-in is the main utility on a local computer for managing them.
- Customize Appearances, Taskbars, and Toolbars See how to use a personalization page, use the taskbar, and customize desktop themes.
- Manage File System Formats, Partitions, and Volumes Learn how Windows Vista supports basic and dynamic volumes and two partition styles: MBR and GPT.
- Increase File System Performance Learn how using tools such as disk defragging, cluster size adjustment, removing short filename support, and compression can help with performance.
- Administer via Remote Remote Desktop and Windows Firewall can help administrators perform administrative tasks on remote computers.
- Managing Services The Services utility allows you to view the status of services, as well as to disable nonessential services.
- Configure TCP/IP in Vista See how to configure TCP/IP (both IPv4 and IPv6) via the user interface or via the netsh command.
- See What’s New with Wireless in Vista Understand wireless security and learn how to install a wireless network.
- Optimize Windows Startup, the Hard Disk, and More Optimize memory, applications, and the network connection, and see how to monitor performance.
Contents Include Introducing and Installing Microsoft Vista Installing and Maintaining Hardware Devices and Drivers Customizing Desktop Properties Managing File Systems and Disks General Administration Tasks Managing Local Networking Essentials Managing the Wireless World and Its Security Managing Security Essentials Securing User Access Tuning for Better Performance Troubleshooting
Key Features
- Provides the multi-tasked SysAdmin with the essential information needed to perform the daily tasks
- Covers the major new release of Windows, which will create significant challenges for IT managers
- Emphasizes best-practice security measures
Readership
System administrators
About the Authors
Jan Kanclirz Author
Jan Kanclirz Jr. (CCIE #12136-Security, CCSP, CCNP, CCIP, CCNA, CCDA, INFOSEC Professional, Cisco WLAN Support/Design Specialist) is currently a Senior Network Information Security Architect at IBM Global Services. Jan specializes in multi vendor designs and post-sale implementations for several technologies such as VPNs, IPS/IDS, LAN/WAN, firewalls, content networking, wireless and VoIP. Beyond network designs and engineering Jan’s background includes extensive experience with open source applications and Linux. Jan has contributed to several Syngress book titles: Managing and Securing Cisco SWAN, Practical VoIP Security and How to Cheat at Securing a Wireless Network.
In addition to Jan’s full-time position at IBM G.S., Jan runs a security portal www.MakeSecure.com, where he dedicates his time to security awareness and consulting. Jan lives in Colorado, where he enjoys outdoor adventures.
Affiliations and Expertise
(CCIE #12136-Security, CCSP, CCNP, CCIP, CCNA, CCDA, INFOSEC Professional, Cisco WLAN Support/Design Specialist), Senior Network Information Security Architect, IBM Global Services