How Plants Communicate with their Biotic Environment, Volume 82
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1: Plant-Plant Communication
Chapter One. From the Lab Bench to the Forest: Ecology and Defence Mechanisms of Volatile-Mediated ‘Talking Trees’
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Plants Biosynthesize and Emit Volatile Organic Chemicals in Response to Herbivory: How Do Plant–Plant Signals Emerge?
- 3. Lab-Based Advances in Plant–Plant Communication
- 4. The Evolution of Plant–Plant Signals: Has Plant–Plant Signalling Selected for Emission and Perception of Particular Volatile Organic Chemicals?
- 5. The Ecological Consequences of Plant–Plant Signals: Do Plant–Plant Signals Matter Compared to Other Types of Defence?
Chapter Two. Allelopathy and the Role of Allelochemicals in Plant Defence
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Plant Defence and the Role of Allelochemicals
- 3. Classification of Secondary Metabolites
- 4. Allelochemical Mode of Action
- 5. Localization and Transport of Allelochemicals in Donor Plants
- 6. Factors Influencing the Release of Allelochemicals From the Plant
- 7. Role(s) of Allelochemicals in the Rhizosphere, in Neighbouring Plants and Other Organisms
- 8. Metabolic Profiling of Allelochemicals in Complex Plant or Soil Extracts or Mixtures
- 9. Conclusions
Chapter Three. Communication Between Host Plants and Parasitic Plants
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Original Life Cycle of Obligate Root Parasitic Plants
- 3. The Host-Dependent Seed Germination of Obligate Root Parasitic Plants
- 4. The Host-Dependent Haustorium Development in Root Parasitic Plants
- 5. Host-Parasite Communications During and After Haustorium Formation
- 6. Host Response to Parasitic Plant (Broomrape) Infestation
- 7. Conclusions
Chapter Four. Plant–Plant Communication Through Common Mycorrhizal Networks
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Evidence of Interplant Signalling Via Common Mycorrhizal Networks
- 3. Biophysical Constraints of Signal Transfers in Common Mycorrhizal Networks
- 4. Evolutionary Consequences of Signalling Via Common Mycorrhizal Networks
- 5. Potential to Manage Common Mycorrhizal Networks to Aid Crop Protection
- 6. Conclusions
Part 2: Plant Communication With Microbes
Chapter Five. Plant Communication With Associated Microbiota in the Spermosphere, Rhizosphere and Phyllosphere
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Plant Communication With Associated Microorganisms in the Spermosphere
- 3. Plant Communication With Associated Microorganisms in the Rhizosphere
- 4. Plant Communication With Associated Microorganisms in the Phyllosphere
- 5. Conclusions and Prospects
Chapter Six. Chatting With a Tiny Belowground Member of the Holobiome: Communication Between Plants and Growth-Promoting Rhizobacteria
- 1. Belowground Zero
- 2. Plant Holobiome: Do Plant-Associated Microbes and the Host Plant Represent a Superorganism?
- 3. Tiny Organism With Big Roles in Plant Health
- 4. Phytohormone Production and Modulation by Rhizobacteria for Direct Improvement of Plant Growth
- 5. Relieving Plant Stress I: Rhizobacteria Activate Abiotic Tolerance
- 6. Relieving Plant Stress II: Rhizobacteria Activate Biotic Resistance
- 7. You Are Not Alone! – Plants Cry for Help From Rhizobacteria Under Insect Attack
- 8. From the Petri Dish to the Field: Commercial Applications of Rhizobacteria
- 9. Perspectives
Chapter Seven. Effector-Mediated Communication of Filamentous Plant Pathogens With Their Hosts
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Computational Methods to Predict Effectors
- 3. Functional Methods to Validate In Silico Prediction of Effectors
- 4. Location of Effectors Encoding Genes Within the Microbial Genomes
- 5. Effector Origin and Evolution
- 6. Effector Secretion and Translocation Inside Host Cells
- 7. Effector Functions
- 8. Role of Effectors Beyond Plant Pathogenesis
- 9. Concluding Remarks
Chapter Eight. Commonalities in Symbiotic Plant-Microbe Signalling
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Intimate Plant Root–Microbe Symbioses
- 3. Recognition and Attraction of Symbiotic Partners
- 4. A Conserved Signalling Pathway for Endosymbioses
- 5. Repressing Immunity
- 6. Perspectives in Symbiotic Signalling
Part 3: Plant Communication With Animals
Chapter Nine. Plant–Pollinator Communication
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Sensoria, Sensory Bias and Preferences of Pollinators
- 3. Flowers as Sensory Billboards
Chapter Ten. Mimicry and Deception in Pollination
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Honesty and Deception in Pollination
- 3. No-, One- and Multiple-Model Mimicry
- 4. Diversity of Signal Receivers in Flower Mimicry
- 5. The Costs of Deception
Chapter Eleven. Plant Communication With Herbivores
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Herbivores Use Plant Volatile Signals to Locate Their Hosts
- 3. Induction of Volatiles by Herbivores
- 4. Herbivores Eavesdropping on Informative Chemical Cues
- 5. True Communication Between Plants and Herbivores
- 6. Plant Eavesdropping on Herbivore-Emitted Chemical Cues
- 7. Communication Between Plants and Higher Trophic Levels
- 8. Summary and Future Directions
Chapter Twelve. Communication of Sedentary Plant-Parasitic Nematodes With Their Host Plants
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Plant–Nematode Recognition
- 3. Nematode Invasion of Host Plants and Formation of Feeding Structures
- 4. Nematode Adaptations to Parasitism
- 5. Functions of Nematode Effector Proteins
- 6. microRNAs and Epigenetic Regulation
