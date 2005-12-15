How to Cheat at Designing Security for a Windows Server 2003 Network - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781597492430, 9780080488967

How to Cheat at Designing Security for a Windows Server 2003 Network

1st Edition

Authors: Chris Ruston Chris Peiris
eBook ISBN: 9780080488967
Paperback ISBN: 9781597492430
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 15th December 2005
Page Count: 500
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
30.99
26.34
4700.00
3995.00
48.14
40.92
44.95
38.21
33.95
28.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
32.95
28.01
41.95
35.66
25.99
22.09
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: The Assessment Stage Chapter 2: Developing the Active Directory Infrastructure Design Chapter 3: Developing the Network Service Design Chapter 4: Designing the Logical Components Chapter 5: Name Resolution Chapter 6: Remote Access and Address Management Chapter 7: Service Sizing and Placement Chapter 8: The Physical Design

Description

Windows 2003 Server is unquestionably the dominant enterprise level operating system in the industry, with 95% of all companies running it. And for the last tow years, over 50% of all product upgrades have been security related. Securing Windows Server, according to bill gates, is the company's #1 priority.

While considering the security needs of your organiztion, you need to balance the human and the technical in order to create the best security design for your organization. Securing a Windows Server 2003 enterprise network is hardly a small undertaking, but it becomes quite manageable if you approach it in an organized and systematic way. This includes configuring software, services, and protocols to meet an organization’s security needs.

Key Features

  • The Perfect Guide if "System Administrator is NOT your primary job function

  • Avoid "time drains" configuring the many different security standards built into Windows 2003

  • Secure VPN and Extranet Communications

Readership

System Administrators, Managers who may responsible for the Windows 2003 network's security that may not be IT professionals

Details

No. of pages:
500
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780080488967
Paperback ISBN:
9781597492430

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Chris Ruston Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Perot Systems, UK

Chris Peiris Author

Affiliations and Expertise

IT Specialist with the University of Pennsylvania, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.