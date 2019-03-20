Housing to Optimize Comfort, Health and Productivity of Dairy Cattles, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323678032

Housing to Optimize Comfort, Health and Productivity of Dairy Cattles, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice, Volume 35-1

1st Edition

Editors: Nigel Cook
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323678032
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th March 2019
This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Food Animal Practice, Guest Edited by Dr. Nigel B. Cook, in collaboration with Consulting Editor Dr. Robert Smith, focuses on Housing to Optimize Comfort, Health and Productivity of Dairy Cattle. Article topics include: The housing dilemma: natural living vs. animal protection; Calf barn design and management; Lying time and its importance to the dairy cow: impact of stocking density and time budget stresses; Feeding behavior, feed space and bunk design, and management for adult dairy cattle; Maximizing comfort in tiestall housing; Free stall design and bedding management; Maternal behavior and design of the maternity pen; Housing the cow in transition to optimize early lactation performance; Ventilation systems for adult dairy cattle; Cooling systems for dairy cows; Designing dairy herds with automated milking systems; and Low stress handling areas for dairy cow barns.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Nigel Cook Editor

Professor in Food Animal Production Medicine, Chair - Department of Medical Sciences, Past President of American Association of Bovine Practitioners University of Wisconsin-Madison, School of Veterinary Medicine, Madison WI

