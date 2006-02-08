How to Cheat at Designing a Windows Server 2003 Active Directory Infrastructure
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: The Assessment Stage Chapter 2: Developing the Active Directory Infrastructure Design Chapter 3: Developing the Network Service Design Chapter 4: Designing the Logical Components Chapter 5: Name Resolution Chapter 6: Remote Access and Address Management Chapter 7: Service Sizing and Placement Chapter 8: The Physical Design
Windows 2003 Server is unquestionably the dominant enterprise level operating system in the industry, with 95% of all companies running it. And for the last tow years, over 50% of all product upgrades have been security related. Securing Windows Server, according to bill gates, is the company's #1 priority.
The book will start off by teaching readers to create the conceptual design of their Active Directory infrastructure by gathering and analyzing business and technical requirements. Next, readers will create the logical design for an Active Directory infrastructure. Here the book starts to drill deeper and focus on aspects such as group policy design. Finally, readers will learn to create the physical design for an active directory and network Infrastructure including DNS server placement; DC and GC placements and Flexible Single Master Operations (FSMO) role placement.
The next book in our best selling and critically acclaimed How to Cheat series. This is the perfect book for users who have already purchased How to Cheat at Managing Windows 2003 Small Business Server.
- Active Directory is the market leader in the directory services space, and 57% of all Microsoft corporate customers have deployed AD
- Follows Syngress's proven "How To Cheat" methodology
- Companion Web site offers dozens of templates, "Cheat Sheets", and checklists for readers
System Administrators, Managers who may responsible for the Windows 2003 network's security that may not be IT professionals
Michael Cross is a SharePoint Administrator and Developer, and has worked in the areas of software development, Web design, hardware installation/repairs, database administration, graphic design, and network administration. Working for law enforcement, he is part of an Information Technology team that provides support to over 1,000 civilian and uniformed users. His theory is that when the users carry guns, you tend to be more motivated in solving their problems.
Michael has a diverse background in technology. He was the first computer forensic analyst for a local police service, and performed digital forensic examinations on computers involved in criminal investigations. Over five years, he recovered and examined evidence involved in a wide range of crimes, inclusive to homicides, fraud, and possession of child pornography. In addition to this, he successfully tracked numerous individuals electronically, as in cases involving threatening e-mail. He has consulted and assisted in numerous cases dealing with computer-related/Internet crimes and served as an expert witness on computers for criminal trials. In 2007, he was awarded a Police Commendation for work he did in developing a system to track local high-risk offenders and sexual offenders.
With extensive experience in Web design and Internet-related technologies, Michael has created and maintained numerous Web sites and implementations of Microsoft SharePoint. This has included public Web sites, private ones on corporate intranets, and solutions that integrate them. In doing so, he has incorporated and promoted social networking features, created software to publish press releases online, and developed a wide variety of solutions that make it easier to get work done.
Michael has been a freelance writer and technical editor on over four dozen I.T. related books, as well as writing material for other genres. He previously taught as an instructor and has written courseware for IT training courses. He has also made presentations on Internet safety, SharePoint and other topics related to computers and the Internet. Despite his experience as a speaker, he still finds his wife won't listen to him.
Over the years, Michael has acquired a number of certifications from Microsoft, Novell and Comptia, including MCSE, MCP+I, CNA, Network+. When he isn’t writing or otherwise attached to a computer, he spends as much time as possible with the joys of his life: his lovely wife, Jennifer; darling daughter Sara; adorable daughter Emily; and charming son Jason.
For the latest information on him, his projects, and a variety of other topics, you can follow him on Twitter @mybinarydreams, visit his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mybinarydreams, follow him on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/in/mcross1, or read his blog at http://mybinarydreams.wordpress.com.
SharePoint Administrator / Developer, Former Computer Forensic Examiner with Police Services in the Niagara Region of Ontario, Canada
CIO of Innovative Technology Consultants and Company, Inc, USA