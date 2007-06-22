How to Cheat at IIS 7 Server Administration
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Technical Editor
Foreword
About the Author
Preface
Chapter 1: Getting Started with IIS 7.0
Introduction
Inside the Changes in IIS 7.0
IIS 6.0 versus IIS 7.0: The Delta
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Chapter 2: Installation of IIS 7.0
Introduction
Install Types Available in IIS 7.0
Installation Feature Sets
IIS 7.0 Modules
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Chapter 3: The Extensible Core Server
Introduction
Understanding Development Advantages in IIS 7.0
Extending IIS 7.0 with Native (C\C++) Modules
Enabling Managed Code (ASP.NET)in IIS 7.0
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Chapter 4: Get Started with IIS 7.0’s Configuration
Introduction
Introducing ApplicationHost.config
Enabling Delegated Administration in IIS 7.0
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Chapter 5: Administration of an IIS 7.0 Web Server
Introduction
Accomplishing Tasks Using IIS Manager
Accessing Information Using AppCmd.exe
Configuring and Using Trace Log Data with AppCmd
Writing Scripts Using the New WMI Provider
Managed Code Administration: Inside Microsoft.Web.Administration
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Chapter 6: Troubleshooting 101: Diagnostics in IIS 7.0
Introduction
Using IIS 7.0’s Custom Detailed Errors
Inside IIS 7.0’s Failed Request Tracing
Breakpoints: Extending IIS 7.0’s Tracing
Reality: Inside What Tracing Can’t Do in IIS 7.0
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Chapter 7: Putting It All Together
Introduction
Migrating to IIS 7.0
The Developer’s Call to Arms
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Appendix A: Monitoring IIS 6.0 with Microsoft Log Parser
Appendix B: SQL Grammar Reference
Appendix C: Function Reference
Appendix D: Input Format Reference
Appendix E: Output Format Reference
Index
Description
According to Microsoft, Internet Information Services (IIS) 7.0 is a web server that provides a secure, easy to manage platform for developing and reliably hosting Web applications and services. With the new version of IIS, there are more security options, 40 new feature models that allow administrators to customize their settings, and a new set of administration tools. Administrators migrating from version 6 will find this How to Cheat book the perfect vehicle for getting up to speed fast on the new version. IIS version 7 is the perfect product for the How to Cheat series. This new version from Microsoft is an ambitious overhaul that tries to balance the growing needs for performance, cost effectiveness, and security. For the average SysAdmin, it will present a difficult migration path from earlier versions and a vexing number of new features. How to Cheat promises help get IIS 7 up and running as quickly and safely as possible.
Key Features
- Provides the multi-tasked SysAdmin with the essential information needed to perform the daily tasks
- Emphasizes best-practice security measures
- Cover the major new release of IIS 7, which will create significant challenges for IT managers
Readership
System Administrators responsible for the day-to-day operation of IIS.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2007
- Published:
- 22nd June 2007
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080553542
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597491556
About the Editors
Chris Adams Editor
Chris Adams is IIS Program Manager for Microsoft. Chris spends his time building and reviewing technical content for IIS, working with IIS Most Valuable Professionals (MVP), and spear-heading programs to best reach customers for the IIS team. Chris was formally a Microsoft Product Support Services (PSS) engineer, technical lead, and supportability lead for the IIS product and has deep, technical experience in the usage and functionality of IIS 4.0, 5.0, 5.1, 6.0, and 7.0. Chris is currently Microsoft certified as a MCP, MCSA, and MCSE.
Affiliations and Expertise
IIS Program Manager, Microsoft