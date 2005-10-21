How to Cheat at IT Project Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781597490375, 9780080488974

How to Cheat at IT Project Management

1st Edition

Authors: Susan Snedaker
eBook ISBN: 9780080488974
Paperback ISBN: 9781597490375
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 21st October 2005
Page Count: 416
Table of Contents

Instructions for online access

Acknowledgments

Author

Technical Editor

Author acknowledgments

Foreword

Chapter 1: What’s project management got to do with IT?

Introduction

Business Process Improvement Systems

Overview of Project Management

Project Success Factors

Four Project Constraints

Projects, Programs, and Portfolios

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 2: What’s corporate strategy got to do with IT?

Introduction

Overview of Corporate Strategy in Today’s Environment

Aligning IT with Corporate Strategy: Taking It One Step Further

Understanding Your Company’s Strategies

Developing Your IT Strategy

Assessing Your Current IT Environment

Developing Your IT Operational Roadmap

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 3: Navigating corporate politics

Introduction

Corporate Politics: A Primer

Understanding Sources of Power

Understanding Methods of Influence

The Power Paradox

Working Effectively in a Political Environment

Breaking Up Political Logjams

Effective Countermeasures

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 4: Managing the IT project team

Introduction

Today’s Management Environment

What People Really Want

Work Styles and the Project Team

Culture Matters

Men, Women, and Technology

Developing High Performance Teams

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 5: Defining IT projects

Introduction

Project Management Process Overview

Project Origins

Validating the Project Proposal

Defining the Project

Developing the Project Proposal

Identifying the Project Sponsor

Gaining Validated Project Proposal Approval

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 6: Organizing IT projects

Introduction

Identifying Project Objectives

Identifying Stakeholders

Identifying Project Requirements

Refining Project Parameters

Defining Project Infrastructure

Defining Project Processes

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 7: Quality from the ground up

Introduction

Quality Overview

Planning Quality

Monitoring Quality

Testing Quality

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 8: Forming the IT project team

Introduction

Identifying Project Team Requirements

Identifying Staffing Requirements and Constraints

Defining Roles and Responsibilities

Acquiring Needed Staff

Forming the Team

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 9: Planning IT projects

Introduction

Creating the Work Breakdown Structure

Creating A Network Diagram

Creating the Project Schedule

Creating the Project Budget

Identifying Project Risks

Planning Project Communications

Finalizing the Project Plan

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 10: Managing IT projects

Introduction

Initiating Project Work

Monitoring Project Progress

Managing Project Change

Managing Project Risk

Managing the Project Team

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 11: Tracking IT projects

Introduction

Technical Tracking Tools

Testing Project Deliverables

Preparing for Implementation, Deployment, and Operational Transfer

Resolving Common Project Problems

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Chapter 12: Closing out IT projects

Introduction

Closing Out Project Activities

Preparing Final Documentation

Final Project Sign-Off

Review Lessons Learned

Administrative Closure

Final Team Meeting

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Frequently Asked Questions

Index

Description

This book is written with the IT professional in mind. It provides a clear, concise system for managing IT projects, regardless of the size or complexity of the project. It avoids the jargon and complexity of traditional project management (PM) books. Instead, it provides a unique approach to IT project management, combining strategic business concepts (project ROI, strategic alignment, etc.) with the very practical, step-by-step instructions for developing and managing a successful IT project. It’s short enough to be easily read and used but long enough to be comprehensive in the right places.

Key Features

  • Essential information on how to provide a clear, concise system for managing IT projects, regardless of the size or complexity of the project
  • As IT jobs are outsourced, there is a growing demand for project managers to manage outsourced IT projects
  • Companion Web site for the book provides dozens of working templates to help readers manage their own IT projects

Readership

This book is written with the IT professional in mind. It provides a clear, concise system for managing IT projects, regardless of the size or complexity of the project. It avoids the jargon and complexity of traditional project management (PM) books. Instead, it provides a unique approach to IT project management, combining strategic business concepts (project ROI, strategic alignment, etc.) with the very practical, step-by-step instructions for developing and managing a successful IT project. It's short enough to be easily read and used but long enough to be comprehensive in the right places.

Details

No. of pages:
416
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780080488974
Paperback ISBN:
9781597490375

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Susan Snedaker Author

Susan Snedaker, currently Director of IT and Information Security Officer at a large community hospital in Arizona, which has achieved HIMSS Analytics Stage 7 (EMR) certification and has been voted 100 Most Wired Hospitals two years in a row. Susan has over 20 years’ experience working in IT in both technical and executive positions including with Microsoft, Honeywell, and VirtualTeam Consulting. Her experience in executive roles has honed her extensive strategic and operational experience in managing data centers, core infrastructure, hardware, software and IT projects involving both small and large teams. Susan holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) and a Bachelors degree in Management. She is a Certified Professional in Healthcare Information Management Systems (CPHIMS), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), and was previously certified as a Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE), a Microsoft Certified Trainer (MCT). Susan also holds a certificate in Advanced Project Management from Stanford University and an Executive Certificate in International Management from Thunderbird University’s Garvin School of International Management. She is the author of six books and numerous chapters on a variety of technical and IT subjects.

Affiliations and Expertise

MCSE, MCT Founder, Virtual Team Consulting, Tucson, AZ, USA

