Housing to Optimize Comfort, Health and Productivity of Dairy Cattles, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice, Volume 35-1

This issue of Veterinary Clinics: Food Animal Practice, Guest Edited by Dr. Nigel B. Cook, in collaboration with Consulting Editor Dr. Robert Smith, focuses on Housing to Optimize Comfort, Health and Productivity of Dairy Cattle. Article topics include: The housing dilemma: natural living vs. animal protection; Calf barn design and management; Lying time and its importance to the dairy cow: impact of stocking density and time budget stresses; Feeding behavior, feed space and bunk design, and management for adult dairy cattle; Maximizing comfort in tiestall housing; Free stall design and bedding management; Maternal behavior and design of the maternity pen; Housing the cow in transition to optimize early lactation performance; Ventilation systems for adult dairy cattle; Cooling systems for dairy cows; Designing dairy herds with automated milking systems; and Low stress handling areas for dairy cow barns.