How to Build a Business Rules Engine
1st Edition
Extending Application Functionality through Metadata Engineering
Table of Contents
What Are Business Rules and Business Rules Engines. Why Build a Business Rules Engine. Data Modeling and Database Design. Who Defines Business Rules and When Do They Do It. The Atomicity of Business Rules. The "Black Box" Problem. The Components of a Business Rules Engine. Populating Table Data in the Repository. Populating Column Data in the Repository. Populating Relationship and Subtype Data in the Repository. Populating Reference Data in the Repository. Defining Business Processes and Related Information. Extending the Database. Managing the Database. Implementing a Simple Business Rule. More Edit Validation Rules, Rule Components, and Rule Versions. Rule Types for Checking Referential Integrity. Working with Batch Processes: Setting Indicators and Reference Data Code Values. Implementing Rule Types Using Relationships and Subtipes. Rules with Subtypes and Business Metadata. Debugging in Business Rules Engines. Managing the Business Rules Engine. Appendix A: Using the Sample Application.
Description
· This is the only book that demonstrates how to develop a business rules engine. Covers user requirements, data modeling, metadata, and more. · A sample application is used throughout the book to illustrate concepts. The code for the sample application is available online at http://www.refdataportal.com. · Includes conceptual overview chapters suitable for management-level readers, including general introduction, business justification, development and implementation considerations, and more.
Key Features
· This is the only book that demonstrates how to develop a business rules engine. Covers user requirements, data modeling, metadata, and more. · A sample application is used throughout the book to illustrate concepts. The code for the sample application is available online at http://www.refdataportal.com. · Includes conceptual overview chapters suitable for management-level readers, including general introduction, business justification, development and implementation considerations, and more.
Readership
database designers, data modelers, database administrators, software engineers, systems architects, project leader, project manager, programmer, and other IT staff
Details
- No. of pages:
- 483
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2004
- Published:
- 29th October 2003
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080491479
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781558609181
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Malcolm Chisholm Author
Malcolm Chisholm holds an M.A. from the University of Oxford, a Ph.D.from the University of Bristol, and has over 20 years of experience in information technology. His expertise has allowed him to work in various industries focusing on systems development and data administration. Recently he has worked with the United Nations Development Program and Deloitte and Touche.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Askget.com, Holmdel, NJ