How Plants Communicate with their Biotic Environment, Volume 82

Part 1: Plant-Plant Communication

Chapter One. From the Lab Bench to the Forest: Ecology and Defence Mechanisms of Volatile-Mediated ‘Talking Trees’

1. Introduction

2. Plants Biosynthesize and Emit Volatile Organic Chemicals in Response to Herbivory: How Do Plant–Plant Signals Emerge?

3. Lab-Based Advances in Plant–Plant Communication

4. The Evolution of Plant–Plant Signals: Has Plant–Plant Signalling Selected for Emission and Perception of Particular Volatile Organic Chemicals?

5. The Ecological Consequences of Plant–Plant Signals: Do Plant–Plant Signals Matter Compared to Other Types of Defence?

Chapter Two. Allelopathy and the Role of Allelochemicals in Plant Defence

1. Introduction

2. Plant Defence and the Role of Allelochemicals

3. Classification of Secondary Metabolites

4. Allelochemical Mode of Action

5. Localization and Transport of Allelochemicals in Donor Plants

6. Factors Influencing the Release of Allelochemicals From the Plant

7. Role(s) of Allelochemicals in the Rhizosphere, in Neighbouring Plants and Other Organisms

8. Metabolic Profiling of Allelochemicals in Complex Plant or Soil Extracts or Mixtures

9. Conclusions

Chapter Three. Communication Between Host Plants and Parasitic Plants

1. Introduction

2. The Original Life Cycle of Obligate Root Parasitic Plants

3. The Host-Dependent Seed Germination of Obligate Root Parasitic Plants

4. The Host-Dependent Haustorium Development in Root Parasitic Plants

5. Host-Parasite Communications During and After Haustorium Formation

6. Host Response to Parasitic Plant (Broomrape) Infestation

7. Conclusions

Chapter Four. Plant–Plant Communication Through Common Mycorrhizal Networks

1. Introduction

2. Evidence of Interplant Signalling Via Common Mycorrhizal Networks

3. Biophysical Constraints of Signal Transfers in Common Mycorrhizal Networks

4. Evolutionary Consequences of Signalling Via Common Mycorrhizal Networks

5. Potential to Manage Common Mycorrhizal Networks to Aid Crop Protection

6. Conclusions

Part 2: Plant Communication With Microbes

Chapter Five. Plant Communication With Associated Microbiota in the Spermosphere, Rhizosphere and Phyllosphere

1. Introduction

2. Plant Communication With Associated Microorganisms in the Spermosphere

3. Plant Communication With Associated Microorganisms in the Rhizosphere

4. Plant Communication With Associated Microorganisms in the Phyllosphere

5. Conclusions and Prospects

Chapter Six. Chatting With a Tiny Belowground Member of the Holobiome: Communication Between Plants and Growth-Promoting Rhizobacteria

1. Belowground Zero

2. Plant Holobiome: Do Plant-Associated Microbes and the Host Plant Represent a Superorganism?

3. Tiny Organism With Big Roles in Plant Health

4. Phytohormone Production and Modulation by Rhizobacteria for Direct Improvement of Plant Growth

5. Relieving Plant Stress I: Rhizobacteria Activate Abiotic Tolerance

6. Relieving Plant Stress II: Rhizobacteria Activate Biotic Resistance

7. You Are Not Alone! – Plants Cry for Help From Rhizobacteria Under Insect Attack

8. From the Petri Dish to the Field: Commercial Applications of Rhizobacteria

9. Perspectives

Chapter Seven. Effector-Mediated Communication of Filamentous Plant Pathogens With Their Hosts

1. Introduction

2. Computational Methods to Predict Effectors

3. Functional Methods to Validate In Silico Prediction of Effectors

4. Location of Effectors Encoding Genes Within the Microbial Genomes

5. Effector Origin and Evolution

6. Effector Secretion and Translocation Inside Host Cells

7. Effector Functions

8. Role of Effectors Beyond Plant Pathogenesis

9. Concluding Remarks

Chapter Eight. Commonalities in Symbiotic Plant-Microbe Signalling

1. Introduction

2. Intimate Plant Root–Microbe Symbioses

3. Recognition and Attraction of Symbiotic Partners

4. A Conserved Signalling Pathway for Endosymbioses

5. Repressing Immunity

6. Perspectives in Symbiotic Signalling

Part 3: Plant Communication With Animals

Chapter Nine. Plant–Pollinator Communication

1. Introduction

2. Sensoria, Sensory Bias and Preferences of Pollinators

3. Flowers as Sensory Billboards

Chapter Ten. Mimicry and Deception in Pollination

1. Introduction

2. Honesty and Deception in Pollination

3. No-, One- and Multiple-Model Mimicry

4. Diversity of Signal Receivers in Flower Mimicry

5. The Costs of Deception

Chapter Eleven. Plant Communication With Herbivores

1. Introduction

2. Herbivores Use Plant Volatile Signals to Locate Their Hosts

3. Induction of Volatiles by Herbivores

4. Herbivores Eavesdropping on Informative Chemical Cues

5. True Communication Between Plants and Herbivores

6. Plant Eavesdropping on Herbivore-Emitted Chemical Cues

7. Communication Between Plants and Higher Trophic Levels

8. Summary and Future Directions

Chapter Twelve. Communication of Sedentary Plant-Parasitic Nematodes With Their Host Plants