How to Cheat at Configuring ISA Server 2004
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Installing and Configuring the ISA Firewall Software; Creating and Using ISA 2004 Firewall Access Policy; Publishing Network Services with ISA 2004 Firewalls; Creating Remote Access and Site-to Site-VPNs with ISA Firewalls; ISA 2004 Stateful Inspection and Application Layer Filtering; Accelerating Web Performance with ISA 2004 Caching Capabilities; Using ISA Server 2004’s Monitoring, Logging, and Reporting Tools
Description
How to Cheat at Configuring ISA (Internet Security and Acceleration) Server 2004 meets the needs of system administrators for a concise, step-by-step guide to getting one of Microsoft's most complex server products up and running. While books twice its size may be perfect for network designers and security specialists, this is written for the person in the trenches actually running the network day to day.
How to Cheat at Configuring ISA Server 2004 is written for the vast majority of Windows System Administrators with too much to do and too little time in which to do it. Unlike books twice its size, this is a concise, to-the-point guide.
Key Features
Administrators daily jobs - too many mission critical tasks in too little time. A quick reference to ISA Server
Written by Dr. Tom Shinder, the undisputed authority on Installing, Configuring, Managing and Troubleshooting ISA Server
Includes independent advice on when the "Microsoft Way" works, and when another approach might be more appropriate to your situation
Readership
System administrators.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 616
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2006
- Published:
- 16th March 2006
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080488950
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597490573
About the Authors
Debra Littlejohn Shinder Author
Debra Littlejohn Shinder is a technology consultant, trainer and writer who has authored a number of books on computer operating systems, networking, and client and server security over the last fourteen years. These include Scene of the Cybercrime: Computer Forensics Handbook, published by Syngress, and Computer Networking Essentials, published by Cisco Press. She is co-author, with her husband, Dr. Thomas Shinder, of the best-selling Configuring ISA Server 2000, Configuring ISA Server 2004, and ISA Server and Beyond.
Deb has been a tech editor, developmental editor and contributor on over 20 additional books on networking and security subjects, as well as study guides for Microsoft's MCSE exams, CompTIA's Security+ exam and TruSecure’s ICSA certification. She formerly edited the Element K Inside Windows Server Security journal. She authored a weekly column for TechRepublic’s Windows blog, called Microsoft Insights and a monthly column on Cybercrime, and is a regular contributor to their Security blog, Smart Phones blog and other TR blogs. She is the lead author on Windowsecurity.com and ISAServer.org, and her articles have appeared in print magazines such as Windows IT Pro (formerly Windows & .NET) Magazine. She has authored training material, corporate whitepapers, marketing material, webinars and product documentation for Microsoft Corporation, Intel, Hewlett-Packard, DigitalThink, GFI Software, Sunbelt Software, CNET and other technology companies.
Deb specializes in security issues, cybercrime/computer forensics and Microsoft server products; she has been awarded Microsoft’s Most Valuable Professional (MVP) status in Enterprise Security for eight years in a row. A former police officer and police academy instructor, she has taught many courses at Eastfield College in Mesquite, TX and sits on the board of the Criminal Justice Training Center there. She is a fourth generation Texan and lives and works in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Affiliations and Expertise
MCSE, Technology consultant, trainer, and writer
Thomas W Shinder Author
Dr. Tom Shinder is a 17 year veteran of the IT industry. Prior to entering IT, Dr. Tom graduated from the University of Illinois College of Medicine with a Doctor of Medicine and was a practicing neurologist with special interests in epilepsy and multiple sclerosis. Dr. Tom began his career in IT as a consultant, and has worked with many large companies, including Fina Oil, Microsoft, IBM, HP, Dell and many others. He started his writing career toward the end of the 1990s and has published over 30 books on Windows, Windows Networking, Windows Security and ISA Server/TMG, UAG and Microsoft DirectAccess. For over a decade, ISA Server and TMG were Tom’s passions, and he ran the popular web site www.isaserver.org, in addition to writing 8 books on ISA/TMG. Tom joined Microsoft in December of 2009 as a member of the UAG DirectAccess team and started the popular “Edge Man” blog that covered UAG DirectAccess. He is currently a Principal Knowledge Engineer in the Server and Cloud Division Information Experience Group Solution’s Team and his primary focus now is private cloud – with special interests in private cloud infrastructure and security.
Affiliations and Expertise
Member of Microsoft’s ISA Server Beta Team and Microsoft MVP for ISA Server, Dallas, TX, U.S.A.