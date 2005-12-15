How to Cheat at Designing Security for a Windows Server 2003 Network
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: The Assessment Stage Chapter 2: Developing the Active Directory Infrastructure Design Chapter 3: Developing the Network Service Design Chapter 4: Designing the Logical Components Chapter 5: Name Resolution Chapter 6: Remote Access and Address Management Chapter 7: Service Sizing and Placement Chapter 8: The Physical Design
Windows 2003 Server is unquestionably the dominant enterprise level operating system in the industry, with 95% of all companies running it. And for the last tow years, over 50% of all product upgrades have been security related. Securing Windows Server, according to bill gates, is the company's #1 priority.
While considering the security needs of your organiztion, you need to balance the human and the technical in order to create the best security design for your organization. Securing a Windows Server 2003 enterprise network is hardly a small undertaking, but it becomes quite manageable if you approach it in an organized and systematic way. This includes configuring software, services, and protocols to meet an organization’s security needs.
The Perfect Guide if "System Administrator is NOT your primary job function
Avoid "time drains" configuring the many different security standards built into Windows 2003
Secure VPN and Extranet Communications
System Administrators, Managers who may responsible for the Windows 2003 network's security that may not be IT professionals
