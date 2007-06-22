How to Cheat at IIS 7 Server Administration - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781597491556, 9780080553542

How to Cheat at IIS 7 Server Administration

1st Edition

Editors: Chris Adams
eBook ISBN: 9780080553542
Paperback ISBN: 9781597491556
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 22nd June 2007
Page Count: 384
Table of Contents

Technical Editor

Foreword

About the Author

Preface

Chapter 1: Getting Started with IIS 7.0

Introduction

Inside the Changes in IIS 7.0

IIS 6.0 versus IIS 7.0: The Delta

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Chapter 2: Installation of IIS 7.0

Introduction

Install Types Available in IIS 7.0

Installation Feature Sets

IIS 7.0 Modules

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Chapter 3: The Extensible Core Server

Introduction

Understanding Development Advantages in IIS 7.0

Extending IIS 7.0 with Native (C\C++) Modules

Enabling Managed Code (ASP.NET)in IIS 7.0

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Chapter 4: Get Started with IIS 7.0’s Configuration

Introduction

Introducing ApplicationHost.config

Enabling Delegated Administration in IIS 7.0

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Chapter 5: Administration of an IIS 7.0 Web Server

Introduction

Accomplishing Tasks Using IIS Manager

Accessing Information Using AppCmd.exe

Configuring and Using Trace Log Data with AppCmd

Writing Scripts Using the New WMI Provider

Managed Code Administration: Inside Microsoft.Web.Administration

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Chapter 6: Troubleshooting 101: Diagnostics in IIS 7.0

Introduction

Using IIS 7.0’s Custom Detailed Errors

Inside IIS 7.0’s Failed Request Tracing

Breakpoints: Extending IIS 7.0’s Tracing

Reality: Inside What Tracing Can’t Do in IIS 7.0

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Chapter 7: Putting It All Together

Introduction

Migrating to IIS 7.0

The Developer’s Call to Arms

Summary

Solutions Fast Track

Appendix A: Monitoring IIS 6.0 with Microsoft Log Parser

Appendix B: SQL Grammar Reference

Appendix C: Function Reference

Appendix D: Input Format Reference

Appendix E: Output Format Reference

Index

Description

According to Microsoft, Internet Information Services (IIS) 7.0 is a web server that provides a secure, easy to manage platform for developing and reliably hosting Web applications and services. With the new version of IIS, there are more security options, 40 new feature models that allow administrators to customize their settings, and a new set of administration tools. Administrators migrating from version 6 will find this How to Cheat book the perfect vehicle for getting up to speed fast on the new version. IIS version 7 is the perfect product for the How to Cheat series. This new version from Microsoft is an ambitious overhaul that tries to balance the growing needs for performance, cost effectiveness, and security. For the average SysAdmin, it will present a difficult migration path from earlier versions and a vexing number of new features. How to Cheat promises help get IIS 7 up and running as quickly and safely as possible.

Key Features

  • Provides the multi-tasked SysAdmin with the essential information needed to perform the daily tasks
  • Emphasizes best-practice security measures
  • Cover the major new release of IIS 7, which will create significant challenges for IT managers

Readership

System Administrators responsible for the day-to-day operation of IIS.

About the Editors

Chris Adams Editor

Chris Adams is IIS Program Manager for Microsoft. Chris spends his time building and reviewing technical content for IIS, working with IIS Most Valuable Professionals (MVP), and spear-heading programs to best reach customers for the IIS team. Chris was formally a Microsoft Product Support Services (PSS) engineer, technical lead, and supportability lead for the IIS product and has deep, technical experience in the usage and functionality of IIS 4.0, 5.0, 5.1, 6.0, and 7.0. Chris is currently Microsoft certified as a MCP, MCSA, and MCSE.

Affiliations and Expertise

IIS Program Manager, Microsoft

