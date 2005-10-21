How to Cheat at IT Project Management
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: What’s project management got to do with IT?
Introduction
Business Process Improvement Systems
Overview of Project Management
Project Success Factors
Four Project Constraints
Projects, Programs, and Portfolios
Summary
Chapter 2: What’s corporate strategy got to do with IT?
Introduction
Overview of Corporate Strategy in Today’s Environment
Aligning IT with Corporate Strategy: Taking It One Step Further
Understanding Your Company’s Strategies
Developing Your IT Strategy
Assessing Your Current IT Environment
Developing Your IT Operational Roadmap
Summary
Chapter 3: Navigating corporate politics
Introduction
Corporate Politics: A Primer
Understanding Sources of Power
Understanding Methods of Influence
The Power Paradox
Working Effectively in a Political Environment
Breaking Up Political Logjams
Effective Countermeasures
Summary
Chapter 4: Managing the IT project team
Introduction
Today’s Management Environment
What People Really Want
Work Styles and the Project Team
Culture Matters
Men, Women, and Technology
Developing High Performance Teams
Summary
Chapter 5: Defining IT projects
Introduction
Project Management Process Overview
Project Origins
Validating the Project Proposal
Defining the Project
Developing the Project Proposal
Identifying the Project Sponsor
Gaining Validated Project Proposal Approval
Summary
Chapter 6: Organizing IT projects
Introduction
Identifying Project Objectives
Identifying Stakeholders
Identifying Project Requirements
Refining Project Parameters
Defining Project Infrastructure
Defining Project Processes
Summary
Chapter 7: Quality from the ground up
Introduction
Quality Overview
Planning Quality
Monitoring Quality
Testing Quality
Summary
Chapter 8: Forming the IT project team
Introduction
Identifying Project Team Requirements
Identifying Staffing Requirements and Constraints
Defining Roles and Responsibilities
Acquiring Needed Staff
Forming the Team
Summary
Chapter 9: Planning IT projects
Introduction
Creating the Work Breakdown Structure
Creating A Network Diagram
Creating the Project Schedule
Creating the Project Budget
Identifying Project Risks
Planning Project Communications
Finalizing the Project Plan
Summary
Chapter 10: Managing IT projects
Introduction
Initiating Project Work
Monitoring Project Progress
Managing Project Change
Managing Project Risk
Managing the Project Team
Summary
Chapter 11: Tracking IT projects
Introduction
Technical Tracking Tools
Testing Project Deliverables
Preparing for Implementation, Deployment, and Operational Transfer
Resolving Common Project Problems
Summary
Chapter 12: Closing out IT projects
Introduction
Closing Out Project Activities
Preparing Final Documentation
Final Project Sign-Off
Review Lessons Learned
Administrative Closure
Final Team Meeting
Summary
Index
Description
This book is written with the IT professional in mind. It provides a clear, concise system for managing IT projects, regardless of the size or complexity of the project. It avoids the jargon and complexity of traditional project management (PM) books. Instead, it provides a unique approach to IT project management, combining strategic business concepts (project ROI, strategic alignment, etc.) with the very practical, step-by-step instructions for developing and managing a successful IT project. It’s short enough to be easily read and used but long enough to be comprehensive in the right places.
Key Features
- Essential information on how to provide a clear, concise system for managing IT projects, regardless of the size or complexity of the project
- As IT jobs are outsourced, there is a growing demand for project managers to manage outsourced IT projects
- Companion Web site for the book provides dozens of working templates to help readers manage their own IT projects
Readership
About the Authors
Susan Snedaker Author
Susan Snedaker, currently Director of IT and Information Security Officer at a large community hospital in Arizona, which has achieved HIMSS Analytics Stage 7 (EMR) certification and has been voted 100 Most Wired Hospitals two years in a row. Susan has over 20 years’ experience working in IT in both technical and executive positions including with Microsoft, Honeywell, and VirtualTeam Consulting. Her experience in executive roles has honed her extensive strategic and operational experience in managing data centers, core infrastructure, hardware, software and IT projects involving both small and large teams. Susan holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) and a Bachelors degree in Management. She is a Certified Professional in Healthcare Information Management Systems (CPHIMS), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), and was previously certified as a Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE), a Microsoft Certified Trainer (MCT). Susan also holds a certificate in Advanced Project Management from Stanford University and an Executive Certificate in International Management from Thunderbird University’s Garvin School of International Management. She is the author of six books and numerous chapters on a variety of technical and IT subjects.
Affiliations and Expertise
MCSE, MCT Founder, Virtual Team Consulting, Tucson, AZ, USA